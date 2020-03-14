Atlético de San Luis vs Puebla: LIVE Stream Online and Liga MX Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
A few minutes ago, this is how Atlético de San Luis arrived at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
Before putting the games behind closed doors, the Puebla fans made the trip to San Luis Potosi. This is how they support from outside the stadium.
La afición poblana presente a las afueras del Alfonso Lastras, realizaron el viaje antes de conocer que se iba a jugar a puerta cerrada. pic.twitter.com/8CIr6rA0NU— Puebla VAVEL (@Puebla_VAVEL) March 14, 2020
Just a few hours ago, the MX League announced that this day will be played without an audience due to the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Como medida de prevención y control, en conjunto con la @SSalud_mx, estos son los encuentros en #LigaBBVAMX, #AscensoBBVAMX y #LigaBBVAMXFemenil que se realizarán a puerta cerrada. pic.twitter.com/3YLqBzb6NQ— LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 14, 2020
We started the coverage of the Matchday 10 game between Atlético de San Luis and Puebla.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlético de San Luis vs Tigres match at Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
How to watch Atlético de San Luis vs Puebla Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Puebla Key Player
Christian Tabó, Puebla forward. As the tournaments have gone by, the skillful Uruguayan has taken on greater significance with Puebla. Now he is not only a fundamental piece to be able to create and finish dangerous plays, but he has reached such a degree of importance that in some matches he has been captain. In the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, Tabó will have to take advantage of his speed to be able to generate dangerous plays in Felipe Rodríguez's goal.
Atlético de San Luis Key Player
Germán Berterame, forward of Atlético de San Luis. This 2020 has been the tournament of consolidation for the Argentinean striker. Taking over the starting line-up alongside Nico Ibáñez, Berte has played almost every minute with 796 minutes and four goals. Against Puebla, the aim must be fine, because the rival team prevents many opportunities of danger.
Puebla last lineup
N. Vikonis; S. Reyes, D. Arreola, M. Perg; J. Salas, P. González, O. Martínez, J. Zavala, O. Fernández; C. Tabó, D. Abella.
Atlético de San Luis last lineup
F. Rodríguez; A. Portales, L. León, U. Bilbao, L. Reyes; L. Gallegos, J. Castro, C. Mayada, D. Hernández; G. Berterame, N. Ibáñez.
The refereeing quartet
Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán will be the central referee for the match. Enrique Bustos and Jessica Morales are assigned as assistants. Finally, Alan Martinez will be the fourth referee.
Puebla, take a stable road
This Clausura 2020 has been a rather irregular tournament for the team coached by Juan Reynoso. Last week at home they failed to take advantage and drew without a goal against Tigres. With 11 points, they are not yet out of the tournament, but must start adding up if they are to qualify.
Atlético de San Luis, return to the top
It's been two games in a row that the Potosi people don't know victory. After a resounding home defeat, they went to Monterrey last weekend to draw level with Rayados by two goals. Ranked 11th overall with 13 points, if Guillermo Vazquez's team wins, they would be back in the group stage.
Kick-off time: 4pm ET
The Atlético de San Luis vs Puebla match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Atlético de San Luis vs Puebla!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.