Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia: LIVE Stream and Scores Updates Liga MX (1-2)
Image: Vavel

33'

Shooting Salas that the star in Malagon
4:34 PMa minute ago

30'

Millar centre in the hands of the goalkeeper
4:31 PM4 minutes ago

Goal of Morelia 2-0

4:28 PM7 minutes ago

25'

Goal by Necaxa

Delgado goes solo to make the shot and score the 1-2

4:26 PM9 minutes ago

19'

Goal of Morelia

Villafáñez's header into the net for the 2-0

4:21 PM14 minutes ago

18'

Delgado's center that goes way off
4:20 PM16 minutes ago

16'

Shot by Delgado in a great save by Malagón and then almost scored
4:17 PM18 minutes ago

Goal of Morelia 1-0

4:11 PM24 minutes ago

7'

Danger play in the Morelia area that came to Malagón
4:08 PM27 minutes ago

3'

Goal of Morelia

Defensive deflection in the Vargas shot that goes into the back of the net

4:05 PM30 minutes ago

2'

They're claiming a hand in the necaxial area, but the whistle doesn't mark anything
4:03 PM32 minutes ago

0'

The game begins
4:01 PM34 minutes ago

The Liga MX anthem is sung and both teams take the field
3:56 PM40 minutes ago

Morelia win two away victories: against Atlas and Pumas
3:54 PM42 minutes ago

This is how Monarchs prepare for this afternoon's duel
3:48 PMan hour ago

Necaxa has not won at home since February 1 when they beat Puebla 2-0
3:37 PMan hour ago

XI Monarcas

Malagón, Ortíz, Vegas, Jara, Vargas, Rodríguez, Rocha, Millar, Villafañez, Aristeguieta, Huerta
3:31 PMan hour ago

XI Necaxa

González, Chávez, J. González, Doldán, Jairo González, Baeza, Cortés, Delgado, Salas, Álvarez, Quiroga.
3:29 PMan hour ago

In the Under 20 and Sub 17 they distributed victories, who will win this afternoon?
3:26 PMan hour ago

The last time Morelia visited, they went to the Pumas and won 2-1

3:21 PMan hour ago

If Morelia wins it would only go up one place, but now it would have 11 points
3:17 PMan hour ago

If Necaxa wins it could climb to seventh place with 14 units
3:11 PMan hour ago

Both teams are out of the league zone. Necaxa with 11 and Morelia with 8
3:08 PMan hour ago

This is how Necaxa arrives at Victoria Stadium

3:06 PMan hour ago

Sunday starts from Aguascalientes, where Necaxa and Morelia want to add to the qualification zone
3:03 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia match.
2:11 PM2 hours ago

Latest games

In the last five games in either the Copa or the league, Morelia have won just one, while Necaxa have won two
2:10 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:10 PM2 hours ago

Key player Monarcas

One of the best midfielders in the Clausura 2020 has been Aldo Rocha, who has already become captain of the team
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Key player Necaxa

Mauro Quiroga has regained the spark with a double and will look to continue increasing his goalscoring quota .

 
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup of Monarcas

Malagón, Martínez, Jara, Vegas, Vargas, Mendoza, Millar, Rocha, Rodríguez, Osuna, Sansores.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup of Necaxa

González, J. González, Doldán, Julio González, Chávez, Cortés, Baeza, Álvarez, Salas, Delgado, Quiroga.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

2:10 PM2 hours ago

Last result: Monarcas

Controversially, Morelia lost 4-2 at home to Cruz Azul

2:09 PM2 hours ago

Last result: Necaxa

The Rayos beat America 3-0 as visitors

2:09 PM2 hours ago

The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia will be Marco Ortíz; Enrique Bustos, first line; Jorge Sánchez, second line; Diana Pérez, fourth assistant.
2:09 PM2 hours ago

Getting back on track

Morelia have had a bumpy ride, however, beating UNAM's Pumas 2-1 in their last visit
2:09 PM2 hours ago

Win further

After categorically cutting a losing streak, the Rays will be looking to win to get closer to the qualification zone
2:09 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the stadium Victoria, in Aguascalientes, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 7 pm ET.
2:08 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Monarcas Morelia!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
2:08 PM2 hours ago
