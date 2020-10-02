Goals and Highlights: León 2-1 Mazatlán, 2020 Liga MX
Photo: VAVEL

Highlights

Goal León 2-1

Leon turned it around in the last 15 minutes and took the win to reaffirm his leadership in the general

End game

León 2-1 Mazatlán

95'

León Goal

Mena cobra with power to make the 2-1

92'

Navarro's header hits Osuna's hand and scores a penalty

90'

Four more minutes are added

90'

Center of Navarro that Meneses can not make a good contact before the defensive dialing

86'

Tesillo and Padilla are cautioned after a strong shock for the ball

86'

Great sweep of Ramirez, when he already reached second post Huerta

Goal León 1-1

83'

León Goal

Meneses direct free kick makes it 1-1

80'

Heading to second post that goes off course, Leon continues to insist

78'

Meraz leaves and Rocha enters. Change of Mazatlán

77'

Great save by Gutierrez, who is having a great game.

75'

Rebound from Aristeguieta's header that went through a side

74'

Change of Mazatlan. Aristeguieta enters and Sansores leaves

70'

Great save by Gutiérrez where it seemed the tie of the locals by way of Tesillo

69'

Lack of Campbell and the Lion does not find how to make the first

67

Mendoza and Ramirez are leaving

Enter Osuna and Vargas

Mazatlan Changes

66'

Another one from the León; now Navarro arrived with the header where he turns his neck a lot and the ball goes off

63'

Leon tries the right side. Mena wins corner kick

60'

Gigliotti had the draw and a lonely header threw him aside

59'

Gigliotti falls in the area, but the referee does not score

Goal Mazatlán

57'

Shot by Cándido Ramírez that saves Tesillo when he looked like the second

Mazatlan is surprising in the second half

Out of place of Martín Rodríguez

52'

Mazatlan Goal

Sansores defines within the area 1-0

49'

Rodriguez's center that falls short at the first post and rejects the Lion's defense

47'

Far shot that Blanco bursts sideways

46'

The second half starts

Half time

León 0-0 Mazatlán

Goal cancelled

45'

Three minutes are added

44'

Ramirez's shot is deflected by the defensive, which interrupts its entire trajectory

41'

Diaz is left lying down because of an accidental kick by Gigliotti

37'

It is not worth the goal. Gigliotti's offside

37'

Goal of Leon

Gigliotti defines within the area to make the 1-0

35'

Centro de Montes good defensive marking that takes the ball away from Sosa

33'

Change of Leon. Moreno leaves and enters Menezes

31'

Moreno feels a little tug on his leg and is left lying down. It is not known if he will continue

29'

Center of Ramirez on the left side that passes through the entire area without finding a recipient

27'

Montes tries to make the wall and is dismantled. Leon tries, but still can't find the spaces

24'

Strong entrance in the midfield and Fernando Navarro is cautioned

21'

Medium distance shot from Huerta that reaches the hands of Blanco

20'

Long distance shot of the Lion that does not cause major problems in the goal of Mazatlan

16'

Mena's shot that goes right into Gutierrez's hands. Near the Lion

14'

Center shot that Blanco makes a good save, keeps the ball and quickly gives his team an outlet

11'

Gigliotti wanted to overflow, but ends up fouling the defender

9'

Huerta is cautioned by a strong entry on Moreno in midfield

7'

First arrival with the arrival of Navarro who was trying to pump the ball, but it came easy to Ricardo Gutiérrez

7'

Leon monopolizes the ball, touches and plays with the objective of reaching the rival area with a dominated ball

4'

First out of place in the match is for Angel Mena after a long service of Navarro

2'

León with the dominion in the first moments of the game, although without being dangerous

0'

The match between León and Mazatlán begins

Both teams are currently taking the field for this match between Leon and Mazatlan

The players on the benches are already in the stands to witness this game

A minutos...

We are minutes away from the start of the second game of the day. Don't miss out on all the details here, through VAVEL

Mazatlan has played six games as an away team, where it has lost four and drawn two. These results were against Atlas and Queretaro, both 1-1.

In the first game of the day, Santos is beating Puebla 2-0 and tightens even more the reclassification zone

This is how the Mazatlán doorman warms up

Neither Aldo Rocha nor Fernando Aristeguieta have yet to convince Francisco Palencia and tonight they will start on the bench

Goalkeeper Ricardo Gutierrez, the same guy who came in as a player in a friendly match at the GNP Cup, will make his MX League debut today. Success for him

The León's most sensitive casualty for this game is the absence of Cota, who will be with Mexico to play during the week against the Netherlands.

XI Mazatlán

Gutiérrez; Velarde, Díaz, Ortiz, Padilla; Meráz, Mendoza, Rodríguez, Ramírez, Huerta, Sansores.

XI León

Blanco; Navarro, Tesillo, Barreiro, Moreno; Montes, Mena, Aquino, Ramírez; Sosa, Gilgiotti.

This is how Mazatlan arrived, with the mentality of giving the surprise and hitting the overall super leader of the tournament Guard1anes 2020

If Mazatlan wins, which would be its first victory as a visitor in its history, it could approach the group stage, although it would not enter by goal difference

This day Mazatlan announced the medical tests for coronavirus, where no member of the club tested positive

If the León gets the three points, he will be one more week in the leadership without turning to see what Cruz Azul or America do

This month will be dedicated to the fight against breast cancer. That is why Mazatlan changed the color of its numbers to make them pink

These have been the Lion's most outstanding players throughout the Guard1anes 2020 tournament

Two men to follow in midfield because of how dangerous they can be with passes or medium distance shots. We are talking about Luis Montes and Aldo Rocha, from Leon and Mazatlan, respectively

The "Fiera" arrives at the stadium. Watch out for Ecuadorian Angel Mena

We started

The general leader, the Lion, enters the scene on "Botanical Friday" when he receives an urgent Mazatlán

Key player Mazatlán

Before the departure of Sebastian Sosa, Miguel Fraga will have to become the leader of the team in the lower area and have outstanding performances to save his frame. It should be noted that I start the season as a starter.

Key player León

There is no doubt about his quality, capable of changing the course of the game from his boots, either with assistance or pass, as in the past game against San Luis.

Referee León vs Mazatlan

The referee for this match will be Erick Yair Miranda Galindo.

Last lineup Mazatlán

Sosa; Vargas, Díaz, Ortiz, Padilla; Rodríguez, Osuna, Meraz, Mendoza; Sansores, Huerta

Last lineup León

Blanco; Moreno, Tesillo, Barreiro, Navarro; Montes, Aquino, Ramírez, Mena; Sosa, Gilgiotti.

León: the best team in the tournament

27 points and only one defeat places the Lion numerically as the best club of Guard1anes 2020, although it has also been in the field. They come from beating Atlético de San Luis 2-0

Mazatlan: for the first victory as a visitor

 

The new team from Sinaloa has been left on duty and has not been able to win a match outside of the Kraken. The patience of the management has been essential to keep Francisco Palencia on the bench. Last week they lost 2-1 to Chivas Guadalajara.

 

Kick-off time

The León vs Mazatlán match will be played at the stadium Nou Camp, in León. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30pm ET.

