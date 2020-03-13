Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca match.
Latest games

Xolos has dominated the last five games at the border, winning three, drawing one and losing one
How to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: Fox Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player Pachuca

Franco Jara, the historic goalscoring leader, remains the goal man and the key player in the offensive
Key player Xolos

The "Cubo" Torres has regained a great level and has become a good assistant on the front line
Last lineup of Pachuca

Ustari, Álvarez, Cabral, Murillo, Tapias, Ibarra, Hernández, Sambueza, Aguirre, Kazim-Richards, Jara.
Last lineup of Xolos

Lajud, Cruz, González, Silva, Loroña, Lainez, Balanta, Rivero, Sepúlveda, Castro, Torres.
The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca will be Marco Ortiz; Jose Martinez, first line; Eduardo Acosta, second line; Jesus Lopez, fourth assistant.
Last result: Pachuca

The Tuzos win 1-0 at home to Santos

Last result: Xolos Tijuana

The Xolos lost their last game 4-2 to Cruz Azul

Climbing positions

Pachuca have regained the mystique, although they barely have a win in their four visits
That the Copa MX serves as a motivation

After getting their pass to the MX Cup final, the Xolos will be looking to bring joy to their fans, after they only have one victory
Kick-off time

The Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca match will be played at the stadium Caliente, in Baja California, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:10 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
