Goals and Highlights: León 2-1 Mazatlán, 2020 Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Goal León 2-1
¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE LA FIERAAAAA!😱🔥
Ángel Mena desde los 11 pasos concreta la voltereta del @clubleonfc
🦁2⃣-1⃣⚓
EN VIVO: https://t.co/5JZTvxOd0n pic.twitter.com/jIMi0Amsej — MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) October 3, 2020
End game
95'
Mena cobra with power to make the 2-1
92'
90'
90'
86'
86'
Goal León 1-1
¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL!¡GOLAZO DE MENESES!
El @clubleonfc engaña al arquero en jugada a balón parada y Jean Meneses clava un golazo para empatar el cotejo
🦁1⃣-1⃣⚓
EN VIVO: https://t.co/5JZTvxOd0n pic.twitter.com/OWHQnS6NHM — MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) October 3, 2020
83'
Meneses direct free kick makes it 1-1
80'
78'
77'
75'
74'
70'
69'
67
Enter Osuna and Vargas
Mazatlan Changes
66'
63'
60'
59'
Goal Mazatlán
¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE MAZATLÁN!@MazatlanFC agarra mal parada a la defensa del León y encuentra el error que tanto estaba buscando por medio de Miguel Sansores
🦁0️⃣-1⃣⚓
EN VIVO: https://t.co/5JZTvxOd0n pic.twitter.com/16gaRRQVRz — MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) October 3, 2020
57'
52'
Sansores defines within the area 1-0
49'
47'
46'
Half time
Goal cancelled
¡GOOOOOOOOL DE LA FIEEEE...! ¡ESO ESTÁBAMOS DICIENDO HASTA QUE LLEGÓ EL VAR!!#LaFieraxFOX Emanuel Gigliotti y todo León celebraba el tanto, pero con revisión el fuera de lugar apareció y todo sigue 0-0 entre La Fiera y Mazatlán pic.twitter.com/INbB6AzrKJ — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) October 3, 2020
45'
44'
41'
37'
37'
Gigliotti defines within the area to make the 1-0
35'
33'
31'
29'
27'
24'
21'
20'
16'
14'
11'
9'
7'
7'
4'
2'
0'
A minutos...
Hoy mi @danyguty33 tiene por delante un día que nunca olvidará 🙌🏻— Mazatlán F. C. (@MazatlanFC) October 3, 2020
¡Ánimo, ARREbatados! Que se sienta el apoyo al dueño del arco esta noche 🔝 pic.twitter.com/8ykR7i67Yd
XI Mazatlán
XI León
We started
Tune in here
Latest games
How to watch León vs Mazatlán Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Mazatlán
Key player León
Referee León vs Mazatlan
Last lineup Mazatlán
Last lineup León
León: the best team in the tournament
Mazatlan: for the first victory as a visitor
The new team from Sinaloa has been left on duty and has not been able to win a match outside of the Kraken. The patience of the management has been essential to keep Francisco Palencia on the bench. Last week they lost 2-1 to Chivas Guadalajara.