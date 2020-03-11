América vs Atlanta United: LIVE Stream Online and Scores Updates (1-0)
11'

America's goal

Suarez's long-distance shot to open the scoring on a goal

7:41 PMa few seconds ago

10'

Another shot is deflected by Dos Santos, who is going for a corner. Squeeze the America
7:40 PMa minute ago

5'

Dos Santos' shot that is blocked by the defense for a corner kick
7:35 PM7 minutes ago

3'

Shot very far from Atlanta on Ochoa's frame
7:34 PM7 minutes ago

0'

The game begins
7:30 PM11 minutes ago

Both teams take the field
7:25 PM16 minutes ago

We are minutes away from starting, where the entrance to the Aztec is loose this Wednesday
7:20 PM21 minutes ago

America will have some variations, such as the absence of Cordova and Viñas, who are on the bench
7:16 PM25 minutes ago

Atlanta eliminated Honduras' Motagua with a 4-1 win on aggregate
7:11 PM30 minutes ago

XI Atlanta

Guzan, Meza, Walkes, Adams, Mulramey, Hyndman, Remedi, Lennon, Larentowicz, Barco, Martínez
7:07 PM35 minutes ago

Atlanta won last weekend by beating Cincinnati 2-1
7:03 PM38 minutes ago

XI América

Jiménez, Fuentes, Sánchez, Cásares, Suárez, Dos Santos, Ibarguen, Valdez, Aguilera, Sánchez, Martín
7:00 PM41 minutes ago

America comes from a 3-3 draw against Pumas in the local tournament
6:51 PMan hour ago

The Aztec Stadium and the weather in optimal conditions for the first leg quarter-final

6:43 PMan hour ago

This is how America arrived at the Aztec Stadium
6:36 PMan hour ago

America suffered too much and eliminated the Guatemalan Comunicaciones by way of penalties
6:33 PMan hour ago

With many absences from both teams, America and Atlanta are faced with the task of taking advantage for the return game
6:33 PMan hour ago

Tune in here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this América vs Atlanta United match.

9:06 PMa day ago

Latest games

These teams played the final of the Cup Champions in 2019 with victory for Atlanta 3-2
9:06 PMa day ago

How to watch América vs Atlanta United Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:05 PMa day ago

Key player Atlanta United

Pitty Martinez, in view of Josef's departure, will have to act as the leader to command the attack
9:05 PMa day ago

Key player América

Henry Marin returns to the starting line-up and could be one of the key men in the play-offs
9:05 PMa day ago

Last lineup of Atlanta United

Guzan, Wyke, Meza, Walkas, Lennon, Hyndman, Remedi, Mulraney, Martinez, Barco, Jahn
9:05 PMa day ago

Last lineup of América

Ochoa, Sánchez, Fuentes, Aguilera, Aguilar, Córdova, González, Sánchez, Suárez, Martín, Viñas
9:04 PMa day ago

Referee Quartet

The central whistle of this America vs Atlanta United will be John Pitti (PAN); Christian Ramirez (HON), first line; Ronald Bruna (PAN), second line; Jose Kellys (PAN), fourth assistant.
9:04 PMa day ago

Last result: Atlanta United

He won last weekend by beating Cincinnati 2-1

9:04 PMa day ago

Last result: America

The Águilas come from rescuing the last minute 3-3 draw against UNAM Pumas

9:03 PMa day ago

Demonstrate the level of MLS

One of the most exciting teams in recent years in MLS, Atlanta, will seek to prove they have the level to eliminate Mexican teams
9:03 PMa day ago

Claim

The Águilas will try to assert themselves after they had to go to penalties to eliminate Communications
9:03 PMa day ago

Kick-off time

The América vs Atlanta United match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in Ciudad de México, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
9:02 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Concacaf Champions League match: América vs Atlanta United!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
9:02 PMa day ago
