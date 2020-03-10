RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream Online 
(Photo:VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Key Matchups

Timo Werner vs whoever starts at center back

Spurs have seen a constant shuffling of defenders almost every game. If that continues, look for Werner to exploit a potentially weak pairing at the back. Even if longtime center backs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld start, still look for Werner to cause havoc. 

Who will win midfield battle?

Leipzig have a strong midfield anchored by Marcel Sabitzer. Spurs on the other hand constantly chop and change in the middle of the park. The one constant, though, has been Giovani Lo Celso, who's creative spark will certainly be needed. Dele Alli will also have to play well, likely as a 10. 

10:16 PM3 hours ago

Spurs Familiar With 2nd Leg Comebacks

Did you see the Champions League semifinals last year?  If not, there's a refresher below. But Tottenham aren't exactly immune to second leg comebacks in the knockout stages.

Paging Lucas Moura. Paging Lucas Moura. You're needed in Leipzig. 

Is a comeback likely? No. Possible? Yes.

s
10:08 PM3 hours ago

Mourinho Optimistic?

After the draw against Burnley, Mourinho criticized midfielder and record signing Tanguy Ndombele publicly in the media, with many seeing it as unnecessary and unwise. 

Now, he's showing a bit more optimism. In his prematch presser, the manager said he feels a "connection with ‘To Dare Is To Do’ [Tottenham's club motto]. Tomorrow is a time to give everything. We win or we leave everything we have on that pitch.”

Will those comments inspire his side?

10:04 PM3 hours ago

Tottenham Recent Form

Spurs enter the match in wretched form. During the weekend, they drew 1-1 at Burnley and never even sniffed of scoring. Dele Alli's spot kick counts, but it wasn't from open play. 

Before that, manager Jose Mourinho's side crashed out of the FA Cup at home on penalties to bottom of the Premier League Norwich City. 

Spurs have not been able to score, defend, or command games of late. This is a tough opponent to begin doing all those things against with ease. 

9:58 PM3 hours ago

Tottenham Squad Notes

Tottenham have quite the injury list at the moment. Forwards Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are both out til the end of the season. 

January signing Steven Bergwijn suffered an ankle injury late on against Burnley during the weekend and will also miss this match.

Moussa Sissoko will also miss, the midfielder having not played in 2020. 

Ben Davies' hamstring looks to make him unavailable as well. 

9:56 PM3 hours ago

Leipzig Squad Notes

Naglesmann declared striker Timo Werner fit to start. During the weekend against Wolfsburg, he subbed on for the last half hour, not starting as a precautionary measure for a slight knock. 

No other major injuries concern the team now. 

9:53 PM3 hours ago

Nagelsmann's Prematch Quotes

Nagelsmann, despite several injuries, had nothing but praise for his opponents in his prematch conference. 

He said, "It is still a good team with a lot of good players" in reference to the squad that is available for selection.

When talking about his own side, he told the press, "The chance of a Champions League quarter-final is extremely good." And it certainly is as Leipzig enter the tie as heavy favorites.

9:50 PM3 hours ago

Leipzig Recent Form

Not only are the German side relishing their first appearance in the knockouts, but they're fighting for a Bundesliga title as well with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. 

Their last two league games, against Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen in reverse chronological order, have both ended in draws, with Leipzig only scoring one goal combined. However, both those matches saw a bit of rotation in the XI, possibly with this second leg in mind. 

Look for manager Julian Nagelsmann to put out his strongest XI.

Leipzig haven't lost in their last six matches overall and only allowed one goal over that period. Saying their defense is in fine form is an understatment.
9:47 PM3 hours ago

First Leg Review

RB Leipzig traveled to the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium last month and took it to Spurs from the get go, tallying multiple shots on target in the opening 90 seconds. 

In the second half, Tottenham's left back Ben Davies came in late on a challenge and fouled Konrad Laimer just inside the box, leading to a spot kick. Striker Timo Werner stepped up and slotted it home. 

Leipzig controlled the game, dictated play, and racked up 16 shots total. Leipzig walked out with a well earned victory while Spurs were lucky to escape with only conceding one away goal.

9:42 PM4 hours ago

Match Info

Leipzig's Red Bull Arena will host the match on Tuesday March 10th with kick off scheduled for 4 pm ET. 

The hosts have a 1-0 lead on aggregate thanks to a Timo Werner penalty in the first leg in London back in February.

Away goals is the first tie breaker, then extra time, and penalties if needed. 

The game is available to watch on TNT. 

9:36 PM4 hours ago

Welcome!

What's up everyone, welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg tie between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur. 

I'm Drew Pells and I'll be your host for the game providing prematch news, starting line ups, and play by play coverage.

9:29 PM4 hours ago
VAVEL Logo