Chivas Guadalajara vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Update: Game to be played behind closed doors!
Tonight's officiating team
Andrés Hernández and José de Jesús Baños will be the assistant referees.
Alejandro Funk will act as the fourth official.
Among them are not greeting with handshakes or kisses, washing hands often, covering mouth and nose while sneezing and avoiding unnecessary travel.
Rayados: Last Starting XI
Chivas: Last Starting XI
How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Rayados Monterrey Live TV and Stream
Rayados will try to regain confidence for the Copa MX Final
Despite their bad form in the league, Rayados was able to advance to the Copa MX final last Wednesday after they beat FC Bravos in a penalty shoot-out.
Rogelio Funes Mori is unavailable for this match as he'll be serving a one-game suspension, while Vincent Janssen is questionable due to a left thigh muscle tear.
Chivas to stay on the top part of the table!
For tonight's match, Luis Fernando Tena won't be able to count with Alexis Vega who will serve a one-game suspension, as well as Eduardo López and Juan José Vázquez who are recovering from influenza.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
This follows the recommendations of the Government of Mexico.