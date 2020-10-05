Tijuana vs Chivas: LIVE Stream Online Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
48'
46' | Second Half Underway
Half Time Highlights
📹 #ElResumen #AlMedioTiempo— #LigaBBVAMX #Guard1anes2020 (@LigaBBVAMX) October 5, 2020
Xolos y Chivas empatan sin goles tras 45 minutos.
Entérate aquí de lo sucedido en la primera mitad.#Guard1anes2020 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/57SDdF5aEF
Half Time | Xolos 0-0 Chivas
44'
37'
36'
On the rebound shot, the ball went in, however the referee sees foul on the keeper and it won't count.
35'
He manages to get a shot in and Raúl Gudiño makes a tremendous save!
33'
The pace has decreased and the scoring chances have been absent.
28'
22'
This time a low-cross from Lainez almost finds him a scoring position. Luckily for Chivas, Mier was there to get to the ball first.
20'
It seemed like a good chance, but the young striker was caught offside.
16'
The header of the Xolos striker goes inches over the crossbar.
12'
10'
7'
There's little play in midfield, however both teams still lack precision to create any real danger.
2'
He shoots from long distance forcing a tremendous diving save from Orozco!
0' | Kick-Off!
Everything set for kick-off!
We're instants away from the start of the match.
Chivas' Iron Man
Finishing the warmup!
¡Ya estamos en labores de calentamiento previo al partido de esta noche! 🔴⚪️🔥— CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 5, 2020
Dale, dale, dale 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zI74eXKcmG
Chivas: Starting XI
Xolos: Starting XI
Can Macías score today?
There's good weather in Tijuana for our match!
The conditions for a soccer game are optimal at Estadio Caliente.
Familiar Faces
Guadalajara ready at their locker room!
🔥 ¡Ya estamos en el vestidor del Estadio Caliente! 🔥— CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 5, 2020
¡DALE, REBAÑO! 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Ko6lVzG38i
Chivas arrived at TJ earlier today!
¡Llegamos a Tijuana! 🔥📍🐐 pic.twitter.com/YBXKt6WkG1— CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 4, 2020
LIVE Coverage Begins!
We're an hour away from kick-off at Estadio Caliente. The line-ups are coming soon!
Don't go anywhere for Tijuana vs Chivas live!
How to watch Xolos vs Chivas Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: FoxSports.com
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Chivas: Last Starting Lineup
Xolos: Last Starting Lineup
Tonight's Officiating Team
Pablo Israel Hernández & Enrique Isaac Bustos will assist him as linesmen.
Guillermo Pacheco will act as the fourth official.
Xolos will try to win!
Xolos has 8 straight games without a draw. Their record in that period is 5 losses and 3 wins.
Can they get that much-needed win to get into the play-off site?
Ready for the match!
The Guadalajara side will not have Jesús Molina due to injury, while Gilberto Sepúlveda is unavailable as he traveled to the Netherlands with the Mexican National Team.
¡Buen día, ChivaHermanos! ✌️— CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 3, 2020
Así entramos en calor para la práctica de este sábado en Verde Valle ☀️⚽️🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/I4pgSp7QU9
Xolos for another crucial three points
A win tonight would place them as 9th with 16 points and in a great position for the final stretch of the 2020 Guard1anes.
Guadalajara looking to remain in the top spots
Despite the victory, Vucetich's team had not a convincing performance.
Tonight they'll try to get another victory to stay among the top 8 places of the table.
The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06 pm ET | 7:06 pm PT.
Welcome!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.