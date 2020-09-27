Highlights of the Cruz Azul 0-0 América, 2020 Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Nothing for anyone
With this result Cruz Azul remains in the second position overall with 26 points and America in the third position with 24 points.
FINAL
The game is over! Cruz Azul and America tie at zero goals in one more edition of the Clásico Joven.
85'
Corner kick for América.
81'
Another corner kick for Cruz Azul.
80'
Corner kick for Cruz Azul.
78'
Shot by Yoshimar Yotun that goes off course.
71'
Substitution of Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez leaves and Roberto Alvarado enters.
70'
Triple substitution of America: Dos Santos, Cordova and Benedetti leave and Viñas, Ibargüen and Suárez enter.
66'
Corner kick for Cruz Azul.
65'
Substitution of Cruz Azul: Elias Hernandez leaves and Yoshimar Yotun enters
65'
Corner kick for América.
60'
Shot by Elias Hernandez who goes off course.
52'
Substitution of America: Emmanuel Aguilera leaves and Santiago Cáseres enters.
50'
Yellow card for Emmanuel Aguilera.
46'
Start the second half!
Half time
The first half is over! Cruz Azul and America tie without goals in the Azteca Stadium.
45'
One minute is adde to the first half.
41'
Corner kick for Cruz Azul.
38'
Substitution of America: Sebastián Cáseres leaves and Ramón Juárez enters.
36'
Shot by Santiago Giménez that stops Óscar Jiménez.
30'
Yellow card for Nicolás Benedetti.
27'
Corner kick for Cruz Azul.
24'
Free kick for América.
12'
Corner kick for América.
9'
Shot by Jonathan Rodriguez stopped by Oscar Jimenez.
8'
Cordova's shot that goes over the goal.
4'
Corner kick for América.
1'
Start the match!
Ochoa injured
Due to an injury during the warm-up Ochoa will not be in the starting XI as planned and his place will be taken by Oscar Jimenez.
Teams ready
The teams are now ready to take the field.
Club América's bench
Jiménez; Reyes, Juárez, Escoboza, Cáseres, Suárez, González, Ibargüen, Martínez and Viñas.
Cruz Azul's bench
Gudiño; Martínez, Aguilar, Reyes, Castro, Yotún, Gutiérrez, Domínguez, Alvarado and Borja.
Club América's lineup
Ochoa; Aguilar, Aguilera, Cáceres, Fuentes, Sánchez; Sánchez, Córdova, Benedetti; Dos Santos y Martin.
Cruz Azul's lineup
Corona; Escobar, Domínguez, Lichnovsky, Aldrete; Romo, Rivero, Pineda, Hernández; Rodríguez and Giménez.
Lineups ready
Ready the match alignments. We share them with you below.
Club América's key player
Giovani Dos Santos, forward: the '10' of America gave him the victory in the last classic before Chivas with a goal and will seek to do the same before Cruz Azul.
Cruz Azul's key player
Jonathan Rodríguez, forward: the sky-blue striker is the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals.
Club América's last lineup
Ochoa; Sánchez, Cáceres, Aguilera, Fuentes; Sánchez, Suárez, Córdova, Benedetti; Dos Santos and Martin.
Cruz Azul's last lineup
Corona; Escobar, Domínguez, Lichnovsky, Aldrete; Romo, Rivero, Hernández, Gutiérrez; Rodríguez and Giménez.
Club América
America beat Chivas 1-0 in one more edition of the Clásico Nacional thanks to a goal by Giovani Dos Santos.
Cruz Azul
On the last matchday, Cruz Azul's team beat Mazatlan FC 2-3.
The Stadium
The match will take place in the Azteca Stadium, located in the south of Mexico City.
The initial whistle is scheduled for 9:45pm ET.
