Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates And How To Watch 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg 0-0 (0-1)

Key Match Ups To Watch

Of course, the elephant in the room is how Adrian will do in net for Liverpool. After that, the Atletico Madrid back line up against a lethal Liverpool attack is the best match up to watch. 

Outside of that, look at the midfield battle. Since Fabinho returned from a two month injury, he hasn't been the player he was at the beginning of the season, not dominating and destroying as he was before.. How will he fair against Atletico? Will they try to exploit him?

Atletico will certainly try to hit on the counter attack. How will Liverpool's defenders, who generally play a back line cope with that? Will it backfire?

A very high tempo game from Liverpool vs the slow-it-down, grinding out results set up of Atletico should provide some fireworks in a critical and tense second leg.

7:17 PM2 hours ago

Simeone's Comments

Simeone's prematch quotes are exactly what we expected from him. He said about the match, "We'll need to suffer at certain moments, but we'll get our chances too. You've seen over the past eight years what we can do, and we'll need to show what we are capable of."
7:14 PM2 hours ago

Klopp's Comments

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp is optimistic about his side's chances of overturning the deficit. About the second leg, he said, "It's half time – that’s the best news. For us, half-time in a normal game we use in a pretty good way. We learn from the first half, we show the boys a few situations, and very often we improve."
7:13 PM2 hours ago

Atletico Madrid Squad Notes

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Thomas Lemar are doubts for the match. 

Ex Tottenham right back Kieran Trippier is expected to be fit after missing the first leg with an injury. 

Joao Felix is recovered from an injury, evidenced by his appearance at the weekend. He should also be fit for Wednesday's match.

7:09 PM2 hours ago

Liverpool Squad Notes

Liverpool were dealt a massive blow recently when start keeper Alisson was ruled out with a hip injury. Adrian will deputize in goal. 

Captain Jordan Henderson though is expected to be fit and available for selection.

Andy Robertson missed the weekend's encounter with Bournemouth as a precaution and should be fit for the match with Atleti.

7:07 PM2 hours ago

Atletico Recent Form

Atletico Madrid have drawn their last two matches, against Sevilla and Espanyol in league. Before that, a win over Villarreal and the win over Atleti.

Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix scored the two goals in their weekend draw, something Atletico has struggled with in front of net. Felix has had a tough first season at Atletico and hasn't quite found his feet yet. 

Atletico will certainly have to put in a bulldog-like performance to defend and try to hit on the counter and get that key away goal.

6:57 PM2 hours ago

Liverpool recent form

It's been a rough 2020 for Liverpool so far. Since their "winter break" in England, Liverpool have won only three of six matches across all competitions, but not put in one good performance in any of those matches. Plus, they lost out on the invincibles pursuit when they lost to Watford and crashed out of the FA Cup last week when they lost to Chelsea. 

They did beat Bournemouth this past weekend at home 2-1, but had to come from behind to do so. 

Liverpool need a strong attacking performance to come back and advance.

6:51 PM2 hours ago

First Leg Review

Atletico hosted the first leg back in February and won in a snatch and grab. Saul Ñiguez scored on a loose scramble ball in the box in the 4th minute and Atleti never looked back. 

After that, the home side sat back, had little possession, and put in a solid, hard-fought defensive effort, a classic Diego Simeone's Atletico performance. 

Liverpool played their part on the night also, not registering a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. 

6:36 PM2 hours ago

Match Info

Liverpool's Anfield will host the match on Wednesday March 11th with kick off scheduled for 4 pm ET. 

Atletico have a 1-0 lead on aggregate thanks to a Saul Ñiguez first half goal.

Away goals is the first tie breaker, then extra time, and penalties if needed. 

The game is available to watch on TNT. 

6:32 PM2 hours ago

