New York City FC vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York City FC vs Tigres match.
12:17 PM3 hours ago

How to watch New York City FC vs Tigres Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Sports and TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports Go.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:16 PM3 hours ago

Tigres: last lineup in Concachampions

N. Guzmán; L. Rodríguez, C. Salcedo, F. Meza, J. Dueñas; R. Carioca, G. Pizarro; J. Sierra, E. Valencia, J. Aquino, and A. Gignac.
12:15 PM3 hours ago

New York City: last lineup in Concachampions

S. Johnson; A. Tinnerholm, M. Chanot, A. Callens, R. Matarrita; J. Medina, M. Moralez, J. Sands, A. Ring, A. Mitrijä, and V. Castellanos.
12:14 PM3 hours ago

Tigres: team news

Facing this match, Ricardo Ferretti, Tigres coach, mentioned that he will line up his best players
12:14 PM3 hours ago

New York City FC: team news

Former Mexican footballer Efraín Juárez joined the coaching staff headed by Ronny Deila.
12:12 PM3 hours ago

For his part, Tigres dramatically agreed. A last-minute goal from their goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman saw them eliminate Club Alianza of El Salvador 5-4.

In the Liga MX, they have not achieved the expected results. With 11 units out of a possible 27, it is in eleventh place in the classification; in its last game, it drew 0-0, as an away game, against Puebla.

12:09 PM3 hours ago

The New York City FC team advanced to this stage after defeating Club San Carlos of Costa Rica 6-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, their participation in the MLS has not been as desired, as they have lost both of their matches; this Saturday, they lost, by the slightest of margins, to Toronto.

12:08 PM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The New York City FC vs Tigres match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, in Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
12:07 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League match: New York City FC vs Tigres!

 My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
12:05 PM3 hours ago
