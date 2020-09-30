Goals and Highlights: Mexico 3-0 Guatemala Friendly Game 2020 

ADVERTISEMENT
The European commitments are coming!
Less than 5 minutes plus aggregate
In Guatemala there are also modifications
Doble cambio en 🇬🇹.
➡️ Luis Martínez.
➡️ Rodrigo Saravia.
⬅️ Jorge Vargas.
⬅️ Jorge Aparicio.
⏱ 77’ | MEX 3-0 GUA#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) October 1, 2020
Changes continue in those led by Martino
¡Realizamos otra modificación! 🇲🇽
➡️ @TibaSepulveda30
⬅️ @CJasib
⏱ 77’ | MEX 3-0 GUA#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/OIAEk5Qx13 — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) October 1, 2020
Less than 20 minutes remaining
Movements from Mexico
¡Caaaambios! 🇲🇽
➡️ @Miguel_layun
➡️ @Jorgiesanchez1
➡️ "Piojo" Alvarado
⬅️ Jesús Gallardo
⬅️ @RodriguezChaka
⬅️ @AntunaUriel
⏱ 60’ | MEX 3-0 GUA#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/VS2EZEHJjp — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) October 1, 2020
A quarter of an hour of the second half passes
And so it was the first entry of the locals
¡Goool!
¡Goool!
¡Goool!
Entró el primero de @miseleccionmx y Henry Martin que culmina una gran jugada 😱 🔥 ⚽
🔴 En vivo 📺 @TUDNMEX
📲 Síguelo aquí: https://t.co/034d6eEgQ2#México I #PasiónPorTuSelección I #Guatemala pic.twitter.com/q82uJe4Up1 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) October 1, 2020
We review how Mexico's second score was
¡Goooool!
¡Goooool!
¡Goooool!
Combinación entre Uriel Antuna y Orbelín Pineda que concluye con la pelota besando las redes ⚽ 😎 🙌
🔴 En vivo 📺 @TUDNMEX
📲 Síguelo aquí: https://t.co/034d6eEgQ2#México I #PasiónPorTuSelección I #Guatemala pic.twitter.com/rj0HumDQAF — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) October 1, 2020
Start of the second half
This was the third entry
¡Goooool!
¡Goooool!
¡Goooool!
Ya son tres, ya son tres, @miseleccionmx golea en casa y ahora fue Sebastián Córdova 🔥 😱
🔴 En vivo 📺 @TUDNMEX
📲 Síguelo aquí: https://t.co/034d6eEgQ2#México I #PasiónPorTuSelección I #Guatemala pic.twitter.com/1SVAtMpjIA — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) October 1, 2020
The first half is over!
One more!
Goal of Mexico!
The match remains without many goal actions
Mexico moves the ball
Mexico Goal!
The game begins
The words of the coach of Mexico before the game
💪🏻 ⚽️ 🇲🇽
¡El Profesor Gerardo Martino habló sobre la importancia del duelo de esta noche!
¡Aquí #LaFrase presentada por @VisaMX! 🗣#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/fBIdKvZSVl — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) September 30, 2020
Guatemala lineup:
🇬🇹 EL ONCE INICIAL DE LA SELE 🇬🇹
México 🇲🇽vs 🇬🇹 Guatemala
📅HOY
⏱20:00 hrs #VamosGuate #ModoSelección pic.twitter.com/NM8xxDDuER — FEDEFUT GUATE (@fedefut_oficial) October 1, 2020
Mexico lineup:
Ay, ya extrañábamos decir esto... 🤩
¡@Citibanamex presenta la ALINEACIÓN con la que enfrentaremos a 🇬🇹 esta noche! ⚽
¡CON TODO EN ESTE REGRESO, EQUIPO! 💪🏻 🇲🇽 #PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/TJNK8iP3Uj — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) October 1, 2020
The Mexican National Team is already at the Azteca Stadium
¡Ya llegamos al 🏟 Azteca! 🙌🏻
¿Ya están listos para nuestro regreso? 🤩 ⚽️ 🇲🇽#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/Nvk3Rkzda0 — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) October 1, 2020
The interior of the tricolor dressing rooms
¡Sí! ¡Cada vez falta menos! 😱 😱
✅ ¡Vestidores listos! 🇲🇽 ⚽️#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/m8dAdld1qa — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) October 1, 2020
We are less than an hour away from the start of the game
Stay here with us!
How to watch Mexico vs Guatemala Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Guatemala last lineup:
Mexico last lineup:
Águila of Guatemala
#SeleMayor Antonio de Jesús López se integra a la concentración de la Selección Nacional que enfrentará a México este miércoles 30 de septiembre. 🇬🇹⚽️#VamosGuate #ModoSelección pic.twitter.com/OwvtTngA58— FEDEFUT GUATE (@fedefut_oficial) September 29, 2020
Debut of Santiago Giménez with El Tri
¡Un día especial! 💚 🇲🇽— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) September 20, 2020
¡Hoy, @santigim10, @FerbBeltran, Luis Chávez y @MLainezLeyva entrenaron por primera vez con la Selección Mayor! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
¡Felicidades! ¡A seguir trabajando duro! 💪🏻#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/g0bjCQp9tc
An end to the long wait
Mexico will play with soccer players that participate in the country
Kick-off time
Welcome!
My name is Johan Corona and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
We are very grateful that you joined us in this match. Don't forget to keep an eye on all the sports information in our social networks and in Vavel.com