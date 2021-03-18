Goal and highlights: USA 1-0 Costa Rica in CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and highlights
USA 1-0 Costa Rica
With a great performance by David Ochoa, and a goal by Jesus Ferreira, the United States debuts with a victory over Costa Rica in the Pre-Olympic.
In their next match, the Americans will face the Dominican Republic and the Ticos will face Mexico; both games will be on Sunday.
90+4'
Game over!
90'
Four minutes are added.
83'
Almost there! Jurguens Montenegro's header hits the left post. The United States is saved.
81'
Final U.S. changes: Johnny Cardozo and Julian Araujo replace Mauricio Pineda and Jonathan Lewis.
80'
Fernán Faerrón joins the list of those cautioned.
71'
The match has already resumed after the minute of rehydration.
69'
Costa Rica made two new moves: Marvin Loría and Jimmy Marín came in for Randall Leal and Adrián Martínez.
67'
Almost there! Good individual play by Luis Díaz that ends with a shot that goes just wide. The United States is saved.
65'
New change for the United States: Sebastián Soto comes in for Jesús Ferreira, who leaves due to muscular discomfort.
64'
Kevin Chamorro! The Tico goalkeeper comes out correctly and saves Jesus Ferreira's shot. It was a close second goal.
61'
Luis Díaz joins those cautioned for faking an infraction.
59'
Costa Rica also made two changes: Manfred Ugalde and Jefferson Brenes were replaced by Gerson Torren and Jurguens Montenegro.
58'
First U.S. moves: Andrés Perea and Sebastián Saucedo come in for Djordje Mihailovic and Benjamín Michel.
51'
Ochoa! In two times, David saves Luis Diaz's powerful shot.
48'
David Ochoa! Once again, the North American goalkeeper saves his team, this time after making a great save on Randall Leal's shot.
45'
The second half begins!
45+2'
End of the first half!
45'
Two minutes are added.
43'
This is how the United States scored the winning goal.
38'
It doesn't count! Fernán Faerrón's equalizer is disallowed for offside.
USA GOAL!
On a pass from Samuel Vines, Jesus Ferreira strikes inside the box to put the USA ahead.
25'
The game is stopped for a moment for both teams to rehydrate.
22'
Close! Justen Glad's powerful header goes just wide of the Costa Rican goal.
20'
Justen Glad gets the caution card.
18'
David Ochoa! Once again, the U.S. goalkeeper saves well to keep out Adrián Martínez's goal.
11'
Bernald Alfaro is shown the yellow card for a foul on Jonathan Lewis.
8'
Yurguin Román's free kick is sent to the corner by David Ochoa with both hands.
6'
Good save by David Ochoa to keep out Adrián Martínez's shot.
2'
Metal! Jesus Ferreira gets the ball after a mistake by the opposing defense, but his shot hits the post. Costa Rica is saved.
0'
Game on!
Costa Rica: substitutes
A. Pineda; L. Hernández, M. Loria, J. Montenegro, K. Espinoza, A. Gamboa, G. Torres, P. Sequeira y J. Marín.
USA: substitutes
J. Marcinkowski; J. Araujo, H. Kessler, S. Saucedo, T. Tessmann, M. Freese, A. Felipe, J. Cardoso y S. Soto.
Costa Rica: lineup
K. Chamorro; Y. Alfaro, F. Tristán, A. Salazar, I. Smith; A. Batista, R. Leal, B. Alfaro, J. Brenes, L. Díaz y M. Ugalde.
USA: lineup
D. Ochoa; J. Glad, M. Pineda, J. Yueill, A. Herrera, S. Vines, D. Mihailovic, H. Dotson, B. Michel, J. Lewis y J. Ferreira.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USA vs Costa Rica match.
How to watch USA vs Costa Rica Live TV and Stream
Key player Costa Rica
At just 20 years of age, Jurguens Montenegro is one of the most promising young players in the national team and is already playing for Alajuelense's first team.
Key player USA
Sebastian Saucedo plays for Pumas UNAM and has been characterised as a skilful player in the final third who could make the difference.
Costa Rica: CONCACAF titles
The Ticos in 1980 and 1984 finished first, while in 2004 they lost the final.
USA: CONCACAF titles
The USA have won this tournament twice (1992 and 1998) and finished runners-up in 1980, 2000 and 2008.
How did Costa Rica get there?
In contrast to their opponents, the Ticos did have a knockout round with a 3-2 win over Guatemala.
How did the USA get there?
The United States, like Mexico, qualify directly without having to participate in any previous qualifying rounds.
Demonstrating their improvement in the field
Although they are not the favourites, Costa Rica will be looking to spring a surprise to earn one of the two tickets to the Olympics, having not attended since Athens 2004.
Back to the Olympics
A strong US generation is on a mission to return to the Olympics, where they have not been since Beijing 2008.
Kick-off time
The USA vs Costa Rica match will be played at the stadium Jalisco, in Guadalajara. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying: USA vs Costa Rica!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.