Goals and highlights: Mexico 3-0 Costa Rica in CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
Image: VAVEL

10:33 PM12 days ago

Highlights

10:29 PM12 days ago

Thank you

Thank you for following the Mexico vs Costa Rica 2020 Pre-Olympic telecast. See you next time.
10:28 PM12 days ago

Classified

Mexico regained leadership of the group and secured its place in the semifinals, where it will play against the United States next Wednesday. Costa Rica has been eliminated.
10:27 PM12 days ago

End game

México 3-0 Costa Rica
10:25 PM12 days ago

91'

A simple shot that Malagón controls without problems.
10:24 PM12 days ago

90'

Three more minutes are added.
10:19 PM12 days ago

86'

Mexico changes

Vázquez and Córdova leave the team.

Sepúlveda and Muñoz are substituted.

10:19 PM12 days ago

84'

Dangerous direct free kick that Malagón timely rejects to the side.
10:17 PM12 days ago

Goal México 3-0

10:16 PM12 days ago

82'

Alfaro's long-range shot goes straight into the stands.
10:14 PM12 days ago

80'

Loroña's cutback and shot goes wide.
10:13 PM12 days ago

80'

Brenes is cautioned for a hard tackle.
10:12 PM12 days ago

79'

Antuna leaves and Cervantes enters for Mexico.
10:11 PM12 days ago

77'

They claimed a penalty on Antuna, but the referee says there is nothing.
10:09 PM12 days ago

75'

Sebastián Córdova receives a yellow card.
10:06 PM12 days ago

73'

Macías' header from the side.
10:06 PM12 days ago

72'

Costa Rica change

Ugalde enters and Diaz leaves.

10:03 PM12 days ago

69'

Mexico's goal 

Córdova scores inside the box to increase the difference.

10:00 PM12 days ago

67'

Mexico changes.

Vega and Alvarado leave.

In come Macías and Angulo.

9:55 PM12 days ago

61'

Antuna's service and Brenes' cut to a corner kick.
9:52 PM12 days ago

58'

Marín and Brenes join

Martinez and Torres leave

Costa Rica changes.

9:51 PM12 days ago

57'

Córdova's very simple cross into the box was saved by the goalkeeper.
9:50 PM12 days ago

Goal México 2-0

9:46 PM12 days ago

52'

Mexico Goal

Vega hits it from outside the box with placement to extend the lead.

9:39 PM12 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Mexico and Costa Rica.
9:26 PM12 days ago

México 1-0 Costa Rica

9:23 PM12 days ago

Half time

México 1-0 Costa Rica.
9:23 PM12 days ago

45+2'

Malagon saves the shot on its way to goal and pushes it aside.
9:21 PM12 days ago

45'

Two more minutes are added.
9:19 PM12 days ago

44'

The game was very short in the last minutes with no clear dominator in the midfield.
9:16 PM12 days ago

41'

Rodriguez tries to put the pass in front of Vega, but the ball goes into the goalkeeper's hands.
9:11 PM12 days ago

35'

Alvarado tries to break through, but the ball bounces off him and the play ends in a goal kick.
9:08 PM12 days ago

31'

Mexico's free kick cross is easily blocked by Gamboa.
9:04 PM12 days ago

28'

The intensity of the game dropped a little and Costa Rica tried to advance lines, without having much depth.
8:57 PM12 days ago

21'

Vega's cannon shot saved by Chamorro and saved Mexico's second.
8:56 PM12 days ago

20'

Vega gives it to Antuna, who takes the shot right to the defender's spot.
8:52 PM12 days ago

16'

Román's free kick to the wall.
8:51 PM12 days ago

15'

Angulo is fouled and a direct free kick is awarded to Costa Rica.
8:49 PM12 days ago

13'

Vega's corner kick is saved by the goalkeeper with his fists.
8:46 PM12 days ago

10'

Córdova's shot inside the area is blocked by the defensive wall.
8:45 PM12 days ago

Goal Mexico 1-0

8:42 PM12 days ago

6'

Goal for Mexico.

Antuna arrives inside the six-yard box to make it 1-0 after Córdova's cross.

