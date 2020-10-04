Goals and Highlights of América 2-2 Pumas on the Guard1anes 2020
Image: VAVEL

We hope you enjoyed the broadcast in the capital's classic: America 2-2 Pumas.
The penalty of the tie

Thanks to this goal by Federico Viñas, America tied again in the capital's Classic.

 

2-1 in favor of Pumas

With this goal the university students were in the lead in the second half of the game.

 

93'

In a last free kick America wasted it and everything ends with a draw on the scoreboard.

88'

Violent shot from outside the area Gonzalez stops and on the rebound it left Suarez but he blew it up.

80' GOAL OF AMÉRICA

Viñas cheats the goalkeeper with his left leg and marks the draw for America.

79'

Iniestra is sent off for a second yellow card.

78'

The referee marks the penalty for America.

77'

Isaac Rojas checks a possible penalty kick for a hand in the area.

75'

Yellow card for Mayorga for a foul on Martin near the area.

71'

Sánchez's free kick that perfectly catches the Pumas goalkeeper.

70'

Yellow card for Vásquez for a foul on Viñas.

66'

Mayorga went on the attack but couldn't make a good contact with the ball and after Jimenez's save everything ended in a corner kick.

59'

Center of America from the left that cuts well Luis Quintana.

55' GOAL OF PUMAS

Iturbe throws himself as a "little dove" after a center on the left side that contacted with the head.

51'

Viñas kicked over the goal, although a foul on Jimenez is already noted.

47'

Yellow card for Juan Manuel Iturbe for a strong foul on Benedetti.

45'

Jorge Isaac Rojas begins the second half of America vs Pumas.

Great definition of the "poet

With this crossed definition, the Americanist forward beat Gonzalez to tie the game.

 

With this goal Pumas took the lead

Juan Pablo Vigón scored in his 130th game in the Liga MX.

45'

Post! Viñas took off a sweep, entered the area alone and shot with power but the ball didn't go in.

42'

Gonzalez cuts the ball well after a close-range corner kick.

38' GOAL OF AMÉRICA

Benedetti received in the area and crossed his shot to beat the Pumas goalkeeper with his right leg.

35'

Long distance shot by Dinenno who cuts Jiménez off well.

28' GOAL OF PUMAS

Center from the right side band that controls and finishes off Vigon with the right leg crossing Jimenez.

27'

Martin's shot arrived alone in the area but he took a loose shot that was well captured by Gonzalez.

20'

Great save by Óscar Jiménez on the right side of the Pumas.

14'

Great save by Óscar Jiménez after a powerful shot by Waller.

11'

Martin's shot without a goalkeeper but sends it to the side of the goal.

7'

Santiago Cáceres' shot is a corner kick that goes off the side of the goal.

5'

Free shot that Oscar Jimenez gets right with his fists.

0'

The capital's classic starts in the Azteca stadium.

America also warms up on the Azteca court

Thus those coached by Miguel Herrera will seek victory tonight.

 

University students already warm up

The visiting team is warming up before tonight's game, where they will be looking for the three points to remain among the top four teams in the overall table.

 

The Eagles in their traditional uniform

The Americanist team will use their traditional blue-cream colors to go out as locals in the Azteca stadium.

 

Lineup of Pumas

20. J. González (GK), 3. M. Mayorga, 4. L. Quintana, 5. J. Vázquez, 2. A. Mozo, 22. J. Vigon, 14. C. Gutiérrez, 12. F. Waller, 8. A. Iniestra (C), 9. J. Dinenno and 11. J. Iturbe.
 

 

Lineup of América

27. O. Jiménez (GK), 17. F. Córdova, 192. R. Juárez, 2. L. Fuentes, 16. L. Reyes, 5. S. Cáseres, 20. R. Sánchez, 10. G. Dos Santos, 14. N. Benedetti, 21. H. Martín (C) and 24. F. Viñas.

 

Many lost players in America vs Pumas

The capital's classic will have several absences for different reasons, including injuries, calls for selection and coronavirus.

In addition to the goalkeepers we have already mentioned, Carlos González and Carlos Freire tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be able to play, Favio Álvarez is suspended, Jorge Sánchez was called up to the national team, and in medical care are Sebastián Cáceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Sergio Díaz and Paul Aguilar.

For his part, Nicolás Castillo, has not been able to play throughout the semester and Roger Martínez of America is in doubt. 

America dominates the Azteca in short tournaments

This will be the 31st match in the Azteca Stadium between Club America and Pumas in Small Tournaments. 
The count is 12 wins for the Eagles, 8 University students and 10 draws.

Match without headline goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa will not be able to attend the match for the Eagles, due to the injury he suffered during the warm-up game against Cruz Azul last Sunday. 

Alfredo Talavera will also be unable to see action due to the fact that he was called up for the game with the Mexican national team to be held on Wednesday against the Netherlands. 

Good evening, VAVEL fans

Tonight we have a great game for you!
The best game of the week, the capital's classic!

America vs. Pumas; in a few moments we will bring you the line-ups of the game. 

Last match between America and Pumas

It was in the 9th matchday of the 2020 Clausura, in a side by side and power to power match, in which the Pumas already had the victory with a goal by Dinenno in the 87th minute but did not count on Henrry Martin to tie in the 94th minute.

If you prefer to follow it live on the Internet VAVEL USA is your best option.

Last lineup of Pumas

Julio González, Alan Mozo, Johan Vásquez, Nicolas Freire, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira o Andrés Iniestra, Favio Álvarez, Juan Manuel Iturbe, Carlos Gutiérrez, Carlos González and Juan Ignacio Dinenno. 

Last lineup of América

Jiménez; Aguilar, Aguilera, Cáceres, Fuentes, Sánchez; Sánchez, Córdova, Benedetti; Dos Santos and Martin.

Key player of Pumas

Given the ups and downs of the team in recent games, Ignacio Dinenno does not let his guard down.

He scored the draw goal when it seemed that Pumas were losing to Necaxa and he reached 8 goals in the Guard1anes 2020 tournament, so the Americanist defense will have to mark him very well. 

Key player of América

América will use the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez before the injury of Ochoa, a player who gave the width in the classic young and looking for more opportunities among the holders of the "Lice".

Pumas lost the undefeated and some points

Pumas' last two games were characterized by controversial refereeing and a semi-slow pace of players.

They have dropped a few points and are in fourth place in the overall table, just below America, so they will be looking for victory at all costs.

In the last match they drew 1-1 against Necaxa with a goal by Dinenno and the expulsion of Fabio Alvarez.

The "Águilas" will try to outdo the away team

The "Piojo" Herrera's team will try to add three units that will keep them among the first places in the general table. 

Mexico City's Derby

The rivalry between the two teams, which began in 1962, is growing more and more and there has always been a doubt as to whether it can be considered a classic.

América vs Pumas Kick-off time

The América vs Pumas match will be played at the Azteca stadium, in CDMX, México.

The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Guard1anes 2020 match: América vs Pumas live!

My name is Alan Nunez and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with the preview América vs Pumas analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
