Goals and Highlights: Mexico 3-0 Guatemala Friendly Game 2020 

The European commitments are coming!

The team coached by Gerardo Martino, after this victory, will play two matches against Holland and Algeria. 

Less than 5 minutes plus aggregate

87' The result was defined from the first half. You would think that the advantage would increase but in the end the 3-0 has been maintained. 

 

In Guatemala there are also modifications

Changes continue in those led by Martino

Less than 20 minutes remaining

71' Mexico has not had any clear chances to score in the second half but continues to control the game.

Movements from Mexico

A quarter of an hour of the second half passes

65' With the score in favor, those led by Martino keep moving the ball and trying alternatives.

And so it was the first entry of the locals

We review how Mexico's second score was

Start of the second half

49' Mexico beats Guatemala 3-0. We will surely see some modifications. 

This was the third entry

The first half is over!

45' The Mexican team scores 3-0 against Guatemala at the end of the first 45 minutes.

One more!

36' Another goal at the Azteca Stadium. Sebastián Córdova makes it 3-0 before the end of the first half.

Goal of Mexico!

27' Orbelín Pineda scores the second goal and makes the advantage bigger for Mexico 

The match remains without many goal actions

20' Henry Martin had the second goal of the match but his header went to the center of the goal, into the hands of the Guatemalan goalkeeper.

Mexico moves the ball

15' The Mexicans look for the second score without much hurry.

Mexico Goal!

5' Henry Martin finishes inside the area and the Aztecs already have the advantage.

The game begins

1' The ball rolls in the Azteca Stadium and the Mexican National Team faces its Guatemalan counterpart. 
 

The words of the coach of Mexico before the game

Guatemala lineup:

Mexico lineup:

The Mexican National Team is already at the Azteca Stadium

The interior of the tricolor dressing rooms

We are less than an hour away from the start of the game

There is less than an hour to go before the ball rolls onto the field of the Azteca Stadium, and Mexicans and Guatemalans will dispute the victory.

Guatemala last lineup:

Álvarez, Guay, Pineda, Aparicio, Barrientos, Guerra, Pérez, Galindo, Velásquez, Rosales, Saraiva, Gallardo.

Mexico last lineup:

González, Sánchez, Romo, Moreno, Calderón, Álvarez, Córdova, Aguirre, Pineda, Antuna, Macías. 

 

Águila of Guatemala

Jesús López, was born in Mexico City. He had the opportunity to represent the Central American team as well. Today he could play in the Azteca Stadium with the colors of Guatemala. 

 

 

Debut of Santiago Giménez with El Tri

The Cruz Azul striker received his first call to the senior national team. Much has been said about his presence. He has had outstanding participation in minor teams and is currently a starter with the blue team.

 

 

An end to the long wait

Tonight, the Mexican team will be participating again after almost a year of inactivity. Those coached by Gerardo "El Tata" Martino will have their first game of this 2020. 

 

Mexico will play with soccer players that participate in the country

For this preparatory game, the Aztec team will play only with elements of the Mexican league. 

Kick-off time

The Mexico vs Guatemala match will be played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 ET.

