Highlights: Canada 0-0 Haiti in 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

Highlights
Canada 0-0 Haiti
With this result, both teams remain alive in the competition; the Caribbeans earned their first point and the North Americans reached four points.
On the last day of the group stage, the Canadians will face Honduras and the Haitians will take on El Salvador.
To start!
Canada: substitutes
Haiti: substitutes
Canada: lineup
Hatí: lineup
How to watch Haiti vs Canada Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN and FOX App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Canada: last lineup
Haiti: last lineup
Canada's coach is not confident, as he believes it will not be easy to win
🇨🇦 @CanadaSoccerEN’s Head Coach Mauro Biello: “We know @fhfhaiti 🇭🇹 will be a tough team for us.” pic.twitter.com/N1P4Er8cT3 — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 21, 2021
Haiti's coach is confident that they can have a good result, even though they are underdogs
Webens Prinsime entrenador de @fhfhaiti 🇭🇹: “Tenemos nuestro sueño y la de seguir avanzando en la competencia.” pic.twitter.com/lTO53WBNGR — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 21, 2021
Canada looking to seal their place in the semifinals
If they win again today, they will qualify for the next stage, where they will compete for a ticket to the Olympic Games.
Haiti, looking for their first points
To still have a chance of advancing to the next round, they will have to win this afternoon's match.