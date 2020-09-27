Goals and highlights: Atlético San Luis 0-2 León in 2020 Liga MX Guard1anes

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights
Atlético de San Luis 0-2 León
With this result, the Fiera reached 27 units and, momentarily, is the leader of the competition, while the Atleti was left with 8 in the last place.
On the next date, the Guanajuato team will welcome Mazatlan and the Potosi team will visit Tigres.
G⚽⚽⚽L de Jean Meneses
LEON GOAL!
HT
Beyond the fact that the Fiera has had the possession of the ball, the locals have been close to equalizing the score.
G⚽⚽⚽L de Ángel Mena
Leaders of Atlético San Luis
Leaders of León
León: substitutes
Atlético de San Luis: substitutes
León: lineup
Atlético San Luis: lineup
The visit has already arrived
They come home
Don't move from here!
León: last lineup
Atlético de San Luis: last lineup
León: team news
Nuestro equipo ya se encuentra en la sede donde mañana enfrentará a @AtletideSanLuis.
Atlético de San Luis: team news
Enrique López y Ramiro González ya están trabajando al parejo del grupo, mientras que Anderson Julio deberá esperar una semana más.— María Luisa Chagoya (@mariaLch16) September 23, 2020
In search of leadership
Last Monday, La Fiera took advantage of their home status to take Pumas unbeaten after defeating them 2-0 with goals from Angel Mena and Jean Meneses.
With this result, it was placed as the sub leader of the competition with 24 units; it accumulates seven victories, three equals and only one defeat.
To come out of the bottom of the classification
On the previous date, it fell 1-2 as a local against Rayados de Monterrey: San Luis' score was converted by Mauro Quiroga.