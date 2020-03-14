Tigres vs FC Juárez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest games
In the 2019 Apertura they faced each other in Juarez with a 2-1 victory for Ricardo Ferretti's team
How to watch Tigres vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN.
Key player FC Juárez
Diego Rolan will have the debt after failing the penalty at midweek and will try to add to get the victory
Key player Tigres
Undisputed leader and top scorer, Gignac continues to build his legend with the cat team
Last lineup of FC Juarez
Vázquez, Jiménez, Velázquez, Romo, Olivera, Intriago, Esquivel, Fernández Mendieta, Sagal, Lezcano.
Last lineup of Tigres
Guzmán, Dueñas, Meza, Ayala, Rodríguez, Aquino, Pizarro, Carioca, Fulgencio, Gignac, Valencia.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Tigres vs FC Juarez will be Fernando Hernandez; Michel Morales, first line; Enedina Caudillo, second line; Louis Vielmas, fourth assistant.
Last result: FC Juarez
FC Juarez lost at home in the last 10 minutes 4-1 to Leon
Last result: Tigres
The Tigres drew 0-0 with Puebla a week ago
FC Juarez was eliminated from the Copa MX in the middle of the week, so they will have to leave that game behind to focus on the league tournament
Winning back home
The Tigres have been strong at home and so a win could bring them closer to qualifying places
Kick-off time
The Tigres vs FC Juárez match will be played at the stadium Universitario, in Nuevo León, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 9 pm ET.
