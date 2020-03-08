Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia match.
Latest games
In the last five games in either the Copa or the league, Morelia have won just one, while Necaxa have won two
Key player Monarcas
One of the best midfielders in the Clausura 2020 has been Aldo Rocha, who has already become captain of the team
Key player Necaxa
Mauro Quiroga has regained the spark with a double and will look to continue increasing his goalscoring quota
Last lineup of Monarcas
Malagón, Martínez, Jara, Vegas, Vargas, Mendoza, Millar, Rocha, Rodríguez, Osuna, Sansores.
Last lineup of Necaxa
González, J. González, Doldán, Julio González, Chávez, Cortés, Baeza, Álvarez, Salas, Delgado, Quiroga.
The arbitration quartet
The central whistle of this Necaxa vs Morelia will be Fernando Guerrero; Michel Morales, first line; Jessica Morales, second line; Brian Gonzalez, fourth assistant.
Last result: Monarcas
Controversially, Morelia lost 4-2 at home to Cruz Azul
Last result: Necaxa
The Rayos beat America 3-0 as visitors
Getting back on track
Morelia have had a bumpy ride, however, beating UNAM's Pumas 2-1 in their last visit
Win further
After categorically cutting a losing streak, the Rays will be looking to win to get closer to the qualification zone
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the stadium Victoria, in Aguascalientes, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 6 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.