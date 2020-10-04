Xolos Tijuana vs Chivas Guadalajara: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Xolos vs Chivas Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: FoxSports.com
Chivas: Last Starting Lineup
Xolos: Last Starting Lineup
Tonight's Officiating Team
Pablo Israel Hernández & Enrique Isaac Bustos will assist him as linesmen.
Guillermo Pacheco will act as the fourth official.
Xolos will try to win!
Xolos has 8 straight games without a draw. Their record in that period is 5 losses and 3 wins.
Can they get that much-needed win to get into the play-off site?
Ready for the match!
The Guadalajara side will not have Jesús Molina due to injury, while Gilberto Sepúlveda is unavailable as he traveled to the Netherlands with the Mexican National Team.
Xolos for another crucial three points
A win tonight would place them as 9th with 16 points and in a great position for the final stretch of the 2020 Guard1anes.
Guadalajara looking to remain in the top spots
Despite the victory, Vucetich's team had not a convincing performance.
Tonight they'll try to get another victory to stay among the top 8 places of the table.
Kick-Off Time
The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06 pm ET | 7:06 pm PT.
Welcome to VAVEL!
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.