Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates And How To Watch 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg 0-0 (0-1)

Key Match Ups To Watch
Simeone's Comments
Klopp's Comments
Atletico Madrid Squad Notes
Ex Tottenham right back Kieran Trippier is expected to be fit after missing the first leg with an injury.
Joao Felix is recovered from an injury, evidenced by his appearance at the weekend. He should also be fit for Wednesday's match.
Liverpool Squad Notes
Captain Jordan Henderson though is expected to be fit and available for selection.
Andy Robertson missed the weekend's encounter with Bournemouth as a precaution and should be fit for the match with Atleti.
Atletico Recent Form
Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix scored the two goals in their weekend draw, something Atletico has struggled with in front of net. Felix has had a tough first season at Atletico and hasn't quite found his feet yet.
Atletico will certainly have to put in a bulldog-like performance to defend and try to hit on the counter and get that key away goal.
Liverpool recent form
They did beat Bournemouth this past weekend at home 2-1, but had to come from behind to do so.
Liverpool need a strong attacking performance to come back and advance.
First Leg Review
After that, the home side sat back, had little possession, and put in a solid, hard-fought defensive effort, a classic Diego Simeone's Atletico performance.
Liverpool played their part on the night also, not registering a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.
Match Info
Atletico have a 1-0 lead on aggregate thanks to a Saul Ñiguez first half goal.
Away goals is the first tie breaker, then extra time, and penalties if needed.
The game is available to watch on TNT.
Outside of that, look at the midfield battle. Since Fabinho returned from a two month injury, he hasn't been the player he was at the beginning of the season, not dominating and destroying as he was before.. How will he fair against Atletico? Will they try to exploit him?
Atletico will certainly try to hit on the counter attack. How will Liverpool's defenders, who generally play a back line cope with that? Will it backfire?
A very high tempo game from Liverpool vs the slow-it-down, grinding out results set up of Atletico should provide some fireworks in a critical and tense second leg.