América vs Atlanta United: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Concacaf Champions League (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this América vs Atlanta United match.

Latest games

These teams played the final of the Cup Champions in 2019 with victory for Atlanta 3-2
How to watch América vs Atlanta United Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player Atlanta United

Pitty Martinez, in view of Josef's departure, will have to act as the leader to command the attack
Key player América

Henry Marin returns to the starting line-up and could be one of the key men in the play-offs
Last lineup of Atlanta United

Guzan, Wyke, Meza, Walkas, Lennon, Hyndman, Remedi, Mulraney, Martinez, Barco, Jahn
Last lineup of América

Ochoa, Sánchez, Fuentes, Aguilera, Aguilar, Córdova, González, Sánchez, Suárez, Martín, Viñas
Referee Quartet

The central whistle of this America vs Atlanta United will be John Pitti (PAN); Christian Ramirez (HON), first line; Ronald Bruna (PAN), second line; Jose Kellys (PAN), fourth assistant.
Last result: Atlanta United

He won last weekend by beating Cincinnati 2-1

Last result: America

The Águilas come from rescuing the last minute 3-3 draw against UNAM Pumas

Demonstrate the level of MLS

One of the most exciting teams in recent years in MLS, Atlanta, will seek to prove they have the level to eliminate Mexican teams
Claim

The Águilas will try to assert themselves after they had to go to penalties to eliminate Communications
Kick-off time

The América vs Atlanta United match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in Ciudad de México, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
