Goal and highlights: USA 1-0 Costa Rica in CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

7:14 PM15 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM

Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport.
7:09 PM15 days ago

Goal and highlights

 

7:04 PM15 days ago

USA 1-0 Costa Rica

With a great performance by David Ochoa, and a goal by Jesus Ferreira, the United States debuts with a victory over Costa Rica in the Pre-Olympic.

In their next match, the Americans will face the Dominican Republic and the Ticos will face Mexico; both games will be on Sunday.

6:59 PM15 days ago

90+4'

Game over!
6:54 PM15 days ago

90'

Four minutes are added.
6:49 PM15 days ago

83'

Almost there! Jurguens Montenegro's header hits the left post. The United States is saved.
6:44 PM15 days ago

81'

Final U.S. changes: Johnny Cardozo and Julian Araujo replace Mauricio Pineda and Jonathan Lewis.
6:39 PM15 days ago

80'

Fernán Faerrón joins the list of those cautioned.
6:34 PM15 days ago

71'

The match has already resumed after the minute of rehydration.
6:29 PM15 days ago

69'

Costa Rica made two new moves: Marvin Loría and Jimmy Marín came in for Randall Leal and Adrián Martínez.
6:24 PM15 days ago

67'

Almost there! Good individual play by Luis Díaz that ends with a shot that goes just wide. The United States is saved.
6:19 PM15 days ago

65'

New change for the United States: Sebastián Soto comes in for Jesús Ferreira, who leaves due to muscular discomfort.
6:14 PM15 days ago

64'

Kevin Chamorro! The Tico goalkeeper comes out correctly and saves Jesus Ferreira's shot. It was a close second goal.
6:09 PM15 days ago

61'

Luis Díaz joins those cautioned for faking an infraction.
6:04 PM15 days ago

59'

Costa Rica also made two changes: Manfred Ugalde and Jefferson Brenes were replaced by Gerson Torren and Jurguens Montenegro.
5:59 PM15 days ago

58'

First U.S. moves: Andrés Perea and Sebastián Saucedo come in for Djordje Mihailovic and Benjamín Michel.
5:54 PM15 days ago

51'

Ochoa! In two times, David saves Luis Diaz's powerful shot.
5:49 PM15 days ago

48'

David Ochoa! Once again, the North American goalkeeper saves his team, this time after making a great save on Randall Leal's shot.
5:44 PM15 days ago

45'

The second half begins!
5:39 PM15 days ago

45+2'

End of the first half!
5:34 PM15 days ago

45'

Two minutes are added.
5:29 PM15 days ago

43'

This is how the United States scored the winning goal.  
5:24 PM15 days ago

38'

It doesn't count! Fernán Faerrón's equalizer is disallowed for offside.
5:19 PM15 days ago

USA GOAL!

On a pass from Samuel Vines, Jesus Ferreira strikes inside the box to put the USA ahead.
5:14 PM15 days ago

25'

The game is stopped for a moment for both teams to rehydrate.
5:09 PM15 days ago

22'

Close! Justen Glad's powerful header goes just wide of the Costa Rican goal.
5:04 PM15 days ago

20'

Justen Glad gets the caution card.
4:59 PM15 days ago

18'

David Ochoa! Once again, the U.S. goalkeeper saves well to keep out Adrián Martínez's goal.
4:54 PM15 days ago

11'

Bernald Alfaro is shown the yellow card for a foul on Jonathan Lewis.
4:49 PM15 days ago

8'

Yurguin Román's free kick is sent to the corner by David Ochoa with both hands.
4:44 PM15 days ago

6'

Good save by David Ochoa to keep out Adrián Martínez's shot.
4:39 PM15 days ago

2'

Metal! Jesus Ferreira gets the ball after a mistake by the opposing defense, but his shot hits the post. Costa Rica is saved.
4:34 PM15 days ago

0'

Game on!
4:29 PM15 days ago

Costa Rica: substitutes

A. Pineda; L. Hernández, M. Loria, J. Montenegro, K. Espinoza, A. Gamboa, G. Torres, P. Sequeira y J. Marín.
4:24 PM15 days ago

USA: substitutes

J. Marcinkowski; J. Araujo, H. Kessler, S. Saucedo, T. Tessmann, M. Freese, A. Felipe, J. Cardoso y S. Soto.
4:19 PM15 days ago

Costa Rica: lineup

K. Chamorro; Y. Alfaro, F. Tristán, A. Salazar, I. Smith; A. Batista, R. Leal, B. Alfaro, J. Brenes, L. Díaz y M. Ugalde.
4:14 PM15 days ago

USA: lineup

D. Ochoa; J. Glad, M. Pineda, J. Yueill, A. Herrera, S. Vines, D. Mihailovic, H. Dotson, B. Michel, J. Lewis y J. Ferreira.
4:09 PM15 days ago

Tune in here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USA vs Costa Rica match.
4:04 PM15 days ago

How to watch USA vs Costa Rica Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:59 PM15 days ago

Key player Costa Rica

At just 20 years of age, Jurguens Montenegro is one of the most promising young players in the national team and is already playing for Alajuelense's first team.

3:54 PM15 days ago

Key player USA

Sebastian Saucedo plays for Pumas UNAM and has been characterised as a skilful player in the final third who could make the difference.

3:49 PM15 days ago

Costa Rica: CONCACAF titles

The Ticos in 1980 and 1984 finished first, while in 2004 they lost the final.
3:44 PM15 days ago

USA: CONCACAF titles

The USA have won this tournament twice (1992 and 1998) and finished runners-up in 1980, 2000 and 2008.
3:39 PM15 days ago

How did Costa Rica get there?

In contrast to their opponents, the Ticos did have a knockout round with a 3-2 win over Guatemala.
3:34 PM15 days ago

How did the USA get there?

The United States, like Mexico, qualify directly without having to participate in any previous qualifying rounds.
3:29 PM15 days ago

Demonstrating their improvement in the field

Although they are not the favourites, Costa Rica will be looking to spring a surprise to earn one of the two tickets to the Olympics, having not attended since Athens 2004.
3:24 PM15 days ago

Back to the Olympics

A strong US generation is on a mission to return to the Olympics, where they have not been since Beijing 2008.
3:19 PM15 days ago

Kick-off time

The USA vs Costa Rica match will be played at the stadium Jalisco, in Guadalajara. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:30pm ET.
3:14 PM15 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying: USA vs Costa Rica!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo