Goals and highlights: FC Juárez 1-1 Pachuca in 2020 Liga MX Guard1anes

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM
Goals and highlights
FC Juárez 1-1 Pachuca
With this result, Bravos is momentarily in twelfth place with 14 units and Tuzos in sixth place with 20.
On the next day, which will be played in two weeks for the FIFA Date, the Chihuahua team will visit Mazatlan and the Hidalgo team will visit Santos.
90+5'
90+4'
90+2'
90'
88'
87'
85'
82'
80'
79'
78'
77'
73'
72'
71'
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— #LigaBBVAMX #Guard1anes2020 (@LigaBBVAMX) October 4, 2020
🕞62': ¡G⚽⚽⚽L! Eryc Castillo sacó un potente disparo dentro del área y empató el partido.
FC Juárez 1-1 Pachuca#Guard1anes2020 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/76vMtWSj7p
70'
67'
66'
64'
FC JUAREZ GOAL!
61'
59'
58'
56'
52'
49'
47'
46'
45'
45+2'
45'
43'
40'
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— #LigaBBVAMX #Guard1anes2020 (@LigaBBVAMX) October 4, 2020
🕞34': ¡G⚽⚽⚽L! Víctor Guzmán cruzó su disparo con zurda, venció a Vázquez Mellado y adelantó a los Tuzos en el marcador.
FC Juárez 0-1 Pachuca #Guard1anes2020 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/xgm2ZIslQP
PACHUCA GOAL!
30'
27'
25'
21'
14'
10'
3'
2'
1'
Pachuca: substitutes
FC Juárez: substitutes
Pachuca: lineup
FC Juárez: lineup
Leaders of Pachuca
Leaders of FC Juárez
Stay here with us!
How to watch FC Juárez vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Pachuca: last lineup
FC Juárez: last lineup
Pachuca: team news
4 Tuzos para defender la de @miseleccionmx #Sub23 🤩— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) October 2, 2020
Su gran labor en el campo les ha valido el llamado a Carlos Moreno, @KevinAlvarez_2, @Erickg_14 y @Erick29810 ⚪️🔵👏🏼 #TeJuroQueTeAmo💙 https://t.co/MOswz0T8Y2
FC Juárez: team news
#Guard1anes2020— FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) October 2, 2020
¡El que es Bravo, a donde quiera que vaya es Bravo!
¡Muchas felicidades a @wuicho331h y @Esquivel_mtz19 por su convocatoria a @miseleccionmx Sub-23!
Les deseamos mucho éxito.#JuárezEsElNumberOne pic.twitter.com/bxAfAmA5WZ
To be added
The previous week, in a match with few opportunities, they drew 0-0 against Deportivo Toluca.
To climb positions
In the last date, it did not take advantage of its local condition, because it ended up falling by a different minimum against Atlas.