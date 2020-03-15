América vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this América vs Cruz Azul match at Azteca Stadium.
How to watch América vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Cruz Azul Key Player
Jonathan Rodriguez, Cruz Azul forward. A spectacular season is marking the Uruguayan striker and he paints to be the best he has since he arrived in Mexico. He has scored 8 goals in 9 games and has been the solution to the goal, which was a worrying issue before the beginning of the year in the machine. It must be effective against America, because the classics are defined only by small details.
América Key Player
Richard Sanchez, America's midfielder. One of America's most successful hires in the last year. The Paraguayan player has become a fundamental piece of this Clausura 2020 playing almost every minute so far. Against Cruz Azul he must have a perfect night, because the rival midfield, is one of the strengths that have the Celestes.
Cruz Azul last lineup
J. Corona; A. Aldrete, L. Romo, J.C. Domínguez, J. Escobar; R. Baca, O. Pineda, A. Castro, E. Hernández, R. Alvarado; J. Rodríguez.
América last lineup
G. Ochoa; P. Aguilar, E. Aguilera, L. Fuentes, J. Sánchez; F. González, R. Sánchez, S. Córdova, L. Suárez; H. Martin, F. Viñas.
The refereeing quartet
Fernando Guerrero will be the central referee for tonight's game. Alberto Morín and Miguel Ángel Chua will participate as assistants. Erick Miranda is appointed as assistant referee.
Cruz Azul, demonstrate their great tournament in one game
Many doubts had been raised at Cruz Azul prior to the start of the tournament and they were spread by the bad start they had. But now everything has changed and they have five consecutive wins that have the team in third place overall. Last week, the team showed a new good performance coming from behind against Xolos and defeating them (4-2). This Sunday comes the match that seems to be the most important of the tournament when they face America.
America, to the conquest of a new classic
It has become a speciality for Miguel Herrera, the team's coach, to play this type of match and even more so against a rival like Cruz Azul. Last week they had the first Clásico of the year, getting a three-goal draw against Pumas. The importance of this game is maximum, because if they win, they will surpass the sky-blue machine in the general table.
Kick-off time: 10:15 pm ET
The America vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: América vs Cruz Azul!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.