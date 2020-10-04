Goals and Highlights of América 2-2 Pumas on the Guard1anes 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
See you next time
The penalty of the tie
2-1 in favor of Pumas
93'
88'
80' GOAL OF AMÉRICA
79'
78'
77'
75'
71'
70'
66'
59'
55' GOAL OF PUMAS
51'
47'
45'
Great definition of the "poet
With this goal Pumas took the lead
45'
42'
38' GOAL OF AMÉRICA
35'
28' GOAL OF PUMAS
27'
20'
14'
11'
7'
5'
0'
America also warms up on the Azteca court
University students already warm up
The Eagles in their traditional uniform
Lineup of Pumas
Lineup of América
Many lost players in America vs Pumas
In addition to the goalkeepers we have already mentioned, Carlos González and Carlos Freire tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be able to play, Favio Álvarez is suspended, Jorge Sánchez was called up to the national team, and in medical care are Sebastián Cáceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Sergio Díaz and Paul Aguilar.
For his part, Nicolás Castillo, has not been able to play throughout the semester and Roger Martínez of America is in doubt.
America dominates the Azteca in short tournaments
The count is 12 wins for the Eagles, 8 University students and 10 draws.
Match without headline goalkeepers
Alfredo Talavera will also be unable to see action due to the fact that he was called up for the game with the Mexican national team to be held on Wednesday against the Netherlands.
Good evening, VAVEL fans
The best game of the week, the capital's classic!
America vs. Pumas; in a few moments we will bring you the line-ups of the game.
Last match between America and Pumas
Where and how to watch America vs Pumas live
If you prefer to follow it live on the Internet VAVEL USA is your best option.
Last lineup of Pumas
Last lineup of América
Key player of Pumas
He scored the draw goal when it seemed that Pumas were losing to Necaxa and he reached 8 goals in the Guard1anes 2020 tournament, so the Americanist defense will have to mark him very well.
Key player of América
Pumas lost the undefeated and some points
They have dropped a few points and are in fourth place in the overall table, just below America, so they will be looking for victory at all costs.
In the last match they drew 1-1 against Necaxa with a goal by Dinenno and the expulsion of Fabio Alvarez.
The "Águilas" will try to outdo the away team
Mexico City's Derby
América vs Pumas Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Guard1anes 2020 match: América vs Pumas live!
We will provide you with the preview América vs Pumas analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
We wait for you in VAVEL for more information about your favorite teams.