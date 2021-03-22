Highlights: Canada 0-0 Haiti in 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
(Image: VAVEL)

7:13 PM11 days ago

7:08 PM11 days ago

Highlights

7:03 PM11 days ago

Canada 0-0 Haiti

Surprisingly, and despite being superior for most of the match, Canada was unable to defeat Haiti, who held on for a draw and, at times, came close to scoring.

With this result, both teams remain alive in the competition; the Caribbeans earned their first point and the North Americans reached four points.

On the last day of the group stage, the Canadians will face Honduras and the Haitians will take on El Salvador.

6:58 PM11 days ago

90+4'

Game over!
6:53 PM11 days ago

90'

Four minutes are added.
6:48 PM11 days ago

78'

New change for Canada: Ryan Raposo replaces Charles Brym.
6:43 PM11 days ago

74'

Haiti's first move: Cliffford Thomas is replaced by Dutherson Clerveaux.
6:38 PM11 days ago

72'

Almost there! Jame Pantemis makes a great save from Dutherson Clerveaux. Canada is saved again.
6:33 PM11 days ago

69'

Double change for Canada: Zorhan Bassong and Lucas Dias replace Zachary Brault and Thelonius Bair.
6:28 PM11 days ago

62'

Alan Jerome holds and contains Tajon Buchanan's header.
6:23 PM11 days ago

57'

Canada's first move: Ballou Tabla comes in for Aidan Daniels.
6:18 PM11 days ago

52'

Canada continues to have possession of the ball, but has yet to generate any real danger.
6:13 PM11 days ago

45'

The second half is underway!
6:08 PM11 days ago

45+1'

End of the first half!
6:03 PM11 days ago

45'

Add one minute.
5:58 PM11 days ago

32'

Aidan Daniels becomes the first caution of the match.
5:53 PM11 days ago

20'

In the last few minutes, Haiti stopped better and thus prevented Canada from creating danger as they did at the beginning.
5:48 PM11 days ago

12'

Almost there! Tajon Buchanan's shot is blocked by Alan Jerome after a good save.
5:43 PM11 days ago

11'

Aidan Daniels' free kick goes just wide of the Caribbean goal.
5:38 PM11 days ago

5'

Almost there! Marcus Godinho's powerful shot is blocked for a corner by Alan Jerome. Haiti is saved.
5:33 PM11 days ago

4'

Canada has started too intent, generating danger from the first minute.
5:28 PM11 days ago

0'

Game on!
5:23 PM11 days ago

To start!

Both teams are already on the field for the ceremonial ceremony to take place.
5:18 PM11 days ago

Canada: substitutes

M. Nogueira; S. Breza, Z. Bassong, D. Abzi, M. Farsi, C. Montgomery, B. Tabla, R. Raposo y L. Días.
5:13 PM11 days ago

Haiti: substitutes

M. Expérience; J. Lauture, E. Francois, C. Thomas y D. Jean.
5:08 PM11 days ago

Canada: lineup

J. Pantemis; Z. Guilard, D. Cornelius (C), D. Norman, M. Godinho, T. Buchanan, P. Metcalfe, M. Baldisimo, T. Bair, C. Brynm y A. Daniels.
5:03 PM11 days ago

Hatí: lineup

A. Jerome; F. Dulysse, D. Pierre, B. Bissainthe (C), O. Jerome, A. Dorlus, D. Clerveaux, S. Archelus, P. Joseph, R. Louima y W. Felix.
4:58 PM11 days ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Haiti vs Canada match.
4:53 PM11 days ago

How to watch Haiti vs Canada Live TV and Stream

4:48 PM11 days ago

Canada: last lineup

J. Pantemis; Z. Brault, C. Montgomery, D. Cornelius, M. Godinho, T. Buchanan, P. Metcalfe, M. Baldisimo, B. Tabla, A. Daniels y C. Brym.
4:43 PM11 days ago

Haiti: last lineup

O. Jerome; M. Expérience, J. Lauture, F. Dulysse, D. Alexis, S. Archelus, D. Clerveaux, D. Jean, R. Louima, E. François y K. Bell.
4:38 PM11 days ago

Canada's coach is not confident, as he believes it will not be easy to win

4:33 PM11 days ago

Haiti's coach is confident that they can have a good result, even though they are underdogs

4:28 PM11 days ago

Canada looking to seal their place in the semifinals

For their part, the North Americans triumphed in their opening match with a 2-0 win over El Salvador, Tajon Buchanan scoring twice.

If they win again today, they will qualify for the next stage, where they will compete for a ticket to the Olympic Games.

4:23 PM11 days ago

Haiti, looking for their first points

In the first matchday, the Caribbean team was defeated 3-0 by Honduras, in a game in which they started playing with ten players after an administrative error due to the COVID tests of their players.

To still have a chance of advancing to the next round, they will have to win this afternoon's match.

4:18 PM11 days ago

Kickoff time

The Haiti vs Canada match will be played at the stadium Akron, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
4:13 PM11 days ago

VAVEL Logo