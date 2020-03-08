Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia: LIVE Stream Online Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia match.
Latest encounters
In the last five games in either the Copa or the league, Morelia have won just one, while Necaxa have won two.
How to watch Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia Live TV andStream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Necaxa
Mauro Quiroga has regained the spark with a double and will look to continue increasing his goalscoring quota.
Morelia: Last Lineup
Malagón, Martínez, Jara, Vegas, Vargas, Mendoza, Millar, Rocha, Rodríguez, Osuna, Sansores.
Necaxa: Last Lineup
González, J. González, Doldán, Julio González, Chávez, Cortés, Baeza, Álvarez, Salas, Delgado, Quiroga.
Last result: Morelia
Controversially, Morelia lost 4-2 at home to Cruz Azul.
Last result: Necaxa
The Rayos beat America 3-0 as visitors.
The central referee of this Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia will be Marco Ortíz; Enrique Bustos, first linesman; Jorge Sánchez, second linesman; Diana Pérez, fourth assistant.
A bumpy ride
Morelia have had a bumpy ride, however, beating UNAM's Pumas 2-1 in their last away game.
Necaxa
After categorically cutting a losing streak, the Rayos will be looking to win to get closer to the qualification zone.
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 7 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia! My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.