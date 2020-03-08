Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia: LIVE Stream Online Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia match.
Latest encounters

In the last five games in either the Copa or the league, Morelia have won just one, while Necaxa have won two.
How to watch Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia Live TV andStream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Key player Necaxa

Mauro Quiroga has regained the spark with a double and will look to continue increasing his goalscoring quota.

 
Morelia: Last Lineup

Malagón, Martínez, Jara, Vegas, Vargas, Mendoza, Millar, Rocha, Rodríguez, Osuna, Sansores.
Necaxa: Last Lineup

González, J. González, Doldán, Julio González, Chávez, Cortés, Baeza, Álvarez, Salas, Delgado, Quiroga.
Last result: Morelia

Controversially, Morelia lost 4-2 at home to Cruz Azul.
Last result: Necaxa

The Rayos beat America 3-0 as visitors.

The central referee of this Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia will be Marco Ortíz; Enrique Bustos, first linesman; Jorge Sánchez, second linesman; Diana Pérez, fourth assistant.
A bumpy ride

Morelia have had a bumpy ride, however, beating UNAM's Pumas 2-1 in their last away game.
Necaxa

After categorically cutting a losing streak, the Rayos will be looking to win to get closer to the qualification zone.
Kick-off time

The Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 7 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia!
