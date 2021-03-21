 Goals and Highlights Dominican 0-4 USA, 2021 Olympic Soccer 
Image: VAVEL

8:16 PM12 days ago

8:16 PM12 days ago

MF Dominican 0-4 USA

8:03 PM12 days ago

The match is over!

Great victory for the United States. In the last half hour of play they stepped on the gas and produced all four goals. 

7:58 PM12 days ago

90´ +1

 GOAL USA! Benji Michel puts an exclamation point on things with a late goal.
7:53 PM12 days ago

7:48 PM12 days ago

81´

GOAL USA! Another one for Hassani Dotson, as he strikes a ball to the far post to bag a brace! 
7:43 PM12 days ago

7:38 PM12 days ago

77´

7:33 PM12 days ago

73´

GOAL USA! Hassani Dotson doubles our advantage
7:28 PM12 days ago

70´

Fourth sub for the U.S. as Benji Michel enters for Jonathan Lewis.
7:23 PM12 days ago

70´

Also a change for the Dominican Republic: Erick Paniagua enters for Nowend Lorenzo.
7:18 PM12 days ago

7:13 PM12 days ago

65´

Djordje Mihailovic enters and Sebastian Saucedo leaves
7:08 PM12 days ago

61´

The United States already wins it. A goal by the Stars and Stripes puts the visitors ahead. 
7:03 PM12 days ago

58´

Yellow card shown to the Dominican Republic's Josue Baez.
6:58 PM12 days ago

55´

First sub for the Dominican Republic: Dorny Romero for Rafael Mata.
6:53 PM12 days ago

54´

6:48 PM12 days ago

50´

Sebastián Soto is replaced by Jesús Ferreira.
6:43 PM12 days ago

48´

The locals had the space at the start of the second half to take the lead and make a breakthrough. But the ball was left in the attempt and the ball ended up in a goal kick to the rival. 
6:38 PM12 days ago

The complementary part begins!

 

USA and Dominican Republic for the three points. 

6:33 PM12 days ago

The last 45 minutes are coming up soon
6:28 PM12 days ago

45´ + 2


Difficult for the visitors to break the deadlock in the home goal. Three corner kick opportunities that were not taken. 
6:23 PM12 days ago

39´

The Americans have the ball, but in the last stretch of the game they find themselves up against an island wall. 
6:18 PM12 days ago

29´

On the left, the visitors came as a bit of a surprise. But Guzmán, the islanders' goalkeeper, was attentive to the attacks. 
6:13 PM12 days ago

26´

The United States missed two corner kick opportunities to go in front. The island defense is attentive. 
6:08 PM12 days ago

23´

Player lying down from Dominicana. Lopez already understand.

 

6:03 PM12 days ago

22´

Yellow card shown to Jesús Ferreira.
5:58 PM12 days ago

21´

Despite not having any shots on goal. Both teams have large shares of the offensive heat map. 
5:53 PM12 days ago

20´

A dangerous play by the Americans that almost goes into the goal. 
5:48 PM12 days ago

16´

Although the Dominicans have a lower position. The administrative locals are not afraid to go forward on offense.
5:43 PM12 days ago

12´

Spherical is distributed in the midfield, both teams have already had opportunities to unbalance the goals.
5:38 PM12 days ago

First foul for the United States. The visitors start distributing the ball in the opponent's area. 
5:33 PM12 days ago

The meeting starts

 

United States do not want to complicate the pass

5:28 PM12 days ago

All set from Akron Stadium

5:23 PM12 days ago

This is how the Dominican trained before the game

5:18 PM12 days ago

This is how the USA trained before the game

5:13 PM12 days ago

No cases for COVID-19

 

A few hours ago, the CONCACAF organization issued a circular in which it informed that no team in Series A (Mexico, United States, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic) presented positive cases of the virus that is currently afflicting the world.

5:08 PM12 days ago

Xl:Dominican Republic

5:03 PM12 days ago

Xl:USA

4:58 PM12 days ago

Unprecedented duel

 

This will be the first time that the Dominican Republic and the United States meet in the history of the Pre-Olympics. The Stars and Stripes have not qualified for the Olympics since 2008.
 

4:53 PM12 days ago

Ready

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
4:48 PM12 days ago

How to watch Dominican Republic vs United States Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA If you want to directly stream it: TUDN USA
4:43 PM12 days ago

Dominican Republic: Last Lineup

Guzmán; Reyes, Jiménez, López, De la Cruz; Mangas, Azcona, Lavergne, Messina; Pineda, Romero.
4:38 PM12 days ago

United States: Last Lineup

D. Ochoa; J. Glad, M. Pineda, J. Yueill, A. Herrera, S. Vines, D. Mihailovic, H. Dotson, B. Michel, J. Lewis y J. Ferreira.
4:33 PM12 days ago

Watch out for Johan Guzman

Johan Guzmán had six saves in the match against Mexico. Leaving his goal in a record of 4 goals, but without his interventions there could have been more against the islanders.
4:28 PM12 days ago

Watch out for David Ochoa

David Ochoa had an outstanding performance vs. Costa Rica making 9 saves that helped the U.S. team to victory.
4:23 PM12 days ago
The North Americans will arrive at the Akron Stadium with the task of securing a win that will put them at the top of the overall standings. They are getting closer and closer to the qualification they are looking for after Bejing 2008 and any result other than a win would be a catastrophe.
4:18 PM12 days ago
Day 2 of the Pre-Olympic Games will take the field of the Akron Stadium by storm for the match between the Dominican Republic and the United States in the opening match of the double-header. The Stars and Stripes will have less to worry about going into the match.
4:13 PM12 days ago

Kickoff time

Dominican Republic vs United States match will be played at the stadium Akron, in Zapopan, Jalisco. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00pm ET.
4:08 PM12 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2021 Competition match: Dominican Republic vs United States
