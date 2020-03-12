Racing Club vs Alianza Lima: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Copa Libertadores (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Racing vs Alianza Lima match.
Latest games

This will be the first time the two clubs have met in the Copa Libertadores
How to watch Racing vs Alianza Lima Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: Bein Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player Alianza Lima

A man of experience like Pedro Gallese under the three posts, with a long career in various leagues
Key player Racing

Lisandro López is still the team's top scorer and was one of the key men for their championship in the Argentine Super League 2018-19
Last lineup of Alianza Lima

Gallase, Cuba, Riojas, Godoy, Guidino, Fuentes, Quevedo, Ramírez, Rodríguez, Arroé, Affonso
Last lineup of Racing

Arias Mena, Martínez, Sigali, Pillud, Díaz, Rojas, Miranda, Zaracho, Reniero, López
The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Racing vs Alianza Lima will be Jose Mendez; Eduardo Cardozo, first line; Milciades Saldivar, second line; Juan Benitez, fourth assistant, all from Paraguay.
Last result: Alianza Lima

It comes from losing in the local tournament 2-0 to Universitario
Last result: Racing

Racing won in the last match of the Argentine Super League against Estudiantes

Not to be left behind

Alianza didn't have a good debut after losing 1-0 to Nacional
Keep adding up

Racing come from a major 2-1 win over Estudiantes de Merida as visitors
Kick-off time

The Racing vs Alianza Lima match will be played at the stadium Presidente Perón, in Buenos Aires, Ecuador. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa Libertadores match: Racing vs Alianza Lima!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
