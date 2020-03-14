León vs Pumas: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (3-1)
(Image: VAVEL)

LEÓN GOAL!

Ismael Sosa defines within the area and puts in definitive figures
7:52 PM2 minutes ago

88'

Leon continues to arrive at the rival area, but has not managed to increase his advantage
7:49 PM4 minutes ago

81'

Close! Menes' cross shot passes by the left visitor's post
7:41 PM13 minutes ago

79'

Last change of Lion: Angel Mena leaves and Ismael Sosa enters
7:39 PM15 minutes ago

78'

By double yellow cardboard, Sebastian Saucedo is expelled and leaves Pumas with ten elements
7:38 PM15 minutes ago

77'

Great coverage by Yairo Moreno to prevent Juan Dinenno from shooting in front of goal
7:38 PM16 minutes ago

76'

Close! Shot by Armando Leon passing just over one side of Pumas' left post
7:37 PM17 minutes ago

74'

Aquino's shot that Johan rejects and sends in a corner
7:35 PM19 minutes ago

72'

Goal cancelled! For offside position, Angel Mena's goal does not count
7:33 PM21 minutes ago

69'

Last movement of Pumas: enter Bryan Mendoza by Leo López
7:29 PM24 minutes ago

66'

Good bail out of Saldivar to keep Campbell from finishing off comfortably
7:27 PM27 minutes ago

62'

Second movement of Leon: Joel Campbell enters by Ignacio Gonzalez
7:22 PM31 minutes ago

60'

Great intervention by Johan Vásquez to prevent Angel Mena from hitting the target
7:21 PM33 minutes ago

59'

Angel Mena's counter-attack was wasted after failing to assist Jean Meneses
7:20 PM34 minutes ago

56'

Shot from outside the area by Sebastian Saucedo passing over the Leonese goal
7:18 PM36 minutes ago

55'

For an infringement on Luis Montes, Favio Álvarez is also cautioned, as is Sebastián Saucedo
7:15 PM39 minutes ago

52'

For claiming a fault, Leo Lopez receives the preventive card
7:13 PM41 minutes ago

46'

Double change of Pumas: Sebastián Saucedo and Favio Álvarez enter by Alejandro Mayorga and Pablo Barrera
7:06 PMan hour ago

45'

Begin the complementary part!
7:05 PMan hour ago

HT

With this goal by Angel Mena, Leon is defeating Pumas 2-1  
7:04 PMan hour ago

45+4'

Finish the first half!
6:50 PMan hour ago

45'

Four minutes are added
6:46 PMan hour ago

44'

First change of Leon: due to injury, Fernando Navarro cannot continue, and is replaced by Gil Burón
6:45 PMan hour ago

43'

Unbelievable! Angel Mena doesn't hit well and misses the maximum penalty
6:44 PMan hour ago

40'

After reviewing in the VAR, César Ramos scores a penalty for León
6:41 PMan hour ago

38'

Cesar Ramos goes to the VAR to review a possible penalty in favor of Leon
6:39 PMan hour ago

36'

Shot by Leo Lopez passing over the local goal
6:37 PMan hour ago

LEÓN GOAL!

Angel Mena finishes inside the small area and returns the advantage to the home team
6:32 PMan hour ago

29'

Almost! Aquino's head that comes out of just one side of Pumas' left post
6:29 PMan hour ago

27'

Johan Vasquez also paints himself yellow
6:29 PMan hour ago

PUMAS GOAL!

Carlos Gonzalez defines satin and glued to the right post to equalise the score
6:27 PMan hour ago

25'

The first caution of the meeting is Yairo Moreno
6:26 PMan hour ago

21'

Juan Dinenno's header passing by the side of the cabin protected by Cota
6:22 PM2 hours ago

17'

New corner kick for Leon, now for a Vasquez rebound
6:17 PM2 hours ago

LEÓN GOAL!

Fernando Navarro shoots inside the box and passes to 'La Fiera
6:13 PM2 hours ago

7'

A play by Leon that ends with a deflected shot by Jean Meneses
6:08 PM2 hours ago

4'

Corner shooting for León
6:04 PM2 hours ago

2'

Bad exit of Dimension that causes a shot of Barrier, which goes out above the local goal
6:02 PM2 hours ago

0'

Game on!
6:00 PM2 hours ago

The Pumas squad is already making warm-up moves. 
5:48 PM2 hours ago

Substitutes for Pumas

J. González; J. Rivas, N. Freire, S. Saucedo, J. Vigón, P. Álvarez y B. Mendoza
5:31 PM2 hours ago

Substitutes for León

G. Pozos; G. Burón, R. González, J. Rodríguez, F. Ambriz, I. Sosa y J. Campbell
5:30 PM2 hours ago

Pumas: lineup

A. Saldívar (C); A. Mozo, L. Quintana, J. Vásquez, A. Mayorga; I. Malcorra, L. López, A. Iniestra, P. Barrera; J. Dinenno y C. González
5:28 PM2 hours ago

León: lineup

R. Cota; F. Navarro, J. Barreiro, J. González, W. Tesillo; Y. Moreno, L. Montes (C), P. Aquino, J. Meneses; Á. Mena, y A. León
5:27 PM2 hours ago

León and Pumas are already in the stadium 
5:15 PM3 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this León vs Pumas match.
12:50 PM7 hours ago

How to watch León vs Pumas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:50 PM7 hours ago

Pumas: last lineup

A. Saldívar (C); A. Mozo, J. Vásquez, N. Freire, A. Mayorga; I. Malcorra, A. Iniestra, M. García, P. Barrera; J. Dineno y C. González
12:47 PM7 hours ago

León: last lineup

R. Cota; F. Navarro, J. González, J. Barreiro, W. Tesillo; Y. Moreno, P. Aquino, L. Montes (C), J. Meneses; Á. Mena, y A. León.
12:47 PM7 hours ago

Pumas: team news

This was Pumas last training before traveling to Guanajuato
12:45 PM7 hours ago

León: team news

As a preventive and prudent measure for the Coronavirus, Leon's team reported that the game this afternoon will be played behind closed doors 
12:44 PM7 hours ago

Let's keep on surprising them

There is no doubt that Pumas are one of the teams who have been above expectations this season. For now, they are in fourth place with 15 points.

On the previous date, after making several mistakes, they were tied by America at the last minute.

12:31 PM7 hours ago

They're going for the lead

Faithful to their custom since Ignacio Ambriz arrived on the bench, the León outfit has performed remarkably well, which has earned them second place with 18 points. 

Last Sunday, on their visit to Chihuahua, they beat FC Juarez 4-1 with goals from Angel Mena (2), Joel Campbell and Armando Leon.

12:30 PM7 hours ago

Kick-off time

The León vs Pumas match will be played at the Estadio Nou Camp, in Guanajuato, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00pm ET.
12:29 PM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: León vs Pumas!

My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
12:28 PM7 hours ago
