Goals and Highlights Xolos Tijuana 2-1 FC Juárez, Guard1anes 2020 Liga MX

Xolos 2-1 FC Juárez / Guard1anes 2020
90' + 5
The game is over! Xolos suffers but wins.
90' + 3
Two minutes left! Xolos is winning it.
90'
Yellow Card! Miguel Barbieri de Xolos.
86'
Expulsion! Maximiliano Olivera of FC Juarez.
Yellow Card! Mauro Lainez from Tijuana.
Xolos 2-1 FC Juárez
82'
Change of FC Juarez, Alberto Acosta leaves and Martín Galván enters.
80'
75'
73'
70'
FC Juarez change, Flavio Santos leaves and Eryc Castillo enters.
66'
Fabián Castillo leaves Tijuana and Jordi Cortizo enters.
56'
50'
Start the second half!
Last 45 minutes in the Caliente Stadium.
Xolos 1-1 Juárez
45+6'
45' + 2
Juarez already forgave the second of the meeting.
40'
40'
34'
33'
Referee points out penalty in favor of FC Juarez
Xolos 1-0 FC Juárez
25´
Pause for rehydration in the game.
23´
Tijuana continues to press on the offensive.
16'
Goooal de Tijuana! Angulo scores the penalty.
14´
Criminal for Xolos' painting.
12´
Play in review in the VAR.
10´
Duel locked in the midfield. Repeated fouls with strong moderation in the green rectangle.
6´
The meeting in Tijuana starts!
Xolos and FC Juarez for the three units.
Health measures
Duel at the goal
Line Up; Xolos Tijuana
Line Up: FC Juárez
Statistics
The victories Xolos has achieved in the tournament are in a local condition (3). FC Juarez has only one win from their last five outings, added to their record.
Even Duel
The last time the two sides met, the visitors won 3-0 in Ciudad Juarez. Meanwhile, the first and last visit of the Bravos to the Caliente Stadium was defeated in the MX Cup Tournament 3-1.
Results basic forces
As far as the minor categories are concerned. In the Under 20's, both sides tied without scoring in the Caliente Stadium, while in the Under 17's, the Red-and-Black won 3-2 against FC Juarez.
Background
Xolos de Tijuana and FC Juarez have only faced each other three times in their history, FC Juarez and Xolos de Tijuana have a win on each side for a draw. After rescheduling the match of Day 11 due to positive cases of Covid-19 in the canine team, this Wednesday they will face each other in their fourth edition of the Border Derby with the objective of showing that the border is coming at a better time in the MX League.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos vs FC Juárez match.
How to watch Xolos vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sport.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sport
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Xolos: Last Lineup
FC Juárez: Last Lineup
The refereeing quartet
Xolos, wounded but not defeated
A poor showing by the Tijuana team has the team in 15th place in the tournament with only 10 units. The Rojinegros know that, in case they lose, by the next date they will be playing a combination of results can leave them at the bottom of the general table, if they win and with the viability of the table they could aspire to the places of the so called repechage.
Juarez does not want to be left out
The places for the playoffs in the competition begin to take shape and the braves do not want to be left out of those places. Currently they are in the 11th position, product of 13 accumulated units of the Guardians 2020.
Finally, the 11th Conference closes
After being postponed due to Covid-19's motives in the Xolos de Tijuana painting. Those from Mexico's largest kennel will face FC Juarez in a border duel.
Xolos de Tijuana vs FC Juárez
The Xolos vs FC Juárez match will be played at the Stadium Caliente, in city Tijuana. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:06 ET.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Guardianes: Xolos vs FC Juárez! My name is Claudio Amelco and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.