León vs Pumas Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this León vs Pumas match.
How to watch León vs Pumas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Pumas: last lineup
A. Saldívar (C); A. Mozo, J. Vásquez, N. Freire, A. Mayorga; I. Malcorra, A. Iniestra, M. García, P. Barrera; J. Dineno y C. González
León: last lineup
R. Cota; F. Navarro, J. González, J. Barreiro, W. Tesillo; Y. Moreno, P. Aquino, L. Montes (C), J. Meneses; Á. Mena, y A. León.
Pumas: team news
This was Pumas last training before traveling to Guanajuato
¡Nos preparamos con intensidad para el siguiente partido!— PUMAS (@PumasMX) March 13, 2020
Checa nuestro entrenamiento @Infinitum de la semana. ¡Mañana vamos en busca del triunfo, auriazules! #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/tCeV1fcCwL
León: team news
As a preventive and prudent measure for the Coronavirus, Leon's team reported that the game this afternoon will be played behind closed doors
MENSAJE IMPORTANTE pic.twitter.com/aM1mMpThWb— Club León (@clubleonfc) March 14, 2020
Let's keep on surprising them
There is no doubt that Pumas are one of the teams who have been above expectations this season. For now, they are in fourth place with 15 points.
On the previous date, after making several mistakes, they were tied by America at the last minute.
They're going for the lead
Faithful to their custom since Ignacio Ambriz arrived on the bench, the León outfit has performed remarkably well, which has earned them second place with 18 points.
Last Sunday, on their visit to Chihuahua, they beat FC Juarez 4-1 with goals from Angel Mena (2), Joel Campbell and Armando Leon.
Kick-off time
The León vs Pumas match will be played at the Estadio Nou Camp, in Guanajuato, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00pm ET.
