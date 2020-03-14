León vs Pumas: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (3-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
LEÓN GOAL!
88'
81'
79'
78'
77'
76'
74'
72'
69'
66'
62'
60'
59'
56'
55'
52'
46'
45'
HT
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 15, 2020
🕞 31’: ¡G⚽⚽⚽L! Ángel Mena le devuelve la ventaja a los ‘Esmeraldas’. Anticipa a los defensores y empuja el balón.
León 2-1 Pumas#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #SienteTuLiga pic.twitter.com/BlH8QV5pao
45+4'
45'
44'
43'
40'
38'
36'
LEÓN GOAL!
29'
27'
PUMAS GOAL!
25'
21'
17'
LEÓN GOAL!
7'
4'
2'
0'
😃 ¡Estamos listos para el arranque del partido! ⚽🏃♂️#SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/EdcQPKCvxI— PUMAS (@PumasMX) March 15, 2020
Substitutes for Pumas
Substitutes for León
Pumas: lineup
León: lineup
¡Los equipos llegan al estadio! 🏟️— Club León (@clubleonfc) March 14, 2020
Toma muy en serio las medidas de prevención contra el #COVIDー19.
Unión, responsabilidad y solidaridad#JugamosEnCasa pic.twitter.com/RojKnLY3AW
How to watch León vs Pumas Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Pumas: last lineup
León: last lineup
Pumas: team news
¡Nos preparamos con intensidad para el siguiente partido!— PUMAS (@PumasMX) March 13, 2020
Checa nuestro entrenamiento @Infinitum de la semana. ¡Mañana vamos en busca del triunfo, auriazules! #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/tCeV1fcCwL
León: team news
MENSAJE IMPORTANTE pic.twitter.com/aM1mMpThWb— Club León (@clubleonfc) March 14, 2020
Let's keep on surprising them
On the previous date, after making several mistakes, they were tied by America at the last minute.
They're going for the lead
Last Sunday, on their visit to Chihuahua, they beat FC Juarez 4-1 with goals from Angel Mena (2), Joel Campbell and Armando Leon.