Goals and Highlights of Puebla 0-2 Santos on Guard1anes 2020

See you next time!
Save of the game
With this sensational throw, Acevedo takes the goal away from Ormeño, who finished off the chilean.
95'
The end of the game!
Santos held on to the result and Puebla could not score although they had several dangerous plays in the final minutes.
94'
Cuesta's shot in the area but the ball comes out far from the goal.
90'
For the third time in a row, Acevedo saves Santos from a corner shot by Vidrio, but the goalkeeper cuts back.
90'
Ormeño pulls on the Chilean that Acevedo perfectly catches in one hand.
89'
Arreola takes a very long shot that requires Acevedo's cast.
79'
Yellow card for Bernardo Cuesta for obstructing Carlos Acevedo's exit.
78'
Several shots by Puebla's forwards but everything is solved well by Santos' defense.
74'
Orrantia enters and Garnica leaves from Santos.
70'
Rivero entered the area alone but did not know how to define in front of Vikonis.
68'
Tabó is yellow carded for making a strong complaint to the referee.
63'
Good sweep of Angulo that covers a powerful shot of Garnica and everything remains in the hands of Vikonis.
60'
Head bump where Nestor Vidrio ends with an opening in the eyebrow.
57'
Ormeño and González enter; and Corral and Salvador Reyes leave from Puebla.
52'
Gorriarán shoots from a distance but contains Santos' goalkeeper well.
45'
The second half starts.
Second goal of Santos
This is the move in which David Andrade found the space and defined the second for those of the Comarca.
This is how Julio Furch celebrated!
The Santos forward reached 200 games, scored his 84th goal in the MX League and celebrated it this way .
45'
The first half ends at the Cuauhtémoc stadium.
43'
Gooooool of Santos! David Andrade finds a small space at the edge of the area, makes a dummy, shoots with the right and Vikonis touches it but can't stop it.
39'
Santos lost the ball at the start, Escoto sent a delayed diagonal but cut the defense well.
35'
Escoto finished on the right side of the area crossing the goalkeeper but passed by the side of the post.
31'
Goal by Julio Furch! He scores the penalty and celebrates his 200th match with a goal against Puebla.
29'
The referee marks the penalty in favor of Santos.
25'
Acevedo's save after a shot by Amauri Escoto who turned around in the area with the ball and fired.
20'
Hurried shot by Osvaldo Martinez that hits a center of Santos and goes to a corner shot.
12'
First play of danger by the Puebla that Doria avoids with a good cut.
7'
The game has started with a semi-slow rhythm charged on the left side of Puebla.
0'
The match starts at the Cuauhtémoc stadium.
The locals have already arrived at the stadium
With the prevention measures, and with a "poblano" sunset in all its splendor, the locals arrive at their stadium in search of the three points against Santos.
Puebla against history
The last time the Camoteros beat Santos was in the distant 2013 Closing. They did it with a last minute score by Luis Noriega.
The score was 2-1.
Lineup of Santos
C. Acevedo, J. Van Rankin, H. Rodríguez, M. Doria, A. Cervantes, B. Garnica, F. Gorriarán, D. Andrade, G. Sandoval, J. Furch, R. Rivero.
Puebla's lineup
N. Vikonis, G. Corral, N. Vidrio, D. Arreola, B. Angulo, S. Reyes, J. Salas, O. Martínez, O. Fernández, C. Tabó, A. Escoto.
Record of Santos
Santos has already played 14 consecutive games without losing against Puebla in the MX League. Can the locals break the streak today?
Match 200 of Julio Furch
One of the stories this match will tell is the 200th match of Furch, who arrived in Mexican soccer in 2015 to play for Veracruz.
He arrived to Santos in 2017 and has already won a league championship in the 2018 Clausura.
Uniform of the "camoteros"
Something to emphasize is that in this game that starts the match day 13, the numbers of the shirts and the ball will be in pink, because of this awareness campaign to combat breast cancer in Mexico.
Good afternoon, VAVEL fans
The line-ups for Matchday 13 of the Guard1anes 2020 tournament are coming up: Puebla vs Santos.
Don't leave this place
Later we will bring you the line-ups and everything related to the match Puebla vs Santos Laguna in the Cuauhtémoc stadium.
Last match between Puebla and Santos
The last encounter that both teams had was in Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2020, where they tied at two goals.
Osvaldo Martinez and Christian Menendez scored for "the strip"; while for the "Laguneros" it was Julio Cesar Furch and an auto-goal from Alan Acosta.
How and where to watch the Puebla vs Santos game
If you want to see it live on TV, TUDN USA will broadcast it.
If you prefer to follow it live and online VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player of Santos
Octavio Rivero, has had a good participation during the last matches, standing out for his presence in the rival area.
The Uruguayan contributed with the goal that gave Santos the victory last day and he has already scored 3 goals in the current campaign.
Key player of Puebla
The Colombian, Brayan Angulo, has become a factor in the performance of the poblana defense, has led the defense in 10 of the 12 days.
Currently he has 41 balls recovered in the defensive zone and one goal.
Santos can be classified to the repechage
The visitors won again after three days of not doing so, and got a very good result against Toluca in "the hell" by a score of 2-1 last Sunday.
They currently have 12 points but are only one unit away from getting into the fight for qualification, so today's match will be crucial for Santos.
Fickle Puebla in its soccer
The irregular progress that the "camoteros" have had keeps them in a position of classification among the 12 candidates, but also very close to not doing it.
Those directed by Juan Reynoso have won four games, drawn two and have six losses, so they add up to only 14 points.
Last weekend they drew at the last minute against Queretaro as home team with a score of 3-3.
Kick-off time
The Puebla vs Santos match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc stadium, in Puebla, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 08:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Guard1anes 2020 match: Puebla vs Santos!
My name is Aarón López and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
