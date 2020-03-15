Santos vs Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Necaxa match.
Latest games

Since 2010 they have met five times in Torreon, with Santos leading with three wins, one draw and one defeat.
How to watch Santos vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and FOX.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player Necaxa

Mauro Quiroga didn't score in the last game, but he has a great nose for goal since he arrived at the Rayos
Key player Santos

He wasn't called up for the Pre-Olympic, but Eduardo Aguirre has taken on a great level and has already taken over the title
Last lineup of Necaxa

González, Chávez, González, Doldán, J. González, Delgado, Baeza, Cortés, Álvarez, Quiroga, Salas.
Last lineup of Santos

Orozco, Arteaga, Flores, Rodríguez, Van Rankin, Lozano, Gorriarán, Rivas, Orrantia, Aguirre, Furch.
The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Santos vs Necaxa will be Jorge Rojas; Mario Lopez, first line; Jimmy Acosta, second line; Abraham Quirarte, fourth assistant.
Last result: Santos

The Guerreros couldn't get to Pachuca and fell 1-0

Last result: Necaxa

Necaxa comes from losing 2-1 at home to Monarcas Morelia

Be more regular

Inconsistency is one of the great characteristics of the Rayos this season, although a win could return them to the qualifying zone.
Return to victory

Outside the group stage, Santos will try to return to winning ways at home, where they are undefeated in the 2020 Clausura
Kick-off time

The Santos vs Necaxa match will be played at the stadium TSM Corona, in Torreón, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Santos vs Necaxa!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
