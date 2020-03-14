Chivas Guadalajara vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Update: Game to be played behind closed doors!

Liga MX has informed that the remaining matches for this weekend of Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil, Ascenso Mx and youth squad tournaments will be played without a live audience.

This follows the recommendations of the Government of Mexico.

12:27 PM8 minutes ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas Guadalajara vs Rayados Monterrey match.
11:54 AM42 minutes ago

Tonight's officiating team

The referee for this match will be Diego Montaño

Andrés Hernández and José de Jesús Baños will be the assistant referees.

Alejandro Funk will act as the fourth official.

11:53 AM43 minutes ago

Monterrey also issued recommendations to its fans to minimize the transmission of the COVID19 virus.

Among them are not greeting with handshakes or kisses, washing hands often, covering mouth and nose while sneezing and avoiding unnecessary travel.

11:51 AM44 minutes ago

Mexico remains one of the few countries in which top tier sporting events have not been suspended or canceled. Nevertheless, Chivas sent out communication informing that they've taken sanitary actions to have their stadium in optimal condition for this game.

11:43 AMan hour ago

Rayados: Last Starting XI

Barovero; Montes, Sánchez, Medina, Gallardo, Parra; Kranevitter, Rodríguez; Funes Mori, Loba.
11:40 AMan hour ago

Chivas: Last Starting XI

Rodríguez; Mier, Sepúvelda, Sánchez, Ponce; Molina, Beltrán, Antuna, Brizuela; Vega, Macías.
11:37 AMan hour ago

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Rayados Monterrey Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Chivas TV's paid streams.

If you want to watch on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:36 AMan hour ago

Rayados will try to regain confidence for the Copa MX Final

The current Liga MX champions surely won't be able to defend their title in the next Liguilla as they have only four points after 9 matches in the tournament.

Despite their bad form in the league, Rayados was able to advance to the Copa MX final last Wednesday after they beat FC Bravos in a penalty shoot-out.

Rogelio Funes Mori is unavailable for this match as he'll be serving a one-game suspension, while Vincent Janssen is questionable due to a left thigh muscle tear.

11:35 AMan hour ago

Chivas to stay on the top part of the table!

Chivas continues to make its ascend in the Liga MX table, most recently defeating Atlas in the "Clásico Tapatio" by 2-1 at Estadio Jalisco. They currently sit fifth with 15 points.

For tonight's match, Luis Fernando Tena won't be able to count with Alexis Vega who will serve a one-game suspension, as well as Eduardo López and Juan José Vázquez who are recovering from influenza.

11:29 AMan hour ago

The Chivas Guadalajara vs Rayados Monterrey match will be played at the Estadio Akron, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.

11:24 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Rayados Monterrey! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

11:20 AMan hour ago
VAVEL Logo