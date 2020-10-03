Goals and Highlights: Tigres 3-0 Atlético de San Luis in 2020 Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Another goal by Tigres!
This was the Gignac penal
⚽️🔥 ¡Laaaaa la la lara lala lara lala, Gignaaaaaac! 🎶 ¡LLEGÓ EL 9 DE NUESTRO GOLEADOR! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/dleB8Dpodx — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) October 4, 2020
Less than ten minutes to go
More difficult
73' ⏱️ | TIG 2⃣ - 0⃣ ASL Tarjeta roja para Diego Pineda, del San Luis, presentada por @GrupoBerel
Sigue nuestro streaming aquí: https://t.co/sVksFiZhiv#PerfilTigre 💪 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/7D5ZaanJC7 — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) October 4, 2020
Goal of Tigres!
Tigres modifies
62' ⏱️ | TIG 1⃣ - 0⃣ ASL Dos cambios más de Tigres, presentados por @BancoAfirme
Sigue nuestro streaming aquí: https://t.co/sVksFiZhiv#PerfilTigre 💪 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/jEoy9mgmaQ — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) October 4, 2020
That was the goal of Tigres
🇨🇴 ¡PANTERAAAAAAAAAA! 🔥
⚽️ ¡Gol de @julian_quiones3 con dedicatoria especial! 🐯 pic.twitter.com/4wSI77pjQb — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) October 4, 2020
Goal of Tigres!
Same sensation
The second half begins
The second half begins
Carlos Salcedo is celebrating
#TigreDatos @Csalcedojr llegó a 100 partidos de Liga-Liguilla disputados en Primera División, ánimo Titán:
* 55 con Chivas
* 45 con Tigres
Sigue nuestro streaming aquí: https://t.co/sVksFiZhiv#PerfilTigre 💪 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/OzuPGyc3Ql — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) October 4, 2020
The first half ends!
Warming up the substitutes
Half an hour without goals
Patience, patience
The visitors seek to generate in transitions
The yellows continue to get closer
The score remains the same
How close!
Tigres Initiative
The game begins!
Present different
Atlético de San Luis lineup:
👥 | ¡Nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial!
🔴⚪️ #ADSL pic.twitter.com/PngoWsIGYw — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) October 3, 2020
The ball is ready on the Universitario's court
Mood: Mes Rosa 🎀✅#PerfilTigre 💪🏼 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/vX4wkaeUqP — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) October 3, 2020
Tigres Lineup
¡Listo nuestro XI para hoy, presentado por @CementosCEMEX!👏#PerfilTigre 💪🏼 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/i1HecOxDMr — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) October 3, 2020
How to watch Tigres vs Atlético de San LuisLive TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Atlético de San Luis last lineup
Tigres last lineup
Atlético de San Luis team news:
💪 ¡A ganar!— Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) October 3, 2020
🗓 Sábado 3 octubre
⏰ 7 PM
🏟 Estadio Universitario
📺 Izzi
🆚 Tigres
🔴⚪️ #ADSL
🛒 @HEB_mexico pic.twitter.com/U6R5qbD33h
Tigres team news
🤙🏼 #LaCáscaraPrevia Jornada 13 | ¡El capi y el goleador de porteros 🧤, el GOLAZO de @jordansierra55 💥⚽️ y el festejo de los ganadores! 👏🏼 ¡Estamos listos para mañana!#PerfilTigre 💪🏼 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/qoyJUwUopJ— Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) October 3, 2020
An extraordinary match!
Kick-off time
The Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis match will be played at the Universitario stadium, in Nuevo León, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 7pm ET.
My name is Johan Corona and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.