RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream Online 

ADVERTISEMENT
Key Matchups
Spurs Familiar With 2nd Leg Comebacks
Paging Lucas Moura. Paging Lucas Moura. You're needed in Leipzig.Is a comeback likely? No. Possible? Yes.
s
A night no Spurs fan will ever, EVER forget 🙌— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 20, 2019
Those emotional post-match scenes after Tottenham's incredible comeback against Ajax...
Mauricio Pochettino performing miracles 💙pic.twitter.com/Rt2VYWAf1O
Mourinho Optimistic?
Now, he's showing a bit more optimism. In his prematch presser, the manager said he feels a "connection with ‘To Dare Is To Do’ [Tottenham's club motto]. Tomorrow is a time to give everything. We win or we leave everything we have on that pitch.”
Will those comments inspire his side?
Tottenham Recent Form
Before that, manager Jose Mourinho's side crashed out of the FA Cup at home on penalties to bottom of the Premier League Norwich City.
Spurs have not been able to score, defend, or command games of late. This is a tough opponent to begin doing all those things against with ease.
Tottenham Squad Notes
January signing Steven Bergwijn suffered an ankle injury late on against Burnley during the weekend and will also miss this match.
Moussa Sissoko will also miss, the midfielder having not played in 2020.
Ben Davies' hamstring looks to make him unavailable as well.
Leipzig Squad Notes
No other major injuries concern the team now.
Nagelsmann's Prematch Quotes
He said, "It is still a good team with a lot of good players" in reference to the squad that is available for selection.
When talking about his own side, he told the press, "The chance of a Champions League quarter-final is extremely good." And it certainly is as Leipzig enter the tie as heavy favorites.
Leipzig Recent Form
Their last two league games, against Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen in reverse chronological order, have both ended in draws, with Leipzig only scoring one goal combined. However, both those matches saw a bit of rotation in the XI, possibly with this second leg in mind.
Look for manager Julian Nagelsmann to put out his strongest XI.Leipzig haven't lost in their last six matches overall and only allowed one goal over that period. Saying their defense is in fine form is an understatment.
First Leg Review
In the second half, Tottenham's left back Ben Davies came in late on a challenge and fouled Konrad Laimer just inside the box, leading to a spot kick. Striker Timo Werner stepped up and slotted it home.
Leipzig controlled the game, dictated play, and racked up 16 shots total. Leipzig walked out with a well earned victory while Spurs were lucky to escape with only conceding one away goal.
Match Info
The hosts have a 1-0 lead on aggregate thanks to a Timo Werner penalty in the first leg in London back in February.
Away goals is the first tie breaker, then extra time, and penalties if needed.
The game is available to watch on TNT.
Welcome!
I'm Drew Pells and I'll be your host for the game providing prematch news, starting line ups, and play by play coverage.
Spurs have seen a constant shuffling of defenders almost every game. If that continues, look for Werner to exploit a potentially weak pairing at the back. Even if longtime center backs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld start, still look for Werner to cause havoc.
Who will win midfield battle?
Leipzig have a strong midfield anchored by Marcel Sabitzer. Spurs on the other hand constantly chop and change in the middle of the park. The one constant, though, has been Giovani Lo Celso, who's creative spark will certainly be needed. Dele Alli will also have to play well, likely as a 10.