8:41 PM12 days ago

5'

Vega's cross and Antuna's header failed, but Mexico came close.
8:39 PM12 days ago

3'

Román's header from a corner that easily reaches Malagón's hands.
8:37 PM12 days ago

1'

Costa Rica's long cross passes through the area without causing any danger.
8:35 PM12 days ago

0'

The match between Mexico and Costa Rica kicks off at Akron Stadium.
8:30 PM12 days ago

They jump into the field

Mexico and Costa Rica take the field in search of victory in the second day of the Pre-Olympic.
8:29 PM12 days ago

Fifth game

This is the fifth time that Mexico and Costa Rica will face each other in the Pre-Olympic, with three wins for the Aztecs and one draw.
8:25 PM12 days ago

In case you missed it...

These are the lineups of both Costa Rica and Mexico.

8:21 PM12 days ago

Mexico and Costa Rica fine-tune details

8:16 PM12 days ago

This is how Costa Rica jumped into its warm-up

8:15 PM12 days ago

Last game Costa Rica

The Costa Ricans were not convincing in the last game and it ended up costing them dearly when they lost by the minimum score against the United States.
8:09 PM12 days ago

Last game México

Last Thursday, Mexico defeated the Dominican Republic 4-1 with three goals from Sebastián Córdova.
8:04 PM12 days ago

The United States has already won

The USA defeated the Dominican Republic 4-0 and Mexico needs to win by two goals to secure its place in the semifinals and take the group lead; Costa Rica needs at least one point to avoid elimination.
7:59 PM12 days ago

Impeccable dressing room

7:55 PM12 days ago

Does not start

José Juan Macías is still unable to earn a place in the starting eleven and will be on the substitutes' bench again this afternoon.
7:52 PM12 days ago

Goes to the bench

Celta's goalkeeper, Patrick Sequeira, traveled from Spain and arrived a few days ago, but will be on the bench for this game.
7:49 PM12 days ago

XI Costa Rica

Chamorro; Salazar, Román, Smith, Loria, Alfaro, Leal, Díaz, Gamboa, Martínez, Torres.
7:44 PM12 days ago

Only one change

Jaime Lozano will repeat 10 players with the exception of the departure of Alan Mozo and the entry of Vladimir Loroña.
7:41 PM12 days ago

XI México

Malagón: Loroña, Vázquez, Aguirre, Angulo; Esquivel, Rodríguez, Alvarado, Antuna; Vega, Córdova.
7:39 PM12 days ago

From the blank

Once again, Mexico has decided to take the field in white for its second game of the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic.

7:36 PM12 days ago

This is how the Mexican National Team arrived

7:33 PM12 days ago

The preview

7:32 PM12 days ago

No positive cases

The Mexican National Team informed today that it had zero positive cases of coronavirus, so Jaime Lozano will have a full squad to face this game.
7:29 PM12 days ago

We start

Should Mexico win, it will qualify for the semifinals when it takes on Costa Rica at Akron Stadium. We begin our coverage.
6:01 PM12 days ago

5:51 PM12 days ago

Key player Costa Rica

Midfielder Luis Diaz of Columbus Crew is the team's most influential player and if they want to win, the ball will have to pass through his feet often.

5:46 PM12 days ago

Key player México

Sebastián Córdova comes from scoring three goals in which he not only played as a midfielder, but also played as a nine-goaler in the last game, finding space and many opportunities.

5:41 PM12 days ago

There will be fans

It is worth remembering that the corresponding authorities have allowed the entry of fans, although it will be restricted and in accordance with health regulations.
5:36 PM12 days ago

Last lineup Costa Rica

Chamorro; Alfaro, Salazar, Tristán, Smith; Díaz, Leal, Brenes, Alfaro, Batista; Ugalde.
5:31 PM12 days ago

Last lineup México

Malagón; Mozo, Vázquez, Angulo, Aguirre; Rodríguez, Esquivel, Córdova, Antuna, Vega, Alvarado.
5:26 PM12 days ago

Costa Rica: be decisive

They lost 1-0 to the United States, missing at least three clear-cut chances that they couldn't convert to salvage a point.
5:21 PM12 days ago

Mexico: secure their ticket

A win in this match would put Mexico with a foot and a half in the next round, and make them much more relaxed going into the match against the United States.
5:16 PM12 days ago

Kick-off time

The Mexico vs Costa Rica match will be played at the stadium Akron, in Guadalajara. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:36pm ET.
5:11 PM12 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic match: Mexico vs Costa Rica!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
