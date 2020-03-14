Toluca vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to WatchLiga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Atlas match.
How to watch Toluca vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Atlas
Luciano Acosta, striker | He arrived as one of the reinforcements 'bomb' for the club tapatío. He is a player who creates and generates football, both individually and for the team. Luciano generates dangerous chances in every game and seeks to be lethal in the front line against Toluca.
Key player Toluca
Leonardo Fernández, midfielder: Despite not being a born striker, this Uruguayan player is a very talented offensive midfielder. At just 21, he's one of the players who promises goals, speed and a lot of talent up front. He currently has six goals to his credit and is expected to continue increasing his quota.
Last lineup Atlas
Vargas, Nervo, Barbosa, Govea, Conti, Márquez, Reyes, Rivera, Correa, Jeraldino, Acosta.
Last lineup Toluca
Talavera, Mora, Maidana, Chala, Hernández, Da Silva, Guemez, Pardo, Fernández, Estrada, León.
The refereeing quartet
The central referee of this Toluca vs Atlas will be Luis Enrique Santander; Cesar Cerritos, first line; Karen Diaz, second line; Oscar Mejia, fourth assistant.
Atlas: Needed to win
The board has been patient with Rafael Puente del Rio, who has lost five games in five and is yet to win as a red-and-black helmsman.
The need and pressure for victory is increasing due to Atlas' problem with the quotient and the overall table. His most recent defeat was in the past Clasico Tapatio where he was unable to draw a 2-1 score.
Currently, the foxes are in the penultimate position of the classification with 6 points, product of 2 wins and 7 losses.
La Liga: The only thing left for Toluca
The Red Devils of Toluca have just suffered a setback in the Copa MX after falling in the semifinals against the Xolos de Tijuana by a score of 3-4 at the Nemesio Diez. Chepo's players needed a feat to come back from a 3-0 aggregate score, but the effort was not enough to do so. Now, the devils have only one match ahead of them, a future liguilla that is far away for now, as they are in 15th position with 10 points from two wins, four draws and three defeats.
Kick-off time
The Toluca vs Atlas match will be played at the stadium Nemesio Diez, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Toluca vs Atlas!
My name Silvia and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.