Simple Summers: Chelsea

Frank Lampard could spoil a lot of good work that he has done this season in the upcoming transfer window. That is presuming it goes ahead as normal and is not affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The young manager has brought through some terrific players such as Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori. The future of the club should be built around this youthful talent,

Chelsea is still in need of strengthening in order to push up the league and really challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title. The first position that the Blues should look at strengthening is in the left-back role. Marcus Alonso’s form has dropped in recent times, and as he nears his thirties now should be the time he is replaced.

One name Chelsea have been looked at and should pursue is Ben Chilwell. The Leicester City full-back has had a stellar couple of seasons at the King Power Stadium since he displaced Christian Fuchs as the first choice. Chilwell has many positives in his style of play, he is able to be a solid defender but is also brilliant going forward. Chilwell has scored two and assisted three goals in twenty-three appearances, he has actually been unlucky not to have higher numbers.

Could Ben Chiwell be on his way to Chelsea in the next transfer window? | Photo via Getty Images

Chelsea would have to fork out a lot of money to prize him away from the Foxes. Currently valued at £50 million on TranferMarkt.com, the Blues would have to pay around £75 million to convince Leicester to sell, especially if they qualify for the Champions League next season. Chelsea will have to show their financial might to get Chilwell but considering they have saved on transfer fees for a couple of windows then they should be able to afford him.

Chilwell would prove to be a wise investment for Chelsea. The twenty-three-year-old is certain to become the number one choice for Gareth Southgate’s England team if he is not already. The Englishman would also add to Chelsea’s growing regiment of young English players which would also benefit the national team further.

Chelsea is also in need of a new right-winger. Ever since Eden Hazard left for Real Madrid last summer the Blues have been missing that spark going forward, this has seen a couple of flat attacking performances.

Currently, Chelsea has Willian and Pedro playing on the right-wing and both still have flashes of brilliance. The two, however, are ageing and should be moved on to other clubs while they can be sold for a reasonable price, and also shift their enormous wages off the weekly bill.

Their replacement should be no other than Jadon Sancho. The former Manchester City prospect has been tearing up the Bundesliga since he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017. Since Sancho has made the move to Germany, he has become one of the hottest prospects in the world of football.

The twenty-year-old loves creating chances for the striker and other players. Sancho has assisted forty-five goals since he moved to Signal Iduna Park. The Englishman offers much more than just creativity, Sancho has also added goals to his game, scoring thirty goals in the two seasons. Sancho has an astonishing goal contribution output at the moment and if he carried that on in the Premier League, he would become one of the greats in no time.

Sancho is able to play across the attacking midfield three, this makes him even more appealing as his utility could mean he could change position mid-game. This does add to his value however, like Chilwell, Sancho will not be cheap. Chelsea will have to pay in excess of £100 million for Sancho, however, he would be worth every penny. Sancho could provide service at a world-class level for the next ten years at least. The Englishman would blend well with the current Chelsea team which is full of similar age English players. This means it would take less time for Sancho to gel with the squad.

If Chelsea went down the young English superstar route it may be expensive at first, but they would more than prove their worth in the success they would bring to the club for the next decade.