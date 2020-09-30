Goals and Highlights Xolos Tijuana 2-1 FC Juárez, Guard1anes 2020 Liga MX
Xolos 2-1 FC Juárez / Guard1anes 2020

90' + 5


The game is over! Xolos suffers but wins. 

90' + 3


Two minutes left! Xolos is winning it. 

90'


Yellow Card! Miguel Barbieri de Xolos. 

86'


Expulsion! Maximiliano Olivera of FC Juarez.

86'


Yellow Card! Mauro Lainez from Tijuana.

Xolos 2-1 FC Juárez

82'


Change of FC Juarez, Alberto Acosta leaves and Martín Galván enters.

80'

Goal! by Xolos, Gerson Vazquez puts the Red-and-Black in the lead, a mistake by the visiting goalkeeper!

75'

Change of Tijuana, Clifford Aboagye leaves and Gerson Vazquez enters.
 

73'

Second break for rehydration. 

70'


FC Juarez change, Flavio Santos leaves and Eryc Castillo enters.

70'

FC Juarez change, Blas Esteban Armoa leaves and Alan Omar Mendoza enters

66'


Fabián Castillo leaves Tijuana and Jordi Cortizo enters.

56'

Change of Tijuana, Bryan Angulo leaves and Luis Leal enters.
 

50'

Close! Bravos stayed close to getting the upper hand.

Start the second half!

 

Last 45 minutes in the Caliente Stadium. 

Xolos 1-1 Juárez

45+6'

 Conclude the first half. Xolos and Juárez are tied.

45' + 2


Juarez already forgave the second of the meeting. 

40'


40'

FC Juarez change, Jefferson Intriago leaves and Jose Esquivel enters

34'

FC Juarez goal! Dario Lezcano scores the penalty!

33'


Referee points out penalty in favor of FC Juarez

Xolos 1-0 FC Juárez

25´


 Pause for rehydration in the game. 

23´


 Tijuana continues to press on the offensive. 

16'

 

Goooal de Tijuana! Angulo scores the penalty.

14´


Criminal for Xolos' painting. 

12´


Play in review in the VAR. 

10´


Duel locked in the midfield. Repeated fouls with strong moderation in the green rectangle.

Tijuana finally steps into the game.

The meeting in Tijuana starts!

 

Xolos and FC Juarez for the three units.

Health measures

Duel at the goal

For this commitment in the Caliente Stadium. Both goalkeepers will play with the captain's badge (Orozco and Mellado) looking to leave their goal with zero goals.

Line Up; Xolos Tijuana

Orozco, Barbieri, Loroña, Guzmán, Aboagye, Cruz, Lainez, Gamíz, Barbona, Castillo y Angulo. 

Line Up: FC Juárez

Mellado, Olivera, Romo, Velázquez, Acosta, Intriago, Santos, Rabuñal, Fabián, Armoa y Lezcano. 

Statistics

 

The victories Xolos has achieved in the tournament are in a local condition (3). FC Juarez has only one win from their last five outings, added to their record.

Even Duel

 

The last time the two sides met, the visitors won 3-0 in Ciudad Juarez. Meanwhile, the first and last visit of the Bravos to the Caliente Stadium was defeated in the MX Cup Tournament 3-1. 

Results basic forces

 

As far as the minor categories are concerned. In the Under 20's, both sides tied without scoring in the Caliente Stadium, while in the Under 17's, the Red-and-Black won 3-2 against FC Juarez. 

Background

 

 Xolos de Tijuana and FC Juarez have only faced each other three times in their history, FC Juarez and Xolos de Tijuana have a win on each side for a draw. After rescheduling the match of Day 11 due to positive cases of Covid-19 in the canine team, this Wednesday they will face each other in their fourth edition of the Border Derby with the objective of showing that the border is coming at a better time in the MX League.

 

Xolos: Last Lineup

Orozco, Barbieri, Silva, Noroña, Gómez, Balanta, Ruiz, Lainez, López, Castillo y Angulo.

FC Juárez: Last Lineup

Palos, Olivera, Romo, Velázquez, Acosta, Intriago, Zavala, Castillo, Santos, Fabián, Lezcano.

The refereeing quartet

The central referee of this Xolos vs Juarez; will be Jorge Rojas; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Telly Salvador, second line; Victor Caceres fourth assistant.

Xolos, wounded but not defeated


A poor showing by the Tijuana team has the team in 15th place in the tournament with only 10 units. The Rojinegros know that, in case they lose, by the next date they will be playing a combination of results can leave them at the bottom of the general table, if they win and with the viability of the table they could aspire to the places of the so called repechage. 

Juarez does not want to be left out


The places for the playoffs in the competition begin to take shape and the braves do not want to be left out of those places. Currently they are in the 11th position, product of 13 accumulated units of the Guardians 2020.

Finally, the 11th Conference closes


After being postponed due to Covid-19's motives in the Xolos de Tijuana painting. Those from Mexico's largest kennel will face FC Juarez in a border duel.

Xolos de Tijuana vs FC Juárez

 

The Xolos vs FC Juárez match will be played at the Stadium Caliente, in city Tijuana. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:06  ET.

Welcome

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Guardianes: Xolos vs FC Juárez! My name is Claudio Amelco and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

