Rayados de Monterrey vs FC Juárez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayados de Monterrey vs FC Juárez match.
How to watch Rayados vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Sports & FOX Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Play.
FC Juárez Key Player
Joaquin Esquivel, FC Juarez midfielder. The border team's midfield pendulum will be a key piece in keeping them ahead on the overall scoreboard. Its function will be to cut the circuit of the rival midfield that will be the base for them to look for the comeback. Their long-distance shot can also be a weapon in their quest to score the goal that will secure the pass to the final.
Rayados Key Player
Aké Loba, striker of Rayados. With Monterrey trailing by two goals, it will be a matter of scoring as soon as possible. The Ivorian striker has been on duty in this first season, but in this semifinal game he has the great opportunity to lead Rayados in their quest for a new final.
FC Juárez last lineup
E. Palos; E. Castro, B. Romo, E. Borelli; W. Mendieta, F. Nevarez, M. Rabuñal, E. Brambilia; F. Santos, B. Rubio, J. López.
Rayados last lineup
L. Cárdenas; E. Gutiérrez, C. Montes, N. Sánchez, D. Parra; C. Ortiz, J. González, J. Gallardo, D. Pabón; J. Alvarado, V. Janssen.
The refereeing quartet
Eduardo Galvan was appointed as the central referee of the match. Enrique Bustos and Cesar Cerritos will be the assistants. Finally, Juan Esquivel will serve as the fourth referee.
FC Juarez, for the second MX Cup final in a row
Unlike their rivals, FC Juarez has had a dream season where they are establishing themselves in the First Division as a competitive team. They arrived in Monterrey with a 2-0 lead in the MX Cup semifinal, but in the MX League they lost abruptly (1-4) to León. The team coached by Gabriel Caballero will try not to be affected by the defeat in the league, so that they can add their second cup final in a row.
Rayados, the only thing left is the MX Cup
A season to forget has been this 2020 Clausura for Rayados de Monterrey, because they have been eliminated from the MX League tournament and only have to aspire to the MX Cup title. In the first leg, they lost 2-0 at the border to Juarez, and were eliminated from the regular tournament with a two-goal draw against Atletico de San Luis. The Monterrey team is now focusing on making up for the result at home.
Kick-off time:9:00pm ET
The Rayados vs FC Juárez match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Apodaca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: Rayados vs FC Juárez!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.