Simple Summers: Manchester City

Manchester City's summer transfer plans are hugely difficult to plan for, especially with their potential two-year ban from European football, this could make it harder to keep some players and to attract some high-profile signings.

The added difficulties that the Coronavirus has had will seriously affect all clubs in the upcoming transfer window. For the time being, let's presume that the transfer window goes ahead as planned.

Manchester City has a good squad, a VERY good squad. There are weaknesses in it though and that has shown this season. The Citizens don't need a massive squad overhaul to get back to the top of the table. To become the best in the country again they just need some clever purchases to add to their team.

The most needed transfer is a new Centre-Back. City failed to replace Vincent Kompany when he left last summer. That mistake has exposed them at the back this season, especially as Aymeric Laporte has suffered an injury-prone season.

The absence of Laporte has shown that Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are not up to the job of winning the title. This saw Fernandinho be deployed at Centre-Back in order to try and sure up the defence.

One player Manchester City should look at signing is Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. The young German has become a great centre-back in the Bundesliga over the last couple of seasons. Tall, quick and powerful, Tah could be built perfectly for the physical demands of the Premier League.

The 24-year old has played nine times for Germany and looks likely to earn more appearances for Die Mannschaft, especially with Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng starting to approach the end of their careers. Currently, at Bayer Leverkusen, Tah would not come cheap. The defender is currently valued at £33.3 million on TransferMarkt.com, the Citizens would be able to afford him and would do well to sign him for anything close to his value.

Another area City should look to strengthen is in the striker position. Sergio Aguero as much of a legend as he is, his injury problems are hindering Pep Guardiola's team. City has been reliant on Aguero's goals and could do with someone who could provide the goals all season round.

Gabriel Jesus still has plenty of time to become a great goal-scorer at the Etihad. For the meantime, however, the Citizens need a consistent goal-scorer to be the heir to the Aguero throne.

The Sky Blues should steal a march on Liverpool and go all out for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. The German International has scored an astonishing 29 goals in forty-one appearances this season. Werner possesses an impressive arsenal at his disposal, staggering pace and deadly finishing. If he is supported by City midfielders like Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne then Werner could become one of the League most deadly strikers.

Werner has been reported to be available for around £50 million, if this is true then City could be getting a great bargain. The striker is still only 24-years-old and could be leading the line at the Etihad for the next eight years. It would also hurt Liverpool if they were able to sign one of their targets that the Reds have been chasing for over a year.

If City makes these clever signings then they could return to the top of the league with a very complete squad, which would have a new youthful look to it.