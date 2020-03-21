How is COVID-19 affecting soccer?

COVID-19 continues to take its toll on the world of soccer with most major leagues stopped and no clear scope as to when we'll be able to see our favorite players get back on the pitch.

Continental Tournaments Postponed

We start with the biggest news of the week and that is the postponing of the EURO 2020 until next year. For now, the dates are the same as this year but more than likely they will need to be modified. Don't forget the tournament is to be played across all of Europe and will be a logistical nightmare. UEFA authorities have informed that despite the tournament being held in 2021, the branding will continue to be as "EURO 2020".

Likewise, the Copa America tournament has also been postponed until 2021. CONMEBOL's president, Alejandro Domínguez, along with the presidents of the ten member-associations have decided to follow the example of UEFA and have their continental tournament moved to the following year.



We are yet to learn the full repercussions of these decisions until the FA's decide how to finish the domestic leagues as this is their top priority.

Confirmed Cases

More and more confirmed cases for professional players, staff and executives have been announced.

In Spain, the virus continues to spread. The newest confirmed cases are from Valencia CF who have about 35% of their staff and players testing positive. Deportivo Alaves also communicated that 15 people tested positive including three first-team players. Meanwhile, Chinese striker Wu Lei from Espanyol was confirmed to have the virus.



Out of Italy, the news were not-so-great either. AC Milan's technical director and legend Paolo Maldini revealed that he and his son Daniel Maldini have been infected with COVID-19. In Turin, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi tested positive and have joined Daniele Rugani as the three Juventus players with coronavirus.

Mexico's Liga MX President, Enrique Bonilla, revealed that after a recent trip to Spain, he has been tested and confirmed as infected with the virus. He also communicated that he has been properly isolated and without aggressive symptoms.

Former Real Madrid president has passed away

After complications related to coronavirus, former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has died at age 77. He dedicated his life to "Los Blancos" with his greatest achievement being the attainment of the Champions League after a 32-year drought for his club.

Negative Tests

And now we get to some positive news as Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus was tested and declared clear of the virus. At first, news broke that it was positive since a close friend of his passed away from the disease, however, Flamengo made it official that the results are negative and that the Portugues coach is doing well.

Will the Olympic Tournament be played?

Several Olympic Committees have made public their desire to have Tokyo 2020 postponed, as July 24th (the date of the Opening Ceremony seems to be too close to this health crisis. Among those countries with concerns are some with great leverage like the United States. With that in mind, it's likely that the International Olympic Committee will need to make a decision soon.

Will we see the Summer Olympics and its soccer tournament be moved to 2021? How will this conflict with Euro and Copa America?

Stay Indoors

During this state of chaos we all need to be patient and stay up to date with how to prevent the spread of this disease. Hopefully the beautiful game returns soon and we can all go back to our normal lives.