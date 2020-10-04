Querétaro vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Querétaro: Last Lineup
G. Alcalá; J. Velázquez, A. Luna, E. Vera, D. Cervantes; K. Ramírez, F. Madrigal, G. Montes; S. Sosa, O. Islas, A. Sepúlveda.
Monterrey: Last Lineup
González; Sánchez, Gallardo, Layún, Vegas; Medina, Meza, Ortiz, Rodríguez; Funes Mori, Loba
Half board scratches
The irregularity of the painting directed by Antonio Mohamed has the North fighting in half table its place to reach a ticket to the big party. It will be essential to add three, because the places are closing more and more every day to look for the direct pass without the playoff.
Querétaro in a state of crisis
The Bajio team have four duels without knowing the victory and will look for the three units that move them away from position number 15, to look for a ticket to the playoffs of the Guardians 2020.
The Rooster's Fortress!
Querétaro has a strong plumage as a local and has a good record in this tournament playing the Corregidora Stadium, and they will seek to make that worthwhile to face the Monterrey team that is looking for an urgent victory.
Querétaro and Monterrey
The Querétaro vs Monterrey match will be played at the Stadium Corregidora, in city Querétaro. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:06 ET.
