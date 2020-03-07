Sounders vs Columbus Crew: LIVE Stream and Scores Updates (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Corner Kick Seattle

18' Another corner kick to the Sounders. 
8:25 PM5 minutes ago

Free kick Seattle

11' Free kick for Seattle just at the top of the 18-yard box. Multiple Sounders players standing over the ball. Joevin Jones takes it quick and blasts it into the wall. 
8:19 PM11 minutes ago

Columbus finding rhythm

Columbus are finally finding themselves in this match after having to play defense for the first nine minutes of the match. Score still 0-0. 
8:16 PM14 minutes ago

Free kick Crew

2' Columbus are awarded a free kick early on and take it quick
8:09 PM21 minutes ago

Kickoff!

1' Kickoff from CenturyLink Field! 
8:08 PM23 minutes ago

COVID-19

MLS has released a six-step policy in regards to the COVID-19 around the country/world. It's too long to write down, but here's three words to simplify it: WASH. YOUR. HANDS. 
7:54 PM36 minutes ago

Closer to kickoff!

We're just about 15 minutes away from kickoff! Leave me your score predictions on Twitter! (@MRTylerF) 
7:49 PM41 minutes ago

Teams have entered the pitch

Both teams have entered the pitch for warmups! About 25 minutes away from kickoff! 
7:22 PMan hour ago

Crew make two changes

Here is the official Crew SC lineup. Aboubacar Keita replaces Vito Wormgoor at center back. Luis Diaz gets the start over Youness Mokhtar on the right. 
7:11 PMan hour ago

Sounders official lineup

Here is the Seattle Sounders official lineup. 
7:01 PMan hour ago

Hello!

Hello from CenturyLink Field! 
6:40 PM2 hours ago

Seattle Sounders 1-1 Columbus Crew SC
 
7:21 PMa day ago

Prediction

It's hard to get a prediction on this match because both teams have shown what they can do early on in the season. With Columbus being on the road, it's been a struggle. Especially against top teams like the Sounders. This will be their first tight road contest this season, but if they can mesh together well, Columbus could win this game. But they have to stop the Sounders who are at home and have star power for days. This could spark a great matchup between both clubs, and be played to a draw, which is where I think this matchup will be headed to.
7:21 PMa day ago

If you can't get any of them, stay tuned here on VAVEL as I provide you LIVE updates throughout the match!
7:20 PMa day ago

If you want to stream it from your phone directly, Fox Sports Go. And you can listen to the broadcast on 950 KJR AM/El Rey 1360 AM in Seattle; For Columbus, your broadcast options are 971TheFan.com or 97.1 FM HD3. 
 
7:20 PMa day ago

How To Watch, Listen and Stream

Here is how you can watch Seattle Sounders vs. Columbus Crew SC. If you want to watch on TV, your options are MLS Live on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada. If you are in Seattle, you can catch the match on JOEtv. Columbus can find the game on SportstimeOhio.
7:20 PMa day ago

Club Statements on COVID-19

Here is the Sounder's statement on COVID-19. Here is Crew SC's statement on COVID-19. 
7:18 PMa day ago

Above are the statments released by both clubs.
7:16 PMa day ago

Both teams have made statements regarding the situation and are taking the necessary precautions ahead of the match. As of now, the game is going on as scheduled. Us here at VAVEL will keep you updated in case anything changes before kick-off.
7:15 PMa day ago

A concessions stand worker who worked a recent XFL game recently has been tested positive for having the virus. That alone should worry the 60,000+ fans that are going to be filling CenturyLink Field on Saturday.
7:15 PMa day ago

Concern for Coronavirus

There has been lots of talk surrounding this particular match because of the Coronavirus outbreak in Seattle. Discussions have ranged from either postponing or canceling the game, to not allowing fans into the stadium and having it played behind closed doors. This would not only hurt fans who are traveling for the match, but it would hurt the league.
7:13 PMa day ago

Room; Valenzuela-Wormgoor-Mensah-Afful; Nagbe, Artur; Mokhtar-Zelarayán-Santos; Zardes
7:12 PMa day ago

Crew SC Projected lineup

Here is my projected lineup for the visiting team, Columbus Crew SC. The formation is likely to also be 4-2-3-1. They are led by Head Coach Caleb Porter. Its possible Wormgoor does not get the start because of his injuries, but anything is possible. 
7:12 PMa day ago

Frei; Leerdam-Arreaga-O'Neill-Jones; Leyva-Delem; Roldan-Joao Paulo-Svensson; Morris
7:11 PMa day ago

Sounders Projected Lineup

Here is my projected lineup for the home team, Seattle Sounders. With Svensson back, I see him getting the start at midfield with Morris starting over Ruidiaz. They likely will lineup in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The Sounders are led by Head Coach Brian Schmetzer.
6:37 PMa day ago

Sounders Team News

As for Seattle, they will have Gustav Svensson returning to the squad from his injury while Nico Lodeiro is still nursing his leg injury. However, Seattle can compete just fine with the like of Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris along with Joao Paulo and Raul Ruidiaz. That should be no problem for the Sounders in this matchup.
6:37 PMa day ago

Crew SC Team News

Columbus will be without left-back Waylon Francis and center-back Vito Wormgoor is listed as questionable as he is suffering from an ankle injury from the first and an apparent rib injury. However, they have gained back the likes of Milton Valenzuela, who missed the entire 2019 MLS season with an ACL injury.
6:36 PMa day ago

Sounders bounce Fire 2-1

The Sounders are coming into this matchup after defeating the Chicago Fire 2-1 at home to open up their 2020 MLS campaign. Jordan Morris scored both goals for the Sounders, with his winner coming in the 90th minute of play. Morris will look to continue his strong start to the season against an excellent Columbus side.
6:36 PMa day ago

Crew defeat NYCFC

The Black & Gold are coming into this matchup off of a 1-0 win over New York City FC. Lucas Zelarayan got the lone goal for Crew SC in the second half of the game. Columbus now travels to the Pacific Northwest to take on reigning MLS Cup Champions Seattle Sounders.
6:35 PMa day ago

The Sounders vs. Crew SC match is located at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
6:35 PMa day ago

Hello, and Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 MLS match: Seattle Sounders vs. Columbus Crew SC! My name Tyler Fisher and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens to live here on VAVEL!
Invalid dateInvalid date
VAVEL Logo