América vs Atlanta United: LIVE Stream Online and Scores Updates (1-0)

11'
10'
Another shot is deflected by Dos Santos, who is going for a corner. Squeeze the America
5'
Dos Santos' shot that is blocked by the defense for a corner kick
3'
Shot very far from Atlanta on Ochoa's frame
0'
The game begins
Both teams take the field
We are minutes away from starting, where the entrance to the Aztec is loose this Wednesday
America will have some variations, such as the absence of Cordova and Viñas, who are on the bench
Atlanta eliminated Honduras' Motagua with a 4-1 win on aggregate
XI Atlanta
Guzan, Meza, Walkes, Adams, Mulramey, Hyndman, Remedi, Lennon, Larentowicz, Barco, Martínez
Atlanta won last weekend by beating Cincinnati 2-1
XI América
Jiménez, Fuentes, Sánchez, Cásares, Suárez, Dos Santos, Ibarguen, Valdez, Aguilera, Sánchez, Martín
America comes from a 3-3 draw against Pumas in the local tournament
The Aztec Stadium and the weather in optimal conditions for the first leg quarter-final
This is how America arrived at the Aztec Stadium
America suffered too much and eliminated the Guatemalan Comunicaciones by way of penalties
With many absences from both teams, America and Atlanta are faced with the task of taking advantage for the return game
Key player Atlanta United
Pitty Martinez, in view of Josef's departure, will have to act as the leader to command the attack
Key player América
Henry Marin returns to the starting line-up and could be one of the key men in the play-offs
Last lineup of Atlanta United
Guzan, Wyke, Meza, Walkas, Lennon, Hyndman, Remedi, Mulraney, Martinez, Barco, Jahn
Last lineup of América
Ochoa, Sánchez, Fuentes, Aguilera, Aguilar, Córdova, González, Sánchez, Suárez, Martín, Viñas
Referee Quartet
The central whistle of this America vs Atlanta United will be John Pitti (PAN); Christian Ramirez (HON), first line; Ronald Bruna (PAN), second line; Jose Kellys (PAN), fourth assistant.
Last result: Atlanta United
He won last weekend by beating Cincinnati 2-1
Last result: America
The Águilas come from rescuing the last minute 3-3 draw against UNAM Pumas
Demonstrate the level of MLS
One of the most exciting teams in recent years in MLS, Atlanta, will seek to prove they have the level to eliminate Mexican teams
Claim
The Águilas will try to assert themselves after they had to go to penalties to eliminate Communications
Kick-off time
The América vs Atlanta United match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in Ciudad de México, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Concacaf Champions League match: América vs Atlanta United!
Suarez's long-distance shot to open the scoring on a goal