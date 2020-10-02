Goals and Highlights: Atlas 0-1 Necaxa, 2020 Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you!
Thanks for following this match on VAVEL USA! Until the next time.
Match highlights
Next match
On the next match Atlas visits Chivas and Necaxa receives Tijuana.
90'+5 FT
The game is over. Necaxa takes the victory by beating Atlas 0-1.
90'+4
Yellow card for Bilbao.
90'
The referee adds five minutes to the match.
85'
Javier Correa leaves from Atlas and Ignacio Jeraldino enters. Necaxa: Alejandro Zendejas leaves and Ricardo Chávez enters.
80'
Last ten minutes of the meeting. Atlas continues to insist on the area to look for the tie.
75' Necaxa's modification
Double modification: Maximiliano Salas and Alejandro Andrade enter. Claudio Beza and Ian Gonzalez leave.
71'
Brayton Vazquez rises in the area to head but the ball was just wide.
This was the goal
Scored by González.
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— #LigaBBVAMX #Guard1anes2020 (@LigaBBVAMX) October 3, 2020
🕞53': ¡G⚽⚽⚽L! Ian González coloca el balón pegado al poste y los 'Rayos' toman la ventaja en el partido.
Atlas 0-1 Necaxa#Guard1anes2020 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/DzJScmeDOT
63' Atlas' modification
Isijara and Conti leaves and Marquez and Vázquez enters.
60'
Yellow card for Jesús Correa.
52' GOAL!
¡Goal Necaxa! 0-1 Scored by Ian González.
45' Necaxa's Modification
Fernando Arce and Lucas Passerini leave and Juan Delgado and Martín Barragán enter.
45'
The second half has started!
45'+2
The first half has finished! Atlas 0-0 Necaxa.
45'
The referee adds two more minutes.
42'
Malagón again! Again Atlas stay close to score who shoots a very cornered shot at the goal, but the goalkeeper deflects very well at a corner kick.
36'
Yellow card for Arce.
31'
MALAGON! The visiting goalkeeper reacts very well again after a Malcorra center that ends up connecting Correa.
30'
Atlas keeps insisting on the sides and sending centers into the area, but the players are not finishing in the best way.
27'
The game is paused for players to hydrate.
19'
Renato Ibarra arrives again from the right side and puts a service looking for Correa. But the defenders read the play perfectly and manage to reject it.
11'
Lucas Passerini is left with a discomfort in his foot; they players on the bench are warming up.
10'
Passerini stayed close to the first one; but his cross-shot goes off to one side.
4'
Closer Atlas of the first goal! Correa's head shot that impressively deflects the visiting goalkeeper at a corner.
1'
The assistants enter to check a discomfort of Luciano who leaves the field momentarily.
0'
The match has started!
Lineup Necaxa
Malagón, Domínguez, Bilbao, Pereira, González, Cabrera, Arce, Zendejas, Baeza, Passerini, González.
Lineup Atlas
Vargas, Nervo, Abella, Angulo, Conti, Malcorra, Reyes, Isijara, Ibarra, Acosta, Correa.
The players
The protagonists of the meeting begin to make the recognition of the court with the established sanitary measures.
Data
Necaxa has not known defeat against Atlas since its return to the Liga MX.
The Stadium
Stadium Jalisco is the venue that will host this meeting. It is located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. It has a capacity of 55,020 spectators.
Last games
The last five confrontations between Atlas and Necaxa the balance has been in favor of the red-white with three wins and two draws.
Don't move from here!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Necaxa match.
How to watch Atlas vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Necaxa
Lucas Passerini | The argentinian has given a greater volume to the Rayos' offensive, but will have to continue contributing with goals if they want to seek the miracle of entering the league.
Key player Atlas
Jesús Isijara | The Atlas' midfielder had an outstanding performance against Juárez, leading most of the red-and-black attacks from the sidelines. Isijara has played just over 800 minutes in the Guard1anes 2020, and they have an 80% effective passing rate, 254 successful passes and 36 recovered balls.
Last lineup Necaxa
Luis Malagón; Idekel Domínguez, Unai Bilbao, Jair Pereira, Julio González; David Cabrera, Fernando Arce, Alejandro Zendejas, Claudio Baeza; Martín Barragán, Ian González.
Last lineup Atlas
Camilo Vargas; Javier Abella, Germán Conti, Martín Nervo, Jesús Angulo; Lorenzo Reyes, Jeremy Márquez, Jesús Isijara; Ignacio Malcorra, Renato Ibarra, Javier Correa.
The refereeing quartet
The central referee of this Atlas vs Necaxa will be Oscar Macias Romo; Miguel Angel Hernandez, first line; Juan Carlos Salinas, second line; Juan Andres Esquivel fourth assistant.
To leave the bottom of the table
Necaxa, not even with the change of helmsman, has found its way into this tournament. Since Guadalupe Cruz arrived on the bench, he has not known victory and although it sounds quite complicated to enter the liguilla stage given the circumstances of the team, Necaxa must add points yes or yes in these last five games. The team equalized a goal by visiting Pumas, a game they played with one more man since the 13th minute.
Those coached by Jose Guadalupe Cruz are second to last in the table, with nine points from two wins (Mazatlan and Santos), three draws (America, Monterrey, Pumas) and seven losses (Tigres, Juarez, Cruz Azul, Leon, San Luis, Chivas, Puebla).
To continue winning
The Zorros have had a rather complicated tournament and even though Diego Cocca has managed to get his team up, it has not been enough to take them to liguilla area. Now, they will have to play all their matches as finals if they want to stay in the playoffs, that's why they need a good run of results. Atlas comes from beating Juarez, thanks to Mauro Fernandez's own goal. Los Zorros are in the qualifying zone, with 13 units resulting from three wins (Queretaro, Cruz Azul, Juarez), four draws (San Luis, Santos, Monterrey, Mazatlan) and five losses (Tijuana, Pumas, Toluca, Leon, Pachuca).
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Necaxa match will be played at the stadium Jalisco, in Guadalajara, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00pm ET.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Atlas vs Necaxa!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.