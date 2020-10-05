Tijuana vs Chivas: LIVE Stream Online Updates (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif

48'

Antuna sends a good cross looking for two men inside the box, but Orozco does well to intercept it.

46' | Second Half Underway

We're underway with the last 45 minutes of the match between Tijuana and Guadalajara.

Half Time Highlights

Half Time | Xolos 0-0 Chivas

We go to the break without a change in the scoreboard.

44'

Again Vega shoots from long-range, but fails to find the target.

37'

Castillo gets a yellow card for a late challenge.

36'

Loroña heads the ball to the crossbar.

On the rebound shot, the ball went in, however the referee sees foul on the keeper and it won't count.

35'

Castillo manages to give the ball to López inside the box.

He manages to get a shot in and Raúl Gudiño makes a tremendous save!

33'

The game has gotten denser in midfield during the last minutes.

The pace has decreased and the scoring chances have been absent.

28'

Vega tries his luck from long distance, but the attempt is very wide.

22'

Luis Leal continues to give the Chivas defender some issues.

This time a low-cross from Lainez almost finds him a scoring position. Luckily for Chivas, Mier was there to get to the ball first.

20'

Long ball from Vega looking for Macías.

It seemed like a good chance, but the young striker was caught offside.

16'

A cross comes in from the left finding Luis Leal inside the box.

The header of the Xolos striker goes inches over the crossbar.

12'

Angulo takes a shot on goal. Orozco has to send it to corner kick as the ball bounced a few feet in front of him.

10'

Luis Leal found a decent space to take a shot, but Briseño deflected it before the ball could reach the goal.

7'

Guadalajara has started the game a little better than Xolos.

There's little play in midfield, however both teams still lack precision to create any real danger.

2'

Macías with his first attempt on goal.

He shoots from long distance forcing a tremendous diving save from Orozco!

0' | Kick-Off!

We're underway with the match between Xolos and Chivas!

Everything set for kick-off!

Both teams step onto the artificial turf at Estadio Caliente as the Liga MX anthem plays!

We're instants away from the start of the match.

Chivas' Iron Man

With the absence of Sepúlveda tonight, Hiram Mier remains as the only player who can play all minutes of the Guard1anes 2020 for Chivas.

Finishing the warmup!

Both Chivas and Xolos are just about finished with their pre-match preparations. We're 15 minutes away from kick-off!

 

Chivas: Starting XI

Gudiño; Mier, Briseño, Sánchez, Calderón; Vázquez, Brizuela, Antuna, Angulo; Vega, Macías.

Xolos: Starting XI

Orozco; Guzmán, Silva, Loroña, Cruz; Balanta, Rivera, López, Lainez; Castillo, Leal.

Can Macías score today?

Chivas' young striker José Juan Macías has scored against Xolos on four occasions during his short career. Will he be able to find the back of the net tonight?

There's good weather in Tijuana for our match!

The current temperature in Tijuana is 78ºF, with no possibility of rainfall.

The conditions for a soccer game are optimal at Estadio Caliente.

Familiar Faces

Antonio Rodríguez, Jesús Angulo, and José Antonio Madueña are the members of the current squads that have defended both shirts.

Guadalajara ready at their locker room!

The Chivas players are ready in their locker room preparing to seek three crucial points for their Liguilla aspirations.

 

 

Chivas arrived at TJ earlier today!

Chivas took an early flight to Tijuana today in order to face this match against Xolos.

LIVE Coverage Begins!

We're ready to bring you the best action from this match between Xolos and Chivas.

We're an hour away from kick-off at Estadio Caliente. The line-ups are coming soon!

Don't go anywhere for Tijuana vs Chivas live!

Do not miss a detail of the match Xolos Tijuana vs Chivas with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis, and lineups for this Xolos vs Chivas match.   

How to watch Xolos vs Chivas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to Fox Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: FoxSports.com

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Chivas: Last Starting Lineup

Gudiño; Sepúlveda, Sánchez, Mier, Calderón; Molina, Vázquez, Brizuela, Antuna; Macías, Vega.

Xolos: Last Starting Lineup

Orozco; Barbieri, Loroña, Guzmán; Agboaye, Cruz, Lainez, Gamíz, Barbosa; Castillo, Angulo.

Tonight's Officiating Team

The referee for this match will be Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán.

Pablo Israel Hernández & Enrique Isaac Bustos will assist him as linesmen.

 

Guillermo Pacheco will act as the fourth official.

Xolos will try to win!

The Tijuana side has been very inconsistent during the tournament.

Xolos has 8 straight games without a draw. Their record in that period is 5 losses and 3 wins.

Can they get that much-needed win to get into the play-off site?

Ready for the match!

Chivas had intense training sessions to prepare tonight's match against Xolos.

The Guadalajara side will not have Jesús Molina due to injury, while Gilberto Sepúlveda is unavailable as he traveled to the Netherlands with the Mexican National Team.

 

Xolos for another crucial three points

Xolos de Tijuana won a crucial mid-week fixture against FC Juárez that leaves them in a great position to fight for a spot in the top 12.

A win tonight would place them as 9th with 16 points and in a great position for the final stretch of the 2020 Guard1anes.

Guadalajara looking to remain in the top spots

After losing the Clasico Nacional against America, Chivas bounced back to win their next game when they faced Mazatlán.

Despite the victory, Vucetich's team had not a convincing performance.

Tonight they'll try to get another victory to stay among the top 8 places of the table.

The Xolos vs Chivas match will be played at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06 pm ET | 7:06 pm PT.

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Xolos vs Chivas.

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo