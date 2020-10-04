Xolos Tijuana vs Chivas Guadalajara: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
How to watch Xolos vs Chivas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to Fox Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: FoxSports.com

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Chivas: Last Starting Lineup

Gudiño; Sepúlveda, Sánchez, Mier, Calderón; Molina, Vázquez, Brizuela, Antuna; Macías, Vega.

Xolos: Last Starting Lineup

Orozco; Barbieri, Loroña, Guzmán; Agboaye, Cruz, Lainez, Gamíz, Barbosa; Castillo, Angulo.

Tonight's Officiating Team

The referee for this match will be Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán.

Pablo Israel Hernández & Enrique Isaac Bustos will assist him as linesmen.

Guillermo Pacheco will act as the fourth official.

Xolos will try to win!

The Tijuana side has been very inconsistent during the tournament.

Xolos has 8 straight games without a draw. Their record in that period is 5 losses and 3 wins.

Can they get that much-needed win to get into the play-off site?

Ready for the match!

Chivas had intense training sessions to prepare tonight's match against Xolos.

The Guadalajara side will not have Jesús Molina due to injury, while Gilberto Sepúlveda is unavailable as he traveled to the Netherlands with the Mexican National Team.

 

Xolos for another crucial three points

Xolos de Tijuana won a crucial mid-week fixture against FC Juárez that leaves them in a great position to fight for a spot in the top 12.

A win tonight would place them as 9th with 16 points and in a great position for the final stretch of the 2020 Guard1anes.

Guadalajara looking to remain in the top spots

After losing the Clasico Nacional against America, Chivas bounced back to win their next game when they faced Mazatlán.

Despite the victory, Vucetich's team had not a convincing performance.

Tonight they'll try to get another victory to stay among the top 8 places of the table.

Kick-Off Time

The Xolos vs Chivas match will be played at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06 pm ET | 7:06 pm PT.

