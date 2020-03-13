Monarcas Morelia vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monarcas Morelia vs Querétaro match at Morelos Stadium.
How to watch Monarcas Morelia vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Querétaro Key Player
Ariel Nahuelpan, striker from Queretaro. The Argentinean attacker is demonstrating how transcendental he is for Gallos Blancos, but not only in the amount of goals that are five; but in all the scheme of game. Ariel has remained a fundamental piece and in Vucetich's team he is not only important to score goals.
Monarcas Morelia Key Player
Ángel Malagón, goalkeeper of Monarcas Morelia. Fully motivated by the call to the Pre-Olympic Team, the young goalkeeper is showing his great level. His great level helped him to take the starting spot away from Sebasitan Sosa in the goal and now Malagon has the responsibility to keep the Morelia goal at zero.
Monarcas Morelia last lineup
Á. Malagón; C. Vargas, S. Vegas, J. Ortiz, G. Jara; A. Rocha, R. Millar, M. Rodríguez, L. Villafañez; C. Huerta, F. Aristeguieta.
Querétaro last lineup
G. Alcalá; A. Hernánez, J. Aguilar, J. Velázquez, J. Gómez; M. Pérez, C. Aboagye, M. Ruíz, J. Lucumí; F. Castillo, A. Nahuelpan.
Querétaro, clinging to the qualification zone
Once again, the team coached by Victor Manuel Vucetich has overcome the losses of the squad and has the team fighting for qualifying places. Last week at home, they drew with Toluca. With 15 points, Gallos Blancos are in seventh position and can't help but add to that if they plan to make it to the group.
Monarcas, take a positive path
This Clausura 2020 has been one of instability on the part of Monarcas Morelia where they have had a series of ups and downs. Ranked 14th in the overall standings, they won 2-1 against Necaxa in Aguascalientes last weekend. This may mark a watershed for the rest of the tournament and start a positive streak to get back into the liguilla.
Kick-off time: 9pm ET
The Monarcas Morelia vs Querétaro match will be played at the Morelos Stadium, in Morelia, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Monarcas Morelia vs Querétaro!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.