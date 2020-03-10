MLS All-Stars Skills Challenge announced

As a prelude to the MLS All-Star Game 2020, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge 2020 will start the rivalry in a skills clash between MLS and LIGA MX, at the Banc of California Stadium on Tuesday, July 28 (7 pm PT ).

The 90-minute challenge will bring a team of eight MLS All-Stars against a set of eight Liga MX Stars, in five soccer skill drills. Joining the current players will be celebrities and MLS Greats (former MLS players) will be as spectators and special guests. In addition, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge experience will feature Jeremy Lynch and Billy Wingrove of The F2 Freestylers, the world-renowned soccer skill duo.

Fans will have the opportunity to experience the excitement at the stadium by purchasing their tickets for $ 20.

Fans around the world should also mark their calendars as the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge 2020 will once again be available in the United States, Canada, Mexico and around the world through cross-platform digital streams.

"The intensity increases when the MLS and LIGA MX collide, and we're excited to bring that rivalry to the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge", said Camilo Durana, senior vice president of MLS properties and events.

"This year's edition will give fans at the stadium and around the world the opportunity to see top North American figures compete in a new environment, adding another dimension to the growing rivalry with Liga MX; it's exciting content. We know it will be fun, but both teams will attempt to win", he ended.