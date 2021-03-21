 Goals and Highlights Dominican 0-4 USA, 2021 Olympic Soccer 

ADVERTISEMENT
MF Dominican 0-4 USA
The match is over!
90´ +1
Dominicana 0-3 Estados Unidos
⚽️ Goal! 🇺🇸
Hassani Dotson scores a brace for @USYNT! 3-0 lead! | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/gzidWj3AEH — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 22, 2021
81´
Dominicana 0-2 Estados Unidos
⚽️ Goal! 🇺🇸
Hassani Dotson gives @USYNT a 2-0 lead over @sedofutbol 🇩🇴! | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/oK1HMMcO1p — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 22, 2021
77´
73´
70´
70´
Dominicana 0-1 Estados Unidos
⚽️ Goal! Jackson Yueill!
🇺🇸 @USYNT takes the lead after a beautiful finish by Yueill! | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/tdOmFv91Uz — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 22, 2021
65´
61´
58´
55´
54´
50´
48´
The complementary part begins!
USA and Dominican Republic for the three points.
MT Dominican Republic 0-0 United States
45´ + 2
Difficult for the visitors to break the deadlock in the home goal. Three corner kick opportunities that were not taken.
39´
29´
26´
23´
22´
21´
20´
16´
12´
3´
The meeting starts
United States do not want to complicate the pass
All set from Akron Stadium
This is how the Dominican trained before the game
La Selección de República Dominicana ya realiza ejercicios de calentamiento en la cancha del Estadio Akron previo al juego de esta tarde ante Estados Unidos en el torneo preolímpico🇲🇽⚽. pic.twitter.com/8EYgWqIJiT — Duro de Marcar #EnCasa (@DurodeMarcarGDL) March 21, 2021
This is how the USA trained before the game
Estados Unidos ya está en el terreno de juego calentando para enfrentar a República Dominicana en la búsqueda de amarrar el boleto a las semifinales del Torneo Preolímpico rumbo a Tokio⚽. pic.twitter.com/hx0rMr9R81 — Duro de Marcar #EnCasa (@DurodeMarcarGDL) March 21, 2021
No cases for COVID-19
A few hours ago, the CONCACAF organization issued a circular in which it informed that no team in Series A (Mexico, United States, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic) presented positive cases of the virus that is currently afflicting the world.
Xl:Dominican Republic
#Sub23| ¡Este es nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial para enfrentar a @USYNT esta noche en el Estadio Akron! 📋🇩🇴⚽️
⏰ 7PM
📺 Claro Sports #LaSeleccionNosUne #VamosRD pic.twitter.com/HSC6UKCHY2 — Selección Dominicana de Futbol (@sedofutbol) March 21, 2021
Xl:USA
In one hour- the next step towards #Tokyo2020
Your U-23 #USMNT starting XI vs. 🇩🇴! pic.twitter.com/R1FzxGdxIK — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 21, 2021
Unprecedented duel
This will be the first time that the Dominican Republic and the United States meet in the history of the Pre-Olympics. The Stars and Stripes have not qualified for the Olympics since 2008.
