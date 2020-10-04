FC Juárez vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Pachuca: last lineup
O. Ustari (C); J. Álvarez, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, R. Salinas; I. Sosa, L. Chávez, V. Guzmán, F. Pardo; V. Dávila y E. Sánchez.
FC Juárez: last lineup
E. Palos; M. Olivera, B. Romo, V. Velázquez, A. Acosta; M. Fernández, J. Intriago, M. Rabuñal F. Santos; M. Fabián, y D. Lezcano (C).
Pachuca: team news
For its part, Pachuca had four players called up by Mexico U-23: Carlos Moreno, Kevin Alvarez, Erick Aguirre and Erick Sanchez.
FC Juárez: team news
Luis Donaldo Hernández and Joaquín Esquivel, elements of Bravos, were called up to the Mexican U-23 Team.
Meanwhile, little by little, Pachuca has been achieving good results (five wins, four draws and three losses), which have placed them in sixth place with 19 points.
The previous week, in a match with few opportunities, they drew 0-0 against Deportivo Toluca.
To climb positions
Beyond the irregularity it has shown during the tournament, FC Juarez is in the reclassification zone with 13 points, the product of three wins, four draws and five losses.
In the last date, it did not take advantage of its local condition, because it ended up falling by a different minimum against Atlas.
Kick-off time
The FC Juárez vs Pachuca match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, Chihuahua, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
