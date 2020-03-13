Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Latest games
Xolos has dominated the last five games at the border, winning three, drawing one and losing one
How to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet
Key player Pachuca
Franco Jara, the historic goalscoring leader, remains the goal man and the key player in the offensive
Key player Xolos
The "Cubo" Torres has regained a great level and has become a good assistant on the front line
Last lineup of Pachuca
Ustari, Álvarez, Cabral, Murillo, Tapias, Ibarra, Hernández, Sambueza, Aguirre, Kazim-Richards, Jara.
Last lineup of Xolos
Lajud, Cruz, González, Silva, Loroña, Lainez, Balanta, Rivero, Sepúlveda, Castro, Torres.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca will be Marco Ortiz; Jose Martinez, first line; Eduardo Acosta, second line; Jesus Lopez, fourth assistant.
Last result: Pachuca
The Tuzos win 1-0 at home to Santos
Last result: Xolos Tijuana
The Xolos lost their last game 4-2 to Cruz Azul
Climbing positions
Pachuca have regained the mystique, although they barely have a win in their four visits
That the Copa MX serves as a motivation
After getting their pass to the MX Cup final, the Xolos will be looking to bring joy to their fans, after they only have one victory
Kick-off time
The Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca match will be played at the stadium Caliente, in Baja California, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:10 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Xolos Tijuana vs Pachuca!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.