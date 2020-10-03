Goals and Highlights: Tigres 3-0 Atlético de San Luis in 2020 Liga MX
With goals from Quiñones, Gignác and Vargas, Tigres beat Atletico de San Luis 3-0 in round 13 of the Guard1nes 2020. We thank you very much for being with us in this live. Keep an eye on the sports information in Vavel.com and in our social networks.

Another goal by Tigres!

93' At the time of compensation, the Chilean Vargas sentenced the party. 

 

90' 3 minutes are added.

This was the Gignac penal

Less than ten minutes to go

82' Tigres already with the advantage moves the ball without hurry  

 

More difficult

Goal of Tigres!

69' Penalty for Tigres that the Frenchman Gignác converted to put the 2-0

 

That was the goal of Tigres

Goal of Tigres!

61' Quiñones head shot that opens the scoreboard 

52' The cats with the possession seek how to decipher the defense of Atlético de San Luis.

 

The second half begins

46' Tigres moves the ball and 45 minutes left.

The second half begins

Carlos Salcedo is celebrating

The first half ends!

45' Tigers has been better but has not managed to reflect it on the scoreboard.

41' Substitutes already perform warm-up exercises in case Ferreti or Vazquez require them.

 

Half an hour without goals

35' In spite of following 0-0 the game has had a pleasant rhythm.

Patience, patience

29' Northerners will have to be patient to get ahead. They have the mastery, but have not managed to score.

The visitors seek to generate in transitions

23' Those directed by Memo Vazquez prioritize stopping well defensively and going at speed.

 

The yellows continue to get closer

19' Now it was Gignac, who with a header, almost opened the score.

The score remains the same

14' Tigres and ADSL have not been harmed. So far we've only had one goal play.

 

How close!

8' It was the first! Fernandez received a filtered pass from Salcedo but his shot barely passed over the crossbar.

 

Tigres Initiative

6' The locals keep possession and try to get closer to the rival goal. 

The game begins!

1' Atlético de San Luis moves the ball and the game begins.

 

Present different

The reality of both teams is very different, while Tigres has three wins in a row, the San Luis team has the same number of losses.

Atlético de San Luis lineup:

The ball is ready on the Universitario's court

Tigres Lineup

We are less than an hour away from the start of the match corresponding to date 13 of Guard1anes 2020

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis match.

How to watch Tigres vs Atlético de San LuisLive TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN app

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Atlético de San Luis last lineup

Werner, León, Alvarado, González, Catalán, Castro, Mayada, Berterame, López, Barrera, Quiroga. 

Tigres last lineup

Guzmán, Rodríguez, Ayala, Meza, Salcedo, Dueñas, Pizarro, De Souza, Fernández, Quiñones, Gignác.

Atlético de San Luis team news:

Both at home and visiting, ASL has lost the last 3 matches. Adding up on a difficult court like Tigres would be oxygen. 

Tigres team news

The northerners arrive motivated after having beaten Monterrey last game, and they also add 3 consecutive games with victory.

An extraordinary match!

Tonight the 13th date of the Guard1anes 2020 will have an interesting duel when those directed by Ricardo "El Tuca" Ferretti face the pupils of Guillermo Vazquez.

Kick-off time


The Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis match will be played at the Universitario stadium, in Nuevo León, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 7pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis!

My name is Johan Corona and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

