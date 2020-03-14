Tigres vs FC Juárez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs FC Juárez match.
Latest games

In the 2019 Apertura they faced each other in Juarez with a 2-1 victory for Ricardo Ferretti's team
How to watch Tigres vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player FC Juárez

Diego Rolan will have the debt after failing the penalty at midweek and will try to add to get the victory
Key player Tigres

Undisputed leader and top scorer, Gignac continues to build his legend with the cat team
Last lineup of FC Juarez

Vázquez, Jiménez, Velázquez, Romo, Olivera, Intriago, Esquivel, Fernández Mendieta, Sagal, Lezcano.
Last lineup of Tigres

Guzmán, Dueñas, Meza, Ayala, Rodríguez, Aquino, Pizarro, Carioca, Fulgencio, Gignac, Valencia.
The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Tigres vs FC Juarez will be Fernando Hernandez; Michel Morales, first line; Enedina Caudillo, second line; Louis Vielmas, fourth assistant.
Last result: FC Juarez

FC Juarez lost at home in the last 10 minutes 4-1 to Leon

Insert YouTube Video​​​​​​​

Last result: Tigres

The Tigres drew 0-0 with Puebla a week ago

Insert YouTube Video​​​​​​​

Change page

FC Juarez was eliminated from the Copa MX in the middle of the week, so they will have to leave that game behind to focus on the league tournament
Winning back home

The Tigres have been strong at home and so a win could bring them closer to qualifying places
Kick-off time

The Tigres vs FC Juárez match will be played at the stadium Universitario, in Nuevo León, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 9 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Tigres vs FC Juárez!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo