Manchester United Cruise Past LASK As Coronavirus Threatens World Sport

Manchester United Win Big Behind Closed Doors

United played their first ever match behind closed doors, in what turned out to be a crushing 5-0 win over Austrian side LASK in their UEFA Europa League first-leg tie in the Round of 16.

Odion Ighalo continued his goal scoring form for his new club, starting in the Europa League once more and scoring a superb half-volley strike that went in off the top post in the 28th minute.

Another assist for playmaker Bruno Fernandes, following his assist for the opening goal in United last game as well in the Manchester Derby.

United registered back-to-back 5-0 wins in the UEFA Europa League after tonight's result following United's 5-0 win over Club Brugge at Old Trafford in the Round of 32. The recent run of form for United now stretches to 11 games unbeaten across all competitions, a tally previously reached when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the club as care-taker manager in his first 11 games.

Second-Half Goal Fest for United

Goals by Daniel James - his first for the club since August - in the 58th minute were followed by a wonderful give-and-go between Fred and Juan Mata with the latter effectively killing off the game with United's third in the 82nd minute to make it 3-0.

Youth played its part at the end of the game, with Tahith Chong, fresh after signing a new contract with the Red Devils, provided an assist for Mason greenwood, whose shot from a tight angle went off both posts before settling in the net in the 91st minute.

Andreas Pereira made an optimistic shot from well outside the box, and with help from some dubious goalkeeping, slotted in United's fifth right at the end of the game.

Global Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus

The NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, ATP, Formula 1, La Liga, Serie A, and many other sporting leagues/franchises across the sporting world have recently announced suspensions due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

A global sporting hiatus expected to last till April at a minimum, will now come into affect.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta Tests Positive

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was announced by the club to have tested positive for the virus on Thursday, with the entire first team squad and coaching staff isolating themselves until further notice. The Premier League will have an emergency meeting on Friday, where an announcement of suspending the league is expected to follow.