León vs Pumas Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this León vs Pumas match.
12:50 PM2 hours ago

How to watch León vs Pumas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:50 PM2 hours ago

Pumas: last lineup

A. Saldívar (C); A. Mozo, J. Vásquez, N. Freire, A. Mayorga; I. Malcorra, A. Iniestra, M. García, P. Barrera; J. Dineno y C. González
12:47 PM2 hours ago

León: last lineup

R. Cota; F. Navarro, J. González, J. Barreiro, W. Tesillo; Y. Moreno, P. Aquino, L. Montes (C), J. Meneses; Á. Mena, y A. León.
12:47 PM2 hours ago

Pumas: team news

This was Pumas last training before traveling to Guanajuato
12:45 PM2 hours ago

León: team news

As a preventive and prudent measure for the Coronavirus, Leon's team reported that the game this afternoon will be played behind closed doors 
12:44 PM2 hours ago

Let's keep on surprising them

There is no doubt that Pumas are one of the teams who have been above expectations this season. For now, they are in fourth place with 15 points.

On the previous date, after making several mistakes, they were tied by America at the last minute.

12:31 PM3 hours ago

They're going for the lead

Faithful to their custom since Ignacio Ambriz arrived on the bench, the León outfit has performed remarkably well, which has earned them second place with 18 points. 

Last Sunday, on their visit to Chihuahua, they beat FC Juarez 4-1 with goals from Angel Mena (2), Joel Campbell and Armando Leon.

12:30 PM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The León vs Pumas match will be played at the Estadio Nou Camp, in Guanajuato, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00pm ET.
12:29 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: León vs Pumas!

My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
12:28 PM3 hours ago
VAVEL Logo