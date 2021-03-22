Goals and highlights: Mexico 3-0 Costa Rica in CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

ADVERTISEMENT
Vázquez and Córdova leave the team.
Sepúlveda and Muñoz are substituted.
Goal México 3-0
💎🦅 ¡Goooool! ¡Gooool! ¡Sebastián Córdova firma el tercero! 💎🦅
Triangulación perfecta 😍🔥
🇲🇽 @miseleccionmx 3-0 @fedefutbolcrc 🇨🇷
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/Y1WnDksojX
📺📲 TUDN y Las Estrellas
#VamosTicos I #PasiónyOrgullo I #ATokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/etJUlkxjYw — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 22, 2021
Ugalde enters and Diaz leaves.
Córdova scores inside the box to increase the difference.
Vega and Alvarado leave.
In come Macías and Angulo.
Martinez and Torres leave
Costa Rica changes.
Goal México 2-0
🔥⚽ ¡Goooool! ¡Vega! ¡Vega! ¡Vegaaaaaaa! El Rebaño dando la cara por el TRI ! 🔥⚽
🇲🇽 @miseleccionmx 2-0 @fedefutbolcrc 🇨🇷
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/Y1WnDksojX
📺📲 TUDN y Las Estrellas
#VamosTicos I #PasiónyOrgullo I #ATokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/xRxcaVIFZ8 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 22, 2021
Vega hits it from outside the box with placement to extend the lead.
México 1-0 Costa Rica
Half time
Goal Mexico 1-0
¡Antuna! ¡Antuna! 🔥⚽ ¡Gooool de @miseleccionmx ! 🔥⚽
🇲🇽 @miseleccionmx 1-0 @fedefutbolcrc 🇨🇷
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/Y1WnDksojX
📺📲 TUDN y Las Estrellas
#VamosTicos I #PasiónyOrgullo I #ATokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ejmVtjPTSr — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 22, 2021
Antuna arrives inside the six-yard box to make it 1-0 after Córdova's cross.
They jump into the field
Fifth game
In case you missed it...
Mexico and Costa Rica fine-tune details
México y Costa Rica ya calientan en la cancha del Estadio Akron de cara al segundo duelo de esta noche... #Preolímpico pic.twitter.com/2f16LjGJgy — DEPORTES (@informador_DEP) March 22, 2021
This is how Costa Rica jumped into its warm-up
¡A CALENTAR!
La Selección de Costa Rica sale a la cancha del Estadio Akron para realizar ejercicios de preparación para jugar frente a México⚽🏅🏟️. pic.twitter.com/WwdNzO7y89 — Duro de Marcar #EnCasa (@DurodeMarcarGDL) March 22, 2021
Last game Costa Rica
Last game México
The United States has already won
Impeccable dressing room
Does not start
Goes to the bench
XI Costa Rica
Only one change
XI México
From the blank
This is how the Mexican National Team arrived
The preview
No positive cases
We start
