Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
8:29 PM7 hours ago

Latest games

In the last five games in either the Copa or the league, Morelia have won just one, while Necaxa have won two
8:29 PM7 hours ago

8:29 PM7 hours ago

Key player Monarcas

One of the best midfielders in the Clausura 2020 has been Aldo Rocha, who has already become captain of the team
8:28 PM7 hours ago

Key player Necaxa

Mauro Quiroga has regained the spark with a double and will look to continue increasing his goalscoring quota
8:28 PM7 hours ago

Last lineup of Monarcas

Malagón, Martínez, Jara, Vegas, Vargas, Mendoza, Millar, Rocha, Rodríguez, Osuna, Sansores.
8:28 PM7 hours ago

Last lineup of Necaxa

González, J. González, Doldán, Julio González, Chávez, Cortés, Baeza, Álvarez, Salas, Delgado, Quiroga.
8:28 PM7 hours ago

8:28 PM7 hours ago

Last result: Monarcas

Controversially, Morelia lost 4-2 at home to Cruz Azul
8:27 PM7 hours ago

Last result: Necaxa

The Rayos beat America 3-0 as visitors

8:27 PM7 hours ago

The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia will be Marco Ortíz; Enrique Bustos, first line; Jorge Sánchez, second line; Diana Pérez, fourth assistant.
8:26 PM7 hours ago

Getting back on track

Morelia have had a bumpy ride, however, beating UNAM's Pumas 2-1 in their last visit
8:26 PM7 hours ago

Win further

After categorically cutting a losing streak, the Rays will be looking to win to get closer to the qualification zone
8:26 PM7 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the stadium Victoria, in Aguascalientes, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 6 pm ET.
8:25 PM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
8:25 PM8 hours ago
