Toluca vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Xolos match.
1:46 AM10 hours ago

How to watch Toluca vs Xolos Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!


1:45 AM10 hours ago

Xolos: Last LineUp |

C. Higuera; M. Barbieri, J. Silva, O. Mendoza; C. Rivera, A. Castro, A. Cruz, M. Lainez, L. Gamíz; M. Bolaño, B. Angulo.
1:45 AM10 hours ago

Toluca: Last LineUp |

A. Talavera; O. Tobio, R. Ruíz, G. Sauro, R. Salinas; D. Rigonato, F. Mancuello, K. Escamilla, K. Castañeda; E. Gigliotti, G. León.
1:43 AM10 hours ago

Xolos is claiming his hobby

Tonight, the Tijuana team will try to continue with the advantage they have in the final, to make up for the bad tournament they are having in the MX League, the last one League game, Xolos went down four goals to two.

1:21 AM11 hours ago

Toluca will seek to resurface

The Red Devils arrive at this match after an exciting one goal draw against Queretaro in the MX League, so they arrive well to this duel.

1:14 AM11 hours ago

Kick-off time |

The Toluca vs Xolos match will be played at the Nemesio Diez stadium, in Toluca. Estado México. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00pm ET.

1:07 AM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Toluca vs Xolos! 

My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

12:59 AM11 hours ago
