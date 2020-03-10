PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Parc Des Princes
The stadium where the match will take place behind closed doors, meaning no fans allowed in the stadium with a capacity of 47, 929 people.
Tune In
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match.
How to watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TNT or TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV.
Last Lineup: Dortmund
Burki; Zagadou, Hummels, Piszczek; Guerreiro, Witsel, Can, Hakimi; Hazard, Brandt; Haaland
Last Lineup: PSG
Navas; Kurzawa, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Meunier; Paredes, Gueye; Neymar, Sarabia, Mbappe; Cavani
Team News: Dortmund
Reus and Delaney remain out with injuries but those are the only squad injuries.
Team News: PSG
Verratti and Meunier were booked in the first leg and are suspended for this match.
Thiago Silva and Dagba's match fitness will be monitored and will are questionable to start.
Key Players: Dortmund
Erling Haaland; the Norwegian giant scored both Dortmund goal's in the first match. With the player stating he could better after the game his confidence is what Dortmund need to show the world they are one of the best teams in Europe. His productivity is undeniable as he has scored 12 goals since joining the club during the winter transfer window. And the most amazing detail is that he is only 19 years old, he's still a teenager!!!
Key Players: PSG
Neymar; the Brazilian playmaker will be relied upon to contribute a goal or two for the Parisians. We all know he's been plagued by injuries this season but regardless he's managed two goals and two assists in 225 minutes of Champions League. PSG will need to go in attack from the start of the game and hope Neymar will lead the front three to victory.
Previous meetings: PSG vs Dortmund
March 11th, 2020: Dortmund 2-1 PSG in Champions League
November 4th, 2010: PSG 0-0 Dortmund in Europa League
October 21st, 2010: Dortmund 1-1 PSG in Europa League
PSG has never defeated Dortmund in a European Competition.
Kick-off time
The PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Parc Des Princes stadium in Paris, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:00PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Champions League match: PSG vs Borussia Dortmund!
My name is Francisco Flores and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live her on VAVEL.