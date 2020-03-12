MLS suspends season amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thursday morning, Sports Illustrated reporter Grant Wahl took to Twitter, stating that Major League Soccer (MLS) will suspend its season immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus, a source with knowledge of the situation tells Sports Illustrated. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 12, 2020

The decision by MLS comes just mere hours after the NBA suspended its season after one of the players tested positive for the virus. The Columbus Blue Jackets of the NHL stated that the rest of their home games of the season will be played without spectators; But we wouldn't be surprised if Gary Bettman -- NHL Commissioner -- states that the NHL remainder of the NHL season will be suspended.

Yesterday, Paris St. Germain and Borussia Dortmund played their UEFA Champions League match behind closed doors at the Parc de Prince stadium in Paris.

The NCAA March Madness Tournament also announced that the tournament will be played without spectators.

MLS was considering the option, but chose to suspend the season instead.

We will have more on the issue when information becomes available.