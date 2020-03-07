Seattle Sounders vs Columbus Crew SC: Live Stream, Online TV Updates and How To Watch (MLS) 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Seattle Sounders 1-1 Columbus Crew SC
Prediction
It's hard to get a prediction on this match because both teams have shown what they can do early on in the season. With Columbus being on the road, it's been a struggle. Especially against top teams like the Sounders. This will be their first tight road contest this season, but if they can mesh together well, Columbus could win this game. But they have to stop the Sounders who are at home and have star power for days. This could spark a great matchup between both clubs, and be played to a draw, which is where I think this matchup will be headed to.
If you want to stream it from your phone directly, Fox Sports Go. And you can listen to the broadcast on 950 KJR AM/El Rey 1360 AM in Seattle; For Columbus, your broadcast options are 971TheFan.com or 97.1 FM HD3.
How To Watch, Listen and Stream
Here is how you can watch Seattle Sounders vs. Columbus Crew SC. If you want to watch on TV, your options are MLS Live on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada. If you are in Seattle, you can catch the match on JOEtv. Columbus can find the game on SportstimeOhio.
Club Statements on COVID-19
Both teams have made statements regarding the situation and are taking the necessary precautions ahead of the match. As of now, the game is going on as scheduled. Us here at VAVEL will keep you updated in case anything changes before kick-off.
A concessions stand worker who worked a recent XFL game recently has been tested positive for having the virus. That alone should worry the 60,000+ fans that are going to be filling CenturyLink Field on Saturday.
Concern for Coronavirus
There has been lots of talk surrounding this particular match because of the Coronavirus outbreak in Seattle. Discussions have ranged from either postponing or canceling the game, to not allowing fans into the stadium and having it played behind closed doors. This would not only hurt fans who are traveling for the match, but it would hurt the league.
Room; Valenzuela-Wormgoor-Mensah-Afful; Nagbe, Artur; Mokhtar-Zelarayán-Santos; Zardes
Crew SC Projected lineup
Here is my projected lineup for the visiting team, Columbus Crew SC. The formation is likely to also be 4-2-3-1. They are led by Head Coach Caleb Porter. Its possible Wormgoor does not get the start because of his injuries, but anything is possible.
Frei; Leerdam-Arreaga-O'Neill-Jones; Leyva-Delem; Roldan-Joao Paulo-Svensson; Morris
Sounders Projected Lineup
Here is my projected lineup for the home team, Seattle Sounders. With Svensson back, I see him getting the start at midfield with Morris starting over Ruidiaz. They likely will lineup in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The Sounders are led by Head Coach Brian Schmetzer.
Sounders Team News
As for Seattle, they will have Gustav Svensson returning to the squad from his injury while Nico Lodeiro is still nursing his leg injury. However, Seattle can compete just fine with the like of Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris along with Joao Paulo and Raul Ruidiaz. That should be no problem for the Sounders in this matchup.
Crew SC Team News
Columbus will be without left-back Waylon Francis and center-back Vito Wormgoor is listed as questionable as he is suffering from an ankle injury from the first and an apparent rib injury. However, they have gained back the likes of Milton Valenzuela, who missed the entire 2019 MLS season with an ACL injury.
Sounders bounce Fire 2-1
The Sounders are coming into this matchup after defeating the Chicago Fire 2-1 at home to open up their 2020 MLS campaign. Jordan Morris scored both goals for the Sounders, with his winner coming in the 90th minute of play. Morris will look to continue his strong start to the season against an excellent Columbus side.
Crew defeat NYCFC
The Black & Gold are coming into this matchup off of a 1-0 win over New York City FC. Lucas Zelarayan got the lone goal for Crew SC in the second half of the game. Columbus now travels to the Pacific Northwest to take on reigning MLS Cup Champions Seattle Sounders.
The Sounders vs. Crew SC match is located at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Hello, and Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 MLS match: Seattle Sounders vs. Columbus Crew SC! My name Tyler Fisher and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens to live here on VAVEL!