Goals and highlights: Atlético San Luis 0-2 León in 2020 Liga MX Guard1anes


Goals and highlights

Atlético de San Luis 0-2 León

This afternoon, at the Alfonso Lastras, and without much effort, León defeated San Luis with goals by Ángel Mena and Jean Meneses; the locals were left with one man less at the beginning of the second half due to the expulsion of Ramiro González.

With this result, the Fiera reached 27 units and, momentarily, is the leader of the competition, while the Atleti was left with 8 in the last place.

On the next date, the Guanajuato team will welcome Mazatlan and the Potosi team will visit Tigres.

90+3'

Finish the game!

90'

3 minutes are added.

86'

Due to Jose Ivan's injury, and as he has no more moves, Leon will play the remaining minutes with 10 players.

84'

The party stops for José Iván Rodríguez to receive medical attention for a pain in his left knee.

84'

Long distance shot by Luis Felipe Gallegos that goes above the visiting goal.

80'

Thus it was Jean Meneses' goal with which Leon increased his advantage. 

77'

Last two changes: Yairo Moreno, Pedro Aquino and Nicolás Sosa leave and Osvaldo Rodríguez, José Rodríguez and Armando León enter.

75'

Good exit of Alfonso Blanco to prevent Germán Berterame from finishing off with his head.

LEON GOAL!

Jean Meneses takes advantage of a bad control of Rodrigo Noya to steal the ball, define crossed and increase the visitor's advantage.

69'

Atlético performs its last three movements: Felipe Gallegos, Diego Pineda and Enrique López enter through Pablo Barrera, Camilo Mayada and Mauro Quiroga.

65'

León makes two changes: Joel Campbell and Jean Meneses enter by José Ramírez and Emmanuel Gigliotti.

58'

Almost! Free shot by Luis Montes that passes just a few centimeters outside the goal. 

57'

Second change from San Luis: Rodrigo Noya enters for Juan David Castro.

55'

Expelled! Ramiro Gonzalez leaves the San Luis with 10 elements after receiving another yellow card.

52'

Both Murillo and Barreiro have been quite attentive in the aerial game to prevent Mauro Quiroga from finishing off.

48'

For a fault on José Ramírez, Ramiro González is reprimanded.

45'

The second half begins!

HT

With a goal by Angel Mena, Leon is defeating Atletico de San Luis as an away team.

Beyond the fact that the Fiera has had the possession of the ball, the locals have been close to equalizing the score.

45+2'

The first half is over!

45'

Two minutes are added.

43'

The first yellow card of the match is for Juan David Castro for repeated fouls.

40'

At the last minute, Leon has lowered his intensity and stopped generating opportunities, but maintains possession of the ball.

35'

New shot diverted from Atlético de San Luis, now it was through Pablo López.

32'

Close! Service of Germán Berterame that Mauro Quiroga contacts of first intention, but its auction passes hardly by a side of the right post of Leon.

30'

This was Angel Mena's score with which Leon is winning. 

27'

Almost! Juan David Castro's medium distance shot hits the crossbar. Sa salva Leon.

26'

Headbutt by Ramiro Gonzalez coming out of the top of the visiting goal.

21'

First movement of San Luis: Fernando Leon can no longer because of a knee injury and is replaced by Jorge Sanchez.

LEON GOAL!

Through a set piece play commanded by Luis Montes, Angel Mena shoots inside the area and overtakes his team on the scoreboard.

18'

The game stops for Fernando Leon to receive medical attention after a clash with Angel Mena.

16'

Werner! The Spanish goalkeeper lies down well and rejects Angel Mena's cross-shot.

10'

So far, both teams have tried to take possession of the ball, but neither has done so clearly.

2'

Good collective play by Leon that ends with a rather deflected shot by Angel Mena. 

1'

Game on!

Leaders of Atlético San Luis

So far, Pablo Barrera has been the player with the greatest incidence in the Potosi's attack.

Leaders of León

Until now, Luis Montes has been the most outstanding element of the Fiera. 

León: substitutes

G. Pozos; G. Burón, O. Rodríguez, J. González, J. Rodríguez, J. Meneses, J. Zamudio, J. Campbell, A. León y J. Godínez.

Atlético de San Luis: substitutes

C. Rodríguez; R. Noya, E. López, A. Montero, L. Gallegos, J. Sánchez, R. García y D. Pineda.

León: lineup

A. Blanco; Y. Moreno, W. Tesillo, J. Barreiro, F. Navarro, P. Aquino, L. Montes, J. Ramírez, Á. Mena, N. Sosa y E. Gigliotti.

Atlético San Luis: lineup

A. Werner; M. Catalán (C), R. González, L. León, V. Alvarado, J. Castro, P. López, C. Mayada, G. Berterame, P. Barrera y M. Quiroga.

The visit has already arrived

Likewise, the Lion has already arrived at the Potosi property.  

They come home

The Atleti is already in the Alfonso Lastras 

León: last lineup

R. Cota; Y. Moreno, W. Tesillo, J. Barreiro, F. Navarro; J. Ramírez, P. Aquino, L. Montes (C), Á. Mena; N. Sosa y E. Gigliotti.

Atlético de San Luis: last lineup

C. Rodríguez (C); D. Escalante, R. Noya, V. Alvarado, J. Castro, J. Sánchez, P. López, G. Berterame, P. Barrera, D. Pineda y M. Quiroga.

León: team news

For a matter of health, Rodolfo Cota is the great absentee from the call of the Fiera for this game. 

Atlético de San Luis: team news

Cadete and Ramiro may now be considered by Guillermo Vazquez.

In search of leadership

On the other hand, despite having a somewhat weak start in terms of performance, the Leon set has improved significantly in recent weeks and is close to returning to its best.
Last Monday, La Fiera took advantage of their home status to take Pumas unbeaten after defeating them 2-0 with goals from Angel Mena and Jean Meneses.

With this result, it was placed as the sub leader of the competition with 24 units; it accumulates seven victories, three equals and only one defeat.

To come out of the bottom of the classification

Without a doubt, Atlético has been far below the expectations according to the team formed for this competition. At the moment, they are in the last place in the table with 8 points; they have two wins, two draws and seven losses.

On the previous date, it fell 1-2 as a local against Rayados de Monterrey: San Luis' score was converted by Mauro Quiroga.

Kickoff time

The Atlético San Luis vs León match will be played at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras, in San Luis, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Atlético San Luis vs León!

My name is Alan Rodríguez and I'll be your host for this game.
