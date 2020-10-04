Goals and highlights: FC Juárez 1-1 Pachuca in 2020 Liga MX Guard1anes
Goals and highlights

FC Juárez 1-1 Pachuca

This afternoon, on border soil, and in a match without much emotion, Juarez and Pachuca equalized to one goal; Victor Guzman had advanced to the visit, but Eryc Castillo came from the bench to even the score.

With this result, Bravos is momentarily in twelfth place with 14 units and Tuzos in sixth place with 20.

On the next day, which will be played in two weeks for the FIFA Date, the Chihuahua team will visit Mazatlan and the Hidalgo team will visit Santos. 

90+5'

Game over!

90+4'

Oscar Murillo's header that goes over the Bravos' goal.

90+2'

Almost! New shot from Castillo passing very close to the right post.

90'

Five minutes are added.

88'

Ustari! The Argentinian goalkeeper correctly dwarfs Castillo's shot.

87'

Almost! Flavio Santos's finish that passes over the visiting arch.

85'

New change of Pachuca: Efraín Orona joins with Erick Sánchez.

82'

Almost! Joaquin Esquivel's medium distance shot that comes out from just one side of Ustari's goal.

80'

Intense minutes of Pachuca that Juarez has been able to contain by covering up any attempt.

79'

Last movement of FC Juarez: Jesús Zavala enters through Marco Fabián.

78'

New shot by Tuzos, now by Roberto de la Rosa, who goes quite high.

77'

In the last few minutes, Pachuca has regained its prominence and has tried to generate opportunities.

73'

Pachuca makes its first changes: Víctor Dávila and Ismael Sosa leave and Romario Ibarra and Felipe Pardo enter.

72'

The meeting is now resumed.

71'

This was the goal of Eryc Castillo, with which the score was equalized. 

70'

The game again stops for the minute of rehydration.

67'

Another attempt by Pachuca, now through Víctor Guzmán, who goes quite far.

66'

Almost! Bruno Romo's header that just passes through one side of the visiting arch.

64'

The visitor tries to react with a shot by Víctor Dávila that passes over Vázquez Mellado's goal.

FC JUAREZ GOAL!

Eryc Castillo equalizes the score with a cross-shot.

61'

The comparison is now resumed. In this second part, Juarez has been superior.

59'

The party stops for Ustari to receive medical attention.

58'

Good intervention by Ustari to stop Castillo's auction.

56'

FC Juarez double change: Mauro Fernandez and Eryc Castillo enter with Blas Armoa and William Mendieta

52'

Almost! Double Juarez shot that Ustari controls with both hands.

49'

Unbelievable! Facing the goal, Ismael Sosa misses his shot and misses the opportunity to increase the difference of his team.

47'

The first yellow card of the meeting is for William Mendieta.

46'

First changes in FC Juarez: Luis Hernandez and Flavio Santos enter by Alberto Acosta and Martin Rabuñal.

45'

The second half begins!

45+2'

The first half is over!

45'

Two minutes are added.

43'

Juarez's counter-stroke that ends with a deflected shot by Martin Rabuñal.

40'

This was the score with which Pachuca is winning. 

PACHUCA GOAL!

Victor Guzman overtakes the Tuzos with a cross-shot.

30'

Goal cancelled! Roberto de la Rosa's score does not count due to a previous fault in the play.

27'

The meeting is now resumed. In the last minutes, the two clubs have lowered their intensity.

25'

The game is stopped so that both teams have one minute of rehydration.

21'

Little by little, Juarez has shown more and has partially stolen possession of the ball from Pachuca.

14'

A collective play by Juárez that ends with a low shot by Marco Fabián that Oscar Ustari calmly contains.

10'

The visit continues to be superior, both with and without the ball. It has generated opportunities and has been attentive to cut off any attack.

3'

New shot of Pachuca, now by Ismael Sosa that Ivan stops again.

2'

Medium distance shot by Gustavo Cabral containing Iván Vázquez without major problem.

1'

Game on!

Pachuca: substitutes

F. Torgnascioli; E. García, M. Herrera R. Salinas, F. Figueroa, C. Souza, F. Pardo, R. Ibarra, E. Orona, y E. Mustre.

FC Juárez: substitutes

E. Palos; E. Castro, L. Hernández, J. Zavala, M. Fernández, F. Contreras, F. Santos, B. Rubio. E. Castillo y V. Mañón.

Pachuca: lineup

O. Ustari (C); K. Álvarez, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, E. Aguirre; I. Sosa, V. Guzmán, L. Chávez, E. Sánchez; V. Dávila y R. de la Rosa.

FC Juárez: lineup

I. Vázquez; B. Romo, V. Velázquez, A. Acosta; W. Mendieta, J. Esquivel, M. Rabuñal, B. Armoa; M. Fabián y D. Lezcano.

Leaders of Pachuca

Meanwhile, Luis Chávez has been one of the most dangerous players of the Tuzos.

Leaders of FC Juárez

Jefferson Intriago has been one of the highlights of the Bravos during this tournament. 

Stay here with us!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juárez vs Pachuca match.

How to watch FC Juárez vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Pachuca: last lineup

O. Ustari (C); J. Álvarez, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, R. Salinas; I. Sosa, L. Chávez, V. Guzmán, F. Pardo; V. Dávila y E. Sánchez.

FC Juárez: last lineup

E. Palos; M. Olivera, B. Romo, V. Velázquez, A. Acosta; M. Fernández, J. Intriago, M. Rabuñal F. Santos; M. Fabián, y D. Lezcano (C).

Pachuca: team news

For its part, Pachuca had four players called up by Mexico U-23: Carlos Moreno, Kevin Alvarez, Erick Aguirre and Erick Sanchez.

FC Juárez: team news

Luis Donaldo Hernández and Joaquín Esquivel, elements of Bravos, were called up to the Mexican U-23 Team.

To be added

Meanwhile, little by little, Pachuca has been achieving good results (five wins, four draws and three losses), which have placed them in sixth place with 19 points.

The previous week, in a match with few opportunities, they drew 0-0 against Deportivo Toluca.

To climb positions

Beyond the irregularity it has shown during the tournament, FC Juarez is in the reclassification zone with 13 points, the product of three wins, four draws and five losses.
In the last date, it did not take advantage of its local condition, because it ended up falling by a different minimum against Atlas.
Kick-off time

The FC Juárez vs Pachuca match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, Chihuahua, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: FC Juárez vs Pachuca!

My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
