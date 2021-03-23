Goals and highlights: El Salvador 1-1 Honduras in 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and highlights
El Salvador 1-1 Honduras
With this result, the Salvadorans have their first point and the Hondurans have four. In the last round, Honduras will face Canada and El Salvador will face Haiti.
EL SALVADOR GOAL!
HONDURAS GOAL!
Honduras: substitutes
El Salvador: substitutes
Honduras: lineup
El Salvador: lineup
How to watch El Salvador vs Honduras Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN and FOX App.
Honduras: last lineup
El Salvador: last lineup
The Honduran coach assured that they are ready to get another good result
El Salvador's coach said he was aware of the importance of today's match.
Honduras, for a ticket to the semifinals
If they win today, they would seal their passage to the next round of the competition.
El Salvador, to stay in the fight
Therefore, they will have to score points tonight to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive.