Goals and Highlights: Mexico 4-1 Dominicana, 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
(Image: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

9:04 PM15 days ago

Highlights

9:00 PM15 days ago

Thank you!

Thank you for following the Mexico vs Dominican Republic at the 2020 Olympic Pre-Olympic Games.
8:59 PM15 days ago

Goal Mexico 4-1

8:58 PM15 days ago

Great victory

Mexico started its participation in the pre-Olympic with the right foot by defeating the Dominican Republic and is the group leader.
8:57 PM15 days ago

End game

México 4-1 Dominican.
8:56 PM15 days ago

93'

Mexico goal.

Córdova misses the penalty, but capitalises on the rebound to make it 1-0.

8:54 PM15 days ago

91'

Muñoz was fouled and the referee awarded a penalty for Mexico. He also cautions the goalkeeper Guzmán.
8:53 PM15 days ago

90'

Add two more minutes.
8:49 PM15 days ago

88'

Mayorga's shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
8:49 PM15 days ago

86'

Rodríguez and Vega leave

Mayorga and Muñoz come on.

Mexico changes.

8:46 PM15 days ago

83'

Baez enters and De la Cruz leaves for Dominican Republic.
8:42 PM15 days ago

80'

Antuna commits the sweep and gets his foot caught in the field. Assistance is called in to help him.
8:40 PM15 days ago

Gol Dominican 1-3

8:38 PM15 days ago

75'

Esquivel is replaced by Cervantes for Mexico. 
8:37 PM15 days ago

74'

Antuna gets into the box and takes a shot with little power that the defence rejects almost on the line.
8:36 PM15 days ago

Goal México 3-0

8:34 PM15 days ago

72'

Dominican Republic Goal

Azcona scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-1.

8:31 PM15 days ago

69'

Mexico goal.

Vega's cross and Córdova's finish to make it 3-0.

8:26 PM15 days ago

64'

Free kick that easily reaches the hands of Malagón.
8:25 PM15 days ago

62'

Angulo enters and Alvarado comes off for Mexico.
8:23 PM15 days ago

60'

Córdova's header hits the crossbar and the rebound is blocked by the defence.
8:18 PM15 days ago

Goal Mexico 2-0

8:17 PM15 days ago

55'

Martinez is cautioned for Dominican Republic.
8:15 PM15 days ago

53'

Córdova's service into the goalkeeper's hands.
8:13 PM15 days ago

51'

Mexico goal.

Córdova strikes inside the six-yard box and through the keeper's legs to make it 2-0.

8:11 PM15 days ago

49'

Córdova is fouled and Mexico are awarded a free kick.
8:08 PM15 days ago

46'

Azcona is cautioned after a strong kick.
8:07 PM15 days ago

46'

Second half begins

Pineda is replaced by Mata for the Dominican Republic.

7:52 PM15 days ago

Half time

Mexico 1-0 Dominican Republic.
7:51 PM15 days ago

45'

Add one more minute.
7:51 PM15 days ago

The goal celebration

7:47 PM15 days ago

40'

Another delayed diagonal from Angulo that is blocked by the defence.
7:44 PM15 days ago

38'

Jesús Angulo is cautioned.
7:43 PM15 days ago

38'

Alexis is slow to get the shot off and when he does he covers the defence.
7:40 PM15 days ago

34'

Córdova is unable to put in a cross comfortably as he is marked by three inside the box.
7:35 PM15 days ago

29'

Antuna's header goes just wide of the goalkeeper's goal.
7:33 PM15 days ago

27'

Yellow for Reyes after bringing down Antuna when he had made a self-pass.
7:32 PM15 days ago

Goal Mexico 1-0

7:28 PM15 days ago

21'

Mexico goal.

Rodriguez's shot to open the scoring at the Estadio Jalisco after a pass from Alvarado. 

7:26 PM15 days ago

20'

Córdova's header hits the post and on the rebound the ball hits Rodríguez and goes wide.
7:24 PM15 days ago

18'

The Dominican assistant coach is cautioned for throwing the ball into the field.
7:19 PM15 days ago

14'

Vázquez's header from a corner kick and the goalkeeper's hand is up to save his goal.
7:18 PM15 days ago

13'

Vega was unable to find the back of the net, but Guzmán turned the ball behind for a corner.
7:17 PM15 days ago

10'

Córdova anticipates at the near post and shoots wide.
7:15 PM15 days ago

9'

Azcona's heavy foot is stamped on Mozo and a foul is called.
7:10 PM15 days ago

4'

Malagón came out opportunely and cleared the ball after the long throw.
7:07 PM15 days ago

1'

Vega's header just before the minute at the near post is saved by the goalkeeper.
7:05 PM15 days ago

0'

The match between Mexico and Dominican Republic kicks off.
7:00 PM15 days ago

They enter the camp

Mexico and the Dominican Republic take the field right now to make their debut in this tournament.
6:58 PM15 days ago

Great track record

Excluding this participation, Mexico has been to the Pre-Olympics 12 times and has won the title seven times, can it be crowned champion again?
6:55 PM15 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the match between Mexico and Dominican Republic. Stay tuned for all the details.
6:49 PM15 days ago

Malagón and Mexico end warm-up phase

6:45 PM15 days ago

Goes from start

Striker Dorny Romero, from the Dominican Republic, plays in the Expansion League with Venados de Yucatan, so he knows the danger of the Mexican players.
6:40 PM15 days ago

In case you missed it

Mexico's line-up...

6:35 PM15 days ago

The United States won

By the narrowest of margins, the United States beat Costa Rica to top Group A, pending Mexico's progress.
6:31 PM15 days ago

XI Dominican Republic

Guzmán; Reyes, Jiménez, López, De la Cruz; Mangas, Azcona, Lavergne, Messina; Pineda, Romero.
6:28 PM15 days ago

Conditions for this afternoon

6:21 PM15 days ago

Not a starter

José Juan Macías was a doubt prior to this match and Jaime Lozano will not start with the Chivas striker in his starting eleven.
6:20 PM15 days ago

XI México

Malagón; Mozo, Vázquez, Angulo, Aguirre; Rodríguez, Esquivel, Córdova, Antuna, Vega, Alvarado.
6:15 PM15 days ago

Where will the Pre-Olympic be played?

The Estadio Jalisco and Estadio Akron will be the venues for the Pre-Olympic games.
6:10 PM15 days ago

Closed participation

With three top quality goalkeepers and six players from Chivas, Mexico yesterday closed their preparation for their first Pre-Olympic match against Dominican Republic.

6:08 PM15 days ago

This is how Mexico arrived at the Jalisco Stadium

6:06 PM15 days ago

Goal difference

Given the tightness of the group, goal difference could play a key role for Mexico, so they need to take advantage of opening against the Dominican Republic.
6:05 PM15 days ago

They will come out in white

Mexico will wear a blank uniform this afternoon to open the pre-Olympics.

6:01 PM15 days ago

We start

Mexico begins its journey towards the ticket to the Olympic Games where it seems that it will have a rival like the Dominican Republic. Let's start.
2:26 PM16 days ago

Don’t leave here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Dominican Republican match.
2:21 PM16 days ago

How to watch Mexico vs Dominican RepublicLive TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and FOX Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:16 PM16 days ago

List of players from Dominican Republic

(Photo: @Sedofutbol)
(Photo: @Sedofutbol)
2:11 PM16 days ago

List of players from Mexico

(Photo: @MiSeleccionMX)
(Photo: @MiSeleccionMX)
2:06 PM16 days ago

Group A

In addition to Mexico and the Dominican Republic, the other members of the sector are the United States and Costa Rica.
2:01 PM16 days ago

Dominican Republic, in search of the feat

The Dominicans advanced to this tournament after defeating St. Kitts and Nevis in the playoffs.

This is the first time in their history that they have played in the Pre-Olympic.

(Photo: @Sedofutbol)
(Photo: @Sedofutbol)
1:56 PM16 days ago

Mexico, to avoid surprises

The Mexican team, which qualified directly for this competition, is the overwhelming favorite to be champion due to statistics and because it is the host.

It is the top winner of this competition with seven, having won the last two tournaments. 

(Photo: @MiSeleccionMX)
(Photo: @MiSeleccionMX)
1:51 PM16 days ago

Kickoff time

The Mexico vs Dominican Republic match will be played at the stadium Jalisco, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
1:46 PM16 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic match: Mexico vs Dominican Republic!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo