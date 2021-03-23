Goals and highlights: El Salvador 1-1 Honduras in 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

9:38 PM11 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM

Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport.
9:33 PM11 days ago

Goals and highlights

9:28 PM11 days ago

El Salvador 1-1 Honduras

Surprisingly, El Salvador managed to rescue a draw against Honduras, thus maintaining its chances of advancing to the next round.

With this result, the Salvadorans have their first point and the Hondurans have four. In the last round, Honduras will face Canada and El Salvador will face Haiti.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
9:23 PM11 days ago

90+5'

Game over!
9:18 PM11 days ago

90'

Four minutes are added.
9:13 PM11 days ago

80'

Unbelievable! Facing the goal, Luis Palma crashes his shot against the crossbar. El Salvador is saved.
9:08 PM11 days ago

73'

Honduras makes another change: Juan Obregón enters for Douglas Martínez.
9:03 PM11 days ago

69'

El Salvador's double move: Elvin Alvarado and Melvin Cartagena come in for Elías Rivas and José Portillo.
8:58 PM11 days ago

66'

New change for Honduras: José Pinto comes in for Darixon Vuelto.
8:53 PM11 days ago

EL SALVADOR GOAL!

Marvin Márquez took advantage of Alex Barrios' bad rebound to push the ball in with his head and level the score.
8:48 PM11 days ago

55'

El Salvador's first move: Marvin Márquez comes in for Eric Calvillo.
8:43 PM11 days ago

54'

Ronald Gómez is the third cautioned of the match.
8:38 PM11 days ago

50'

With this score, Honduras is winning against El Salvador. 
8:33 PM11 days ago

47'

Honduras' first move: José Reyes comes on for Jonathan Núñez.
8:28 PM11 days ago

HONDURAS GOAL!

On a pass from Luis Palma, Douglas Martínez headed the ball home to put Los Catrachos ahead.
8:23 PM11 days ago

45'

The complement begins!
8:18 PM11 days ago

45+2'

End of the first half!
8:13 PM11 days ago

45'

Two minutes are added.
8:08 PM11 days ago

41'

Joshua Perez's free kick went just over the top of the Catracho goal.
8:03 PM11 days ago

39'

Wesly Decas brings down Eric Calvillo near the area and receives a yellow card.
7:58 PM11 days ago

35'

Honduras maintains control of the match, but is still unable to generate danger.
7:53 PM11 days ago

28'

The match is stopped for Enrico Dueñas and Christopher Meléndez to receive medical attention after they collided.
7:48 PM11 days ago

21'

Kevin Arriaga, elements of Honduras, receives the first yellow card of the match.
7:43 PM11 days ago

10'

Honduras has taken the initiative and has begun to have possession of the ball. It has already given a couple of warnings.
7:38 PM11 days ago

0'

Game on!
7:33 PM11 days ago

Honduras: substitutes

M. Parelló; E. Facussé, C. Meléndez, J. Reyes, R. Rivas, J. Rosales, J. Pinto, C. Argueta y J. Obregón.
7:28 PM11 days ago

El Salvador: substitutes

T. Romero; E. Alguera, K. Menjivar, L. Claros, M. Cartagena, E. Alvarado, M. Márquez, G. Chávez y F. Castillo.
7:23 PM11 days ago

Honduras: lineup

A. Barrios; C. Meléndez, J. García, D. Maldonado, J. Núñez, W. Decas,K. Arriaga, E. Rodríguez, L. Palma, D. Vuelto y D. Martínez.
7:18 PM11 days ago

El Salvador: lineup

M. González; S. Henríquez, R. Gómez, J. Villalobos, A. Montes, E. Rivas, H. Díaz, J. Portillo, J. Pérez, E. Dueñas y E. Calvilllo.
7:13 PM11 days ago

Don’t leave here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this El Salvador vs Honduras match.
7:08 PM11 days ago

How to watch El Salvador vs Honduras Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and FOX.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN and FOX App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:03 PM11 days ago

Honduras: last lineup

A. Güity; C. Ramos, D. Maldonado, J. García, W. Decas, E. Rodríguez, J. Nunez, K. Arriaga, D. Vuelto, D. Martínez y L. Palma.
6:58 PM11 days ago

El Salvador: last lineup

M. Martínez; A. Renderos, J. Cmapos, R. Gómez, K. Menjivar, M. Portillo H. Rivas, J. Pérez, E. Hernández, E. Rivas y M. Márquez.
6:53 PM11 days ago

The Honduran coach assured that they are ready to get another good result

6:48 PM11 days ago

El Salvador's coach said he was aware of the importance of today's match.

6:43 PM11 days ago

Honduras, for a ticket to the semifinals

Meanwhile, the Honduran team took advantage of the soccer and administrative facilities provided by Haiti (who started playing with ten players) to defeat them 3-0, with goals by Darixon Vuelto (2) and Edwin Rodríguez.

If they win today, they would seal their passage to the next round of the competition.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
6:38 PM11 days ago

El Salvador, to stay in the fight

In its first match, the Salvadoran team lost 2-0 against Canada.

Therefore, they will have to score points tonight to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
6:33 PM11 days ago

Kickoff time

The El Salvador vs Honduras match will be played at the stadium Akron, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
6:28 PM11 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifyingmatch: El Salvador vs Honduras!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo