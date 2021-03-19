Goals and Highlights: Mexico 4-1 Dominicana, 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Goal Mexico 4-1
¡Hat-trick de Córdova! 🔥
Goleada de México en Guadalajara, se terminó el partido 💪
🇲🇽 México 4-1 República Dominicana 🇩🇴
🔴EN VIVO: https://t.co/pmxvUuTwfi
📺 @MiCanal5 @TUDNMEX #ATokyo2020 I #Preolímpica I #PasiónyOrgullo pic.twitter.com/9do1mMFbDr — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 19, 2021
Great victory
End game
93'
Córdova misses the penalty, but capitalises on the rebound to make it 1-0.
91'
90'
88'
86'
Mayorga and Muñoz come on.
Mexico changes.
83'
80'
Gol Dominican 1-3
Gooool de República Dominicana 🔥
Desde los once pasos se reduce la ventaja
🇲🇽 México 3-1 República Dominicana 🇩🇴
🔴EN VIVO: https://t.co/pmxvUuTwfi
📺 @MiCanal5 @TUDNMEX #ATokyo2020 I #Preolímpica I #PasiónyOrgullo pic.twitter.com/KO5q6k7hwG — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 19, 2021
75'
74'
Goal México 3-0
¡Doblete de Córdova! 🔥
La conexión Vega/Córdova está siendo letal 💪
🇲🇽 México 3-0 República Dominicana 🇩🇴
🔴EN VIVO: https://t.co/pmxvUuTwfi
📺 @MiCanal5 @TUDNMEX #ATokyo2020 I #Preolímpica I #PasiónyOrgullo pic.twitter.com/Hoa9Lxt1Iq — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 19, 2021
72'
Azcona scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-1.
69'
Vega's cross and Córdova's finish to make it 3-0.
64'
62'
60'
Goal Mexico 2-0
¡Gooool de Córdova! 🔥
Cayó el segundo del tricolor 💪
🇲🇽 México 2-0 República Dominicana 🇩🇴
🔴EN VIVO: https://t.co/pmxvUuTwfi
📺 @MiCanal5 @TUDNMEX #ATokyo2020 I #Preolímpica I #PasiónyOrgullo pic.twitter.com/J0wvlhEX5u — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 19, 2021
55'
53'
51'
Córdova strikes inside the six-yard box and through the keeper's legs to make it 2-0.
49'
46'
46'
Pineda is replaced by Mata for the Dominican Republic.
Half time
45'
The goal celebration
40'
38'
38'
34'
29'
27'
Goal Mexico 1-0
¡Goooool de México! 🔥
Charly Rodríguez mete el primero y ya está ganando el Tri 💪
🇲🇽 México 1-0 República Dominicana 🇩🇴
🔴EN VIVO: https://t.co/pmxvUuTwfi
📺 @MiCanal5 @TUDNMEX #ATokyo2020 I #Preolímpica I #PasiónyOrgullo pic.twitter.com/SaVNXXLmEB — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 19, 2021
21'
Rodriguez's shot to open the scoring at the Estadio Jalisco after a pass from Alvarado.
20'
18'
14'
13'
10'
9'
4'
1'
0'
They enter the camp
Great track record
Minutes away
Malagón and Mexico end warm-up phase
Goes from start
In case you missed it
The United States won
XI Dominican Republic
Conditions for this afternoon
Not a starter
XI México
Where will the Pre-Olympic be played?
Closed participation
This is how Mexico arrived at the Jalisco Stadium
Goal difference
They will come out in white
We start
Don’t leave here
How to watch Mexico vs Dominican RepublicLive TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
List of players from Dominican Republic
List of players from Mexico
Group A
Dominican Republic, in search of the feat
This is the first time in their history that they have played in the Pre-Olympic.
Mexico, to avoid surprises
It is the top winner of this competition with seven, having won the last two tournaments